Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Heat wave conditions to prevail over Telangana, Vidarbha; light rains likely in Delhi

The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) on Saturday said severe heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over some parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana during next 24 hours and in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal.

According to weather predictions, light rains accompanied with thunderstorm is likely over the weekend in Delhi, which may bring some respite to Delhiites from the searing temperatures that touched 43 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Meanwhile, pre-monsoon records in Maharashtra show that rainfall deficiency over the state stood at 54 per cent at the end of April, it has now grown to 65 per cent, placing the state along with Gujarat (-69 per cent), Tamil Nadu (-69 per cent) and Mizoram (-76 per cent) under the ‘large deficient’ rainfall category as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).