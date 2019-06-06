Weather report today LIVE Updates: Heatwave sweeps North India, monsoon to hit Kerala on June 8

Weather forecast and Temperature today LIVE Updates: The intense heatwave sweeping northern India is likely to persist, with the mercury hovering around 47 degrees Celsius in many parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh Wednesday even as there were light rains at isolated places in the region. The highest temperature of 47.9°C was recorded at Nowgong, Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the onset of monsoon, delayed by a week, is now expected to arrive by June 8. The normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala is June 1 which also marks the official commencement of the four-month-long rainfall season.

There is some respite in sight, however, with the meteorological department predicting rains and thunderstorms in several parts of North India. In Delhi, the weatherman predicted a partly cloudy sky Thursday. There is also a possibility of a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and winds gusting up to 40 kilometres per hour. The IMD has also issued a warning of duststorm or thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightening at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh and light rains in Jammu.