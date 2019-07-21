Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, other parts of countryhttps://indianexpress.com/article/live-news/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-imd-rainfall-kerala-karnataka-india-monsson-5840048/
Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, other parts of country
Weather forecast Today India LIVE News Updates: Strong wind convergence is taking place over Kerala and adjoining areas of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at present. This is likely to continue for the next three days causing widespread rainfall during the next two days.
Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Kerala, Mahe and north Konkan. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, south Konkan and Goa and heavy rainfall at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana, south Gujarat, Marathawada, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.
Strong wind convergence is taking place over Kerala and adjoining areas of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at present. This is likely to continue for the next three days causing widespread rainfall over Kerala, Mahe and Coastal Karnataka.
The weather department has also predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. Also, rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are likely to prevail over southeast Bay of Bengal and southwest and the west-central Arabian Sea. Squally weather is predicted along and off Maharashtra coast as a result of which fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.
The Monsoon trough at mean sea level lies to the south of its normal position. However, it is likely to shift northwards and deepen from 24th July, causing enhanced rainfall activity over north and Central India.
Yellow weather warning issued for heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh for Wednesday
Enhanced rainfall activity over north and Central India from July 24
IMD predicts thunderstorm in Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha
Welcome to our LIVE blog. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Kerala, Mahe and north Konkan. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, south Konkan and Goa and heavy rainfall at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana, south Gujarat, Marathawada, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. Follow to get the latest updates.
Also, an east-west shear zone and cyclonic circulation over south Chhattisgarh are likely to cause fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Goa during next 2-3 days.
On Saturday, a red alert had been sounded in Kozhikode, Idukki, Wayanad, Malappuram and Kannur districts of Kerala after the IMD predicted over 20 cm of rainfall between July 19-22.
Meanwhile, the flood situation in Bihar and northeast India showed little improvement on Friday as over 1.15 crore people remained affected. The death toll due to flood and rain-related incidents neared 150. The southwest monsoon advanced into the remaining parts of west Rajasthan, thereby covering the entire country on Friday. Most regions in northern India, except Delhi, recorded light to moderate rainfall.
Heavy rains have lashed several parts of Kerala since the last 48 hours with Kannur breaking the record for the highest precipitation in the last 10 years for the month of July, Skymet Weather stated Saturday. Since Friday, within a span of 21 hours, the city has recorded 199 mm of rainfall, which is the highest in the last 10 years for the month of July. The record rainfall previously stood at 180.2 mm and was recorded on July 18, 2009.
Yellow weather warning issued for heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh for Wednesday
Enhanced rainfall activity over north and Central India from July 24
IMD predicts thunderstorm in Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha
