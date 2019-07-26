Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall across several parts of country

Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall across several parts of countryhttps://indianexpress.com/article/live-news/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-imd-heavy-rainfall-monsoon-mumbai-rains-india-5853169/
Weather forecast Today India LIVE News Updates: The rainfall activity has increased over central India, Northern Plains and Western Himalayan region from July 24.
Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall at a few places and very heavy to extremely heavy falls at isolated places over East Rajasthan Friday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls is also expected at isolated places over Konkan, Goa, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Assam, Meghalaya, Gujarat region and Jharkhand. Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over west-central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea and North Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.
The monsoon trough is in its near-normal position and is active with two embedded cyclonic circulations. A low-pressure area is very likely to form over coastal areas of West Bengal during the next 24 hours. The rainfall activity has increased over central India, Northern Plains and Western Himalayan region from July 24.
On Thursday, after a week-long dry spell, heavy rains lashed Mumbai and neighbouring districts, causing flooding in some areas and slowing down local trains and road traffic movement. Maharashtra is bracing for heavy to very heavy rainfall till July 28 as the monsoon has become active again after a brief break. The brief dry spell over central and western parts of India, including Maharashtra, has led to a 10 per cent below normal rainfall in the state.
Parts of South Gujarat received heavy rainfall on Thursday, with Vaghai taluka of Tapi district receiving the highest rainfall of 6 inches. As creeks and rivers overflowed, the water level at Ukai dam in Tapi district rose to 278.79 feet as 11,488 cusecs of rainwater flowed into the reservoir.
During heavy rainfall, water continuously accumulates and gets washed away, thus sweeping away any mosquito larvae. In Mumbai, however, the last fortnight has seen a dry spell, forcing rainwater to remain stagnant. This kind of weather is best suited for mosquitoes to breed and multiply. “The mosquito’s life cycle is 7-8 days, to grow from larvae to adult stage. With the dry spell, the water is not washed away and remains stagnant allowing the larvae to develop into an adult mosquito,” said Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).