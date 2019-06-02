Weather Report today LIVE Updates: India battles heatwave, monsoon likely to be delayed furtherhttps://indianexpress.com/article/live-news/weather-forecast-and-temperature-today-india-live-news-updates-heatwave-india-delhi-rajasthan-uttar-pradesh-noida-mumbai-chennai-bangalore-monsoon-5760861/
Weather Report today LIVE Updates: India battles heatwave, monsoon likely to be delayed further
Weather forecast and Temperature today India LIVE News Updates: The IMD said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail over Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh during the next five days and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and south Uttar Pradesh during the next three days.
Weather forecast and Temperature today LIVE Updates: Many parts of the country continue to reel under heatwave conditions with temperatures soaring up to 50 degrees in Rajasthan’s Churu, while several other places endured maximum temperatures markedly above normal. Much anticipated relief from the scorching heat will be awaited as monsoon has further delayed its onset over Kerala to June 7, private weather forecaster Skymet has said, revising its earlier forecast date.
However, Lucknow is likely to receive some respite from the heatwaves, with the weatherman forecasting thunderstorm and rain accompanied with hail and gusty winds during next three hours at few places over Hardoi, Sitapur, Lucknow, Barabanki districts and adjoining areas.
Meanwhile, the national capital battled weather conditions in the “red category” as the maximum temperature recorded at the Palam observatory was 46.1°C, according to the India Meteorological Department. The Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum of 43.5°C. The IMD said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail over Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh during the next five days and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and south Uttar Pradesh during the next three days.
(With inputs from PTI)
Live Blog
Weather forecast and Temperature today LIVE Updates: Heat wave conditions continue to prevail in many parts of the country, while the sluggish pace of monsoon has further delayed its onset over Kerala to June 7.
HP's Una sizzles at 44.9 deg C, Shimla gets relief after rain
Heatwave persisted in Himachal Pradesh as Una recorded the highest temperature in the hill-state at 44.9 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said.
However, capital Shimla and some other parts got a slight relief from the scorching heat as gusty winds accompanied by thundershowers occurred in the evening, Shimla MeT Centre director Manmohan Singh said.
Heatwave conditions to persist in North India
According to the IMD, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely to prevail over Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh during next 4 days and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and south Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days.
Severe heatwave conditions prevailed at isolated places over Eastern and Western parts of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday with Banda recording the highest temperature at 48 degrees Celsius. Heatwave also continued to torment the people in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday as Una recorded the highest temperature in the hill-state at 44.9 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said.
Meanwhile, the national capital continued to reel under blistering heat Saturday with the mercury crossing the 46-degree mark in some parts of the city.
The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for Delhi, recorded a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius, three notches more than the normal, and a low of 27.6 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 30 per cent and 56 per cent.
The India Meteorological Department has said the expected day of monsoon arrival over Kerala could happen on June 6, with an error margin of plus or minus four days.
HP's Una sizzles at 44.9 deg C, Shimla gets relief after rain
Heatwave persisted in Himachal Pradesh as Una recorded the highest temperature in the hill-state at 44.9 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said.
However, capital Shimla and some other parts got a slight relief from the scorching heat as gusty winds accompanied by thundershowers occurred in the evening, Shimla MeT Centre director Manmohan Singh said.
Heatwave conditions to persist in North India
According to the IMD, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely to prevail over Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh during next 4 days and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and south Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days.