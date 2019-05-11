Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Heat wave conditions to prevail over Telangana, Vidarbha; light rains likely in Delhihttps://indianexpress.com/article/live-news/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-heat-wave-conditions-to-prevail-over-telangana-vidarbha-light-rains-likely-in-delhi/
Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Heat wave conditions to prevail over Telangana, Vidarbha; light rains likely in Delhi
According to weather predictions, light rains accompanied with thunderstorm is likely over the weekend in Delhi, bringing respite to Delhiites from the searing temperatures that touched 43 degrees Celsius on Friday.
The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) on Saturday said severe heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over some parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana during next 24 hours and in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal.
According to weather predictions, light rains accompanied with thunderstorm is likely over the weekend in Delhi, which may bring some respite to Delhiites from the searing temperatures that touched 43 degrees Celsius on Friday.
Meanwhile, pre-monsoon records in Maharashtra show that rainfall deficiency over the state stood at 54 per cent at the end of April, it has now grown to 65 per cent, placing the state along with Gujarat (-69 per cent), Tamil Nadu (-69 per cent) and Mizoram (-76 per cent) under the ‘large deficient’ rainfall category as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Live Blog
IMD warns of heatwave conditions in Andhra, Telangana, UP and Bihar. Follow LIVE updates
Due to the current Western Disturbance and ongoing moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea, rainfall/thunderstorm activity is very likely over many parts of northwest India from today. Rainfall is also expected to increase over Northeast and peninsular India from today.
In Jammu and Kashmir, National Highway was reopened for traffic on Friday night after two days of closure due to landslides in Ramban district, leaving over 3000 vehicles stranded, officials said.
Rain was also observed at many isolated placed in the state. Snow clearing operation is also underway at Manali-Leh road of Rohtang Pass by Border Roads Organisation (BRO)