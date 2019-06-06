Weather report today LIVE Updates: Heatwave sweeps North India, monsoon to hit Kerala on June 8https://indianexpress.com/article/live-news/weather-forecast-and-temperature-today-india-live-news-updates-heatwave-sweeps-north-india-some-respite-likely-5767713/
Weather report today LIVE Updates: Heatwave sweeps North India, monsoon to hit Kerala on June 8
Weather forecast and Temperature today India LIVE News Updates: There is some respite in sight with the meteorological department predicting rains and thunderstorms in several parts of North India. However, heat wave conditions are very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, and West Rajasthan. The onset of monsoon is also further delayed till June 8.
Weather forecast and Temperature today LIVE Updates: The intense heatwave sweeping northern India is likely to persist, with the mercury hovering around 47 degrees Celsius in many parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh Wednesday even as there were light rains at isolated places in the region. The highest temperature of 47.9°C was recorded at Nowgong, Madhya Pradesh.
Meanwhile, the onset of monsoon, delayed by a week, is now expected to arrive by June 8. The normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala is June 1 which also marks the official commencement of the four-month-long rainfall season.
There is some respite in sight, however, with the meteorological department predicting rains and thunderstorms in several parts of North India. In Delhi, the weatherman predicted a partly cloudy sky Thursday. There is also a possibility of a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and winds gusting up to 40 kilometres per hour. The IMD has also issued a warning of duststorm or thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightening at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh and light rains in Jammu.
Live Blog
As heatwave grips parts of North India, the IMD has forecast rains and thunderstorm in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the onset of monsoon is now expected to arrive only by June 8. Follow LIVE updates here
Special puja for rainfall
A special 'pooja' was performed at Belgaum's Savadatti (Saundatti) Yellamma Temple in Karnataka to pray for rainfall
Karnataka: Special 'pooja' being performed at Belgaum's Savadatti (Saundatti) Yellamma Temple praying for rainfall. pic.twitter.com/lu0RzMJ0H2
Thunderstorm/dust storm accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places very likely over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh, said the IMD forecast.
The India Meteorological Department Wednesday said the onset of monsoon is likely to be delayed by a week and it is now expected to arrive only by June 8. The normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala is June 1 which also marks the official commencement of the four-month-long rainfall season.
"It is very likely to shift northwards gradually leading to favourable conditions for onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala around June 8. Conditions are likely to become favourable for advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of northeastern states during next 3-4 days," the IMD said in its monsoon bulletin.
Meanwhile, heatwave continues to grip parts of North India. There was no relief for the national capital, with the mercury crossing the 44-degrees Celsius mark in some parts of the city Wednesday. In Rajasthan, Churu continued to be the hottest place, recording a maximum of 47.3 degrees Celsius, even as light rainfall occurred at isolated places in eastern parts of the state.
Special puja for rainfall
A special 'pooja' was performed at Belgaum's Savadatti (Saundatti) Yellamma Temple in Karnataka to pray for rainfall
Rain, thunderstorm likely in parts of North India
Thunderstorm/dust storm accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places very likely over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh, said the IMD forecast.