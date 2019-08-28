Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Bengaluru, Kerala, Rajasthan

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rajasthan, Gujarat, Central Maharashtra, Kerala, Goa, Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch. Also, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The weatherman has predicted rain accompanied by strong winds in Bengaluru on Wednesday. According to IMD’s daily report, “Surface wind is likely to be strong and gusty at times. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 29 and 20 degree Celsius respectively.”

On the other hand, strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph, are very likely to prevail over the southwest Arabian Sea off Somalia coast west-central Arabian Sea and central Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.