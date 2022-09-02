Daily Briefing: Jharkhand CM’s future as MLA in question; Sri Lankan envoy on IMF agreement; the ‘Noida problem’

In today’s edition: Jharkhand CM’s future as MLA in question; Sri Lankan envoy on IMF agreement; the ‘Noida problem’, and more.



With Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s future as an MLA still in question, an eight-member delegation from he JMM-led ruling coalition in the state met Governor Ramesh Bais on Thursday and submitted a memorandum asking him to “clear the air” and disclose the Election Commission’s opinion on Soren’s eligibility.

🔴 What did the memorandum say? The memorandum stated that “purported selective leaks from your (the Governor’s) office” on the issue have led to a “state of chaos, confusion and uncertainty, which vitiates the administration and the governance of the State”.

🔴 For context: Last month, EC sources told The Indian Express that the Commission, in its opinion shared with the Governor, found Soren guilty of misusing his position to allot a stone mining lease to himself last year — and recommended his disqualification as MLA under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Ganpati visarjan in progress at a temporary tank on Thursday. (Express photo by Arul Horizon) Ganpati visarjan in progress at a temporary tank on Thursday. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), a key unit of the multi-agency probe into the 2021 global offshore investigation called the Pandora papers, has received responses from its counterparts in over three-fourths of the requests it sent to 33 foreign jurisdictions. Officials said that using the network of FIUs in mostly the offshore havens mentioned in The Indian Express investigation (October 4-16, 2021), the FIU sent out 160 requests to foreign jurisdictions and has received responses in 125 cases so far.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda said that the preliminary agreement with the IMF for a loan of about $2.9 billion to tackle the ongoing economic crisis is a “first step” in the long haul of economic recovery. Moragoda said that with the IMF agreement taking shape, Sri Lanka now expects more countries to offer assistance while underlining that India was the “only partner” to have stepped up even without a framework in place.

Since you are here: In our Explained section, we take a look at the IMF’s bailout and Sri Lanka’s long, difficult road to recovery.

🔴 An affordable and indigenously developed HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccine to prevent cervical cancer is now ready and will likely be included by the Union government in its universal immunisation programme.

🔴 Influential Lingayat mutt chief Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who heads the Jagadguru Murugharajendra Vidyapeetha in Chitradurga in central Karnataka, was arrested from the mutt last night, a week after an FIR was registered against him for alleged sexual assault of two minor students.

🔴 Demands from within the Congress for publication of electoral rolls for the upcoming election to the post of party president grew louder on Thursday with Lok Sabha MP from Assam, Pradyut Bordoloi, writing a letter to Madhusudan Mistry who heads the organisation’s Central Election Authority (CEA). Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor, too, is learnt to have written to Mistry raising the demand.

Three murders in a span of 72 hours in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, with near-similar victim profile and modus operandi, has set off panic in the town about a serial killer on the prowl, even as the police said it’s too early to link the crimes to a single perpetrator. In all three cases, the victims were security guards; and in all three murders, their head was smashed with a blunt object, police said on Thursday.

In our opinion section today, Fahad Zuberi writes about the recent Supertech towers demolition and the ‘Noida problem’: “In built projects, rents crashed and existing facilities and shared spaces rapidly deteriorated. For under-construction projects, this meant endless delays and legal disputes. The planners of Noida essentially created a legally binding document that was too arrogant to let the city emerge around its own market. This only resulted in one thing — further choking of an already stressed judicial system.”

It has been seven days since 59-year-old Kuldeep Yadav returned home to Ahmedabad after 28 years of incarceration in Pakistan on espionage charges. The world around him has changed beyond his last memory. One of his biggest struggles at the moment is figuring out how to use a smartphone. “I’m still getting adjusted… Had I not been picked by my family on reaching Ahmedabad, I would have been lost,” he says. “

Express in UAE: The end was anticlimactic for a wildly emotional match. Ashita Fernando and Maheesh Theekshana scampered for a two that brought Sri Lanka within a run of beating Bangladesh and sealing a Super Fours spot. That’s when the umpire signalled a no-ball, robbing an occasion for spontaneous celebration. The moment they realised they had won, Fernando and Maheesh hugged each other and waved frenziedly at the dressing room.

