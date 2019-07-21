Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, other parts of country

Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Kerala, Mahe and north Konkan. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, south Konkan and Goa and heavy rainfall at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana, south Gujarat, Marathawada, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

Strong wind convergence is taking place over Kerala and adjoining areas of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at present. This is likely to continue for the next three days causing widespread rainfall over Kerala, Mahe and Coastal Karnataka.

The weather department has also predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. Also, rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are likely to prevail over southeast Bay of Bengal and southwest and the west-central Arabian Sea. Squally weather is predicted along and off Maharashtra coast as a result of which fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.

The Monsoon trough at mean sea level lies to the south of its normal position. However, it is likely to shift northwards and deepen from 24th July, causing enhanced rainfall activity over north and Central India.