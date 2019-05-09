Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Delhi temperature crosses 40 degree, severe heat wave likely in parts of UPhttps://indianexpress.com/article/live-news/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-delhi-temperature-heatwave-rain-andhra-pradesh-northeast-5718381/
Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Delhi temperature crosses 40 degree, severe heat wave likely in parts of UP
In Delhi, the maximum temperature is expected to touch 41-degrees Celcius today. The capital is also likely to experience strong dusty winds throughout the day.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe heat wave conditions over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and some parts of Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Telangana for the next 48 hours.
Meanwhile, the weather office has also predicted an increase in rainfall over many parts of northwest India, northeast and peninsular India, mainly from 10th May 2019. Heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Live Blog
IMD warns of heatwave conditions in Andhra, Telangana, UP and Bihar. Follow LIVE updates
Delhi's air quality 'very poor', expected to turn 'severe' due to dust storm: SAFAR
Delhi's air quality nosedived to 'very poor' on Wednesday and is expected to deteriorate further to 'severe' category due to dust storm in northwest India, the Centre-run SAFAR said.
According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality index (AQI) was at 341 on Wednesday which falls in 'very poor' category.
An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
Delhi heat: Avoid going out between 12 pm and 3 pm
Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty wind are very likely at isolated places of Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
Telangana is likely to see temperatures soar this month, with the maximum temperature going up to as high as 47 or 48 degrees Celsius in some places, a weather official said Tuesday. "May is peak summer. (High) temperatures are recorded in May... temperatures would be high in north Telangana areas, up to 47 degrees also," he said.
