Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Heatwave to continue in North India, rainfall likely in southern parts

Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Temperatures will soar in some parts in Vidarbha and at isolated pockets in Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

A man wipes his face on a hot summer day at Marin drive. Express Photo by Ganesh Tendulkar

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the Northeast and parts of South India. Widespread rainfall is likely to occur in Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds are also expected at isolated places in the sub-Himalayan region and West Bengal.

According to the weather body, heatwave conditions will continue in north India. Temperatures will soar in some parts in Vidarbha and at isolated pockets in Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

Strong winds, with speed reaching 35-45 kmph is also very likely over the northeast Arabian Sea and along and off north Gujarat Coast. Fishermen in the area are advised not to venture into the sea and to keep away from the coast.

Weather forecast today: Follow LIVE updates

Bangalore: Trees uprooted after heavy rainfall

Multiple trees in Bengaluru uprooted after heavy rainfall last night

Welcome to The Indian Express' live blog. Follow this space to keep a track on the latest updates on weather in India

In the last 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded over Jammu & Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh and at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Thunderstorms was also observed at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Chhattisgarh.

