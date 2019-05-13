Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Pollution levels high in Delhi, cyclone Fani death toll mounts to 64

Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: The air quality in Delhi on Monday remained at hazardous level with the air quality index touching 710 at Mundka in West Delhi, the primary pollutant being pm10. Weather in the national capital continues to remain hot with temperatures soaring up to 38.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season’s average, on Sunday. Respite from the heat is likely as the weatherman has forecast cloudy skies with the possibility of dust storm or thunderstorm with light rains and gusty winds. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 38 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the IMD, thunderstorm activity is very likely to continue over many parts of northwest India for the next three-four days, due to the passage of frequent Western Disturbances. This is likely to be accompanied by hailstorm over the hills of north India and dust storms over the plains of north India.

Officials have also warned of a warmer week ahead in Pune. Madhya Maharashtra overall saw hottest Sunday, in a departure from what was recorded since the start of this month. Vidarbha, meanwhile, continued to experience heatwave conditions, with Brahmapuri recording 45.6 degrees Celsius – the hottest city in Maharashtra. The current spell of heatwave has even gripped parts of Telangana and Odisha.

Meanwhile, the death toll in due to Cyclone Fani mounted to 64 in Odisha – 39 in Puri, 3 in Kendrapada, 4 in Mayurbhanj, 3 in Jajpur, 6 in Cuttack, 9 in Khordha. A nine-member central team reached the state on Sunday to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Fani that ravaged the state’s coastal districts on May 3.