Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Pollution levels high in Delhi, cyclone Fani death toll mounts to 64

Weather forecast today India LIVE News Updates: Thunderstorm activity is very likely to continue over many parts of northwest India for the next 3-4 days, due to the passage of frequent Western Disturbances. This is likely to be accompanied by hailstorm over the hills of north India and dust storms over the plains of north India.  

The Delhi Airport on a hazy day (File/Express photo by Prem nath pandey)

Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: The air quality in Delhi on Monday remained at hazardous level with the air quality index touching 710 at Mundka in West Delhi, the primary pollutant being pm10. Weather in the national capital continues to remain hot with temperatures soaring up to 38.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season’s average, on Sunday. Respite from the heat is likely as the weatherman has forecast cloudy skies with the possibility of dust storm or thunderstorm with light rains and gusty winds. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 38 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the IMD, thunderstorm activity is very likely to continue over many parts of northwest India for the next three-four days, due to the passage of frequent Western Disturbances. This is likely to be accompanied by hailstorm over the hills of north India and dust storms over the plains of north India.

Officials have also warned of a warmer week ahead in Pune. Madhya Maharashtra overall saw hottest Sunday, in a departure from what was recorded since the start of this month. Vidarbha, meanwhile, continued to experience heatwave conditions, with Brahmapuri recording 45.6 degrees Celsius – the hottest city in Maharashtra. The current spell of heatwave has even gripped parts of Telangana and Odisha.

Meanwhile, the death toll in due to Cyclone Fani mounted to 64 in Odisha – 39 in Puri, 3 in Kendrapada, 4 in Mayurbhanj, 3 in Jajpur, 6 in Cuttack, 9 in Khordha. A nine-member central team reached the state on Sunday to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Fani that ravaged the state’s coastal districts on May 3.

Weather forecast today: Thunderstorm with light rains is likely in Delhi after a series of hot days. In Pune, the fortnight of relief might come to an end with officials warning of a warmer week ahead.

Puri: A view of the destruction caused by Cyclone Fani, in Puri (PTI Photo)

The death toll due to cyclone Fani rose to 64 with 21 fresh deaths confirmed on Sunday, nine days after the 'extremely severe' cyclonic storm devastated coastal Odisha.

The death toll which stood at 43 till Saturday, rose after 18 more casualties reported from the worst-hit Puri and four more from Khurda district. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed the officials to start assessment of houses damaged in cyclone Fani which made landfall in Puri with wind speed of up to 240 kmph on May 3 and has left at least 241 people injured.

Meanwhile, Pune and its neighbouring areas on Sunday recorded a sudden spike in the day temperature, with mercury surging close to 40 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature jumped by 2.4 degrees as the city recorded 39.9 degrees on the day. Minimum temperature, too, rose marginally, making the nights warmer than usual.Officials at India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Pune, attributed the sudden rise in temperature to the clear sky conditions.

Rains and thunderstorm was observed at many places over Arunachal Pradesh and at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Kerala, Tamilnadu & Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

