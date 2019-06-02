Weather Report today LIVE Updates: India battles heatwave, monsoon likely to be delayed further

Weather forecast and Temperature today LIVE Updates: Many parts of the country continue to reel under heatwave conditions with temperatures soaring up to 50 degrees in Rajasthan’s Churu, while several other places endured maximum temperatures markedly above normal. Much anticipated relief from the scorching heat will be awaited as monsoon has further delayed its onset over Kerala to June 7, private weather forecaster Skymet has said, revising its earlier forecast date.

However, Lucknow is likely to receive some respite from the heatwaves, with the weatherman forecasting thunderstorm and rain accompanied with hail and gusty winds during next three hours at few places over Hardoi, Sitapur, Lucknow, Barabanki districts and adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, the national capital battled weather conditions in the “red category” as the maximum temperature recorded at the Palam observatory was 46.1°C, according to the India Meteorological Department. The Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum of 43.5°C. The IMD said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail over Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh during the next five days and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and south Uttar Pradesh during the next three days.

(With inputs from PTI)