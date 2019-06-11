Weather Forecast, Temperature Today and Monsoon LIVE Updates: Dust storm brings respite from heatwave in Delhi

Weather Forecast, Temperature Today and Monsoon LIVE Updates: Dust storm brings respite from heatwave in Delhihttps://indianexpress.com/article/live-news/weather-forecast-live-updates-kerala-monsoon-cyclone-vayu-gujarat-delhi-heatwave-5774449/
Weather forecast, Monsoon, and Temperature today LIVE Updates: Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the next 48 hours. Delhi, which recorded a maximum temperature of 48 degrees Celsius — the highest in 21 years, is expected to get some respite from the scorching sun in the form of a dust storm on Tuesday. Consistently dry weather, long gap between western disturbances and westerly winds are primary reasons behind the heat wave, across North India.
Meanwhile, Cyclone Vayu is headed towards the Gujarat coast. Currently positioned in East-central Arabian Sea, the depression developed into a cyclone last night. It is very likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 24 hours and is slated to reach the Gujarat coast, mainly on June 13 and 14. While Vayu is unlikely to result in widespread destruction, it is likely to halt the northward progression of the monsoon for a few days.
Rainfall is expected in most places across Kerala and Lakshadweep and at isolated regions over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada,
Goa, Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Downpour is also likely in West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram. Tripura.
Live Blog
Delhi witnessed its highest temperature in the last 21 years on Monday at 48 degrees Celsius. The Palam Observatory recorded 48 degrees Celcius, while at Safdarjung, the temperature rose to 45.6 degrees. Delhi, which usually sees 8.6 mm of rain in the first 10 days of June, is yet to see any this year.
Bring respite, rains lashed Mumbai for nearly an hour and a half on Monday night. At the Mumbai international airport, a plane hit a guard light and damaged signage on a runway. At least 22 flights were delayed or diverted due to the weather on Monday evening.
Two boys died of electrocution in Kandivali’s Poisar area on Monday night after coming in contact with a live wire as rains, accompanied by lightning, lashed Mumbai. According to officials, the incident occurred at 10.50 pm in Vimladevi Chawl in Kandivali East. The boys were identified as Tushar Jha (11) and Rushabh Tiwari (10).
Trains on all three suburban lines reported delays and disruptions after the showers caused by a low pressure in the Arabian Sea. Transport services were interrupted, once again raising questions on the city’s preparedness for the monsoon.
