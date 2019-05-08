Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: IMD predicts heavy rains in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty wind of up to 40-50 kmph in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Dust raising winds are very likely in parts of Rajasthan, north Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana as well as in Delhi. Severe heat wave conditions are expected at isolated pockets over Vidarbha, parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and in isolated pockets over southeast Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The IMD has also forecast an increase in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius over parts of eastern India (Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha), northwest India (Rajasthan and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi) and over interior Maharashtra during the next three days. No significant change in temperatures is likely over Gujarat during the next 24 hours and temperatures are likely to fall by 2-3 degree Celsius thereafter.