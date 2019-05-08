Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: IMD predicts heavy rains in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherryhttps://indianexpress.com/article/live-news/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-imd-predicts-heavy-rains-in-parts-of-tamil-nadu-puducherry-5716220/
Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: IMD predicts heavy rains in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Weather forecast today India LIVE News Updates: Severe heat wave conditions are expected at isolated pockets over Vidarbha, parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and in isolated pockets over southeast Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty wind of up to 40-50 kmph in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Dust raising winds are very likely in parts of Rajasthan, north Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana as well as in Delhi. Severe heat wave conditions are expected at isolated pockets over Vidarbha, parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and in isolated pockets over southeast Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
The IMD has also forecast an increase in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius over parts of eastern India (Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha), northwest India (Rajasthan and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi) and over interior Maharashtra during the next three days. No significant change in temperatures is likely over Gujarat during the next 24 hours and temperatures are likely to fall by 2-3 degree Celsius thereafter.
Live Blog
Rainfall expected in TN, Puducherry, IMD warns of heatwave conditions in Andhra, Telangana, UP and Bihar. Follow LIVE updates
Parts of Telangana to sizzle this month
Telangana is likely to see temperatures soaring this month, with the maximum temperatures going up to as high as 47 or 48 degrees Celsius in some places, a weather official said Tuesday. "May is peak summer. (High) temperatures are recorded in May... temperatures would be high in north Telangana areas, up to 47 degrees also," he said.
Welcome to our Live blog. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty wind of up to 40-50 kmph in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Follow LIVE updates
Telangana is likely to see temperatures soaring this month, with the maximum temperatures going up to as high as 47 or 48 degrees Celsius in some places, a weather official said Tuesday. "May is peak summer. (High) temperatures are recorded in May... temperatures would be high in north Telangana areas, up to 47 degrees also," he said.
The record maximum temperature is 48.6 degrees Celsius registered in the temple town of Bhadrachalam in 1973. During May, the maximum temperature may go up to 47-48 degrees Celsius at some places but not cross 48, the official said. The temperatures would see changes, going up some days and falling some days, he said. The highest maximum temperature of 44.6 was reported at Nalgonda on Tuesday. The Met Centre at Hyderabad said heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in some parts of the state till May 10.
Parts of Telangana to sizzle this month
Telangana is likely to see temperatures soaring this month, with the maximum temperatures going up to as high as 47 or 48 degrees Celsius in some places, a weather official said Tuesday. "May is peak summer. (High) temperatures are recorded in May... temperatures would be high in north Telangana areas, up to 47 degrees also," he said.
Welcome to our Live blog. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty wind of up to 40-50 kmph in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Follow LIVE updates