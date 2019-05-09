Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Delhi temperature crosses 40 degree, severe heat wave likely in parts of UP

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe heat wave conditions over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and some parts of Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Telangana for the next 48 hours.

In Delhi, the maximum temperature is expected to touch 41-degrees Celcius today. The capital is also likely to experience strong dusty winds throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the weather office has also predicted an increase in rainfall over many parts of northwest India, northeast and peninsular India, mainly from 10th May 2019. Heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.