Saturday, August 20, 2022

Daily Briefing: CBI searches Sisodia’s residence; mystery of missing files at Tripura HQ; Dobaara review

In today's edition: Ashutosh Varshney writes about two foundational projects in India that have been weakening; the upsurge in Covid-19 cases; and more.

Top news on August 20, 2022.

It’s Saturday! 

Get your weekend started with the top 5 stories from today’s edition: CBI raid at Sisodia’s residence sparks political storm; mystery of missing files at Tripura police HQ; what to watch this weekend; and more. 

1) Tensions between the BJP-ruled Centre and Delhi’s AAP government flared after the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was among 31 locations searched by the CBI in connection with a case registered against him and other officials over alleged irregularities in the rollout of the Delhi government’s recently-withdrawn liquor policy.

🔴 Here’s what Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had to say: “Delhi’s model of education and health are being discussed all over the world. They want to stop it. That is why they are raiding and arresting our Education and Health ministers. In the past 75 years, whoever tried to do work was stopped.”

Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: NCSC chairperson heads to Rajasthan on a spot visitPremium
Delhi Confidential: NCSC chairperson heads to Rajasthan on a spot visit
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...Premium
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...

🔴 Not the first time: Sisodia is not the first AAP leader to be investigated by the CBI. The raid at his residence on Friday followed a string of investigations that the central agency has launched against the AAP ministers and their aides in various cases since 2015. In a number of these cases so far the CBI has filed chargesheets, even as the agency has also closed several cases for lack of evidence.

🔴 What’s on Sisodia’s plate: Ever since the arrest of Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Sisodia, who already held key portfolios of Finance, Education, Excise and Public Works Department, was given charge of 22 departments, including Health, Home, Power and Tourism. In the coming months, he is supposed to spearhead, shape and execute several crucial projects, including the Rozgaar budget and an ambitious street-scaling project. 

2) On the night of Independence Day, as the celebrations on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav were yet to die down, official files were stolen from the highly secure Tripura Police Headquarters, and many others damaged. The matter was embarrassing enough for the Tripura Police and the BJP government. What has followed is even more so, with varied versions regarding the number of files stolen, police giving different accounts on how many had been recovered and who the accused were, and the Opposition wondering why.

3) This week, our columnist Ashutosh Varshney writes about two foundational projects in India that have been weakening – national integration and commitment to democracy in view of the 76th Independence Day.

4) Anecdotal evidence has been increasing about a new surge in coronavirus infections — more people seem to be falling sick with Covid-19 than in the recent past. However, almost no one is ending up in hospital.

What does the data show? One, there has been no exponential rise in the active cases trajectory. On Friday, the number stood at 1,01,830 cases; this is slightly lower than the previous two weeks — active cases were at 1,23,535 on August 12, and 1,35,364 on August 5.  Two, the weekly positivity rate has not increased. On Friday, the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.90% compared to 4.88% reported last Friday (August 12).

Is the infection more widespread than the official figures suggest? Clinicians say the spread of infection is much higher than the current positivity rate. 

Must Read | Covid hospitalisations in Karnataka go up as cases increase

🍿 What to watch this weekend 

5) This week, Shubhra Gupta reviews the latest Taapsee Pannu-starrer ‘Dobaara’: “‘Dobaara’ comes off too choppy and muddled. As a result, it’s hard to keep track of the many things happening in the time zones the movie slips in and out of ; the sketchily-drawn characters keep going off on tangents, the intrigue goes missing, and the film flattens. And you can see the big reveal coming a mile off.” (1.5 ⭐)

The Express Saturday Quiz

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday nominated an Indigenous person to join Canada’s Supreme Court, a first for the country’s highest court. Who is she?

  1. a) Michelle O’Bonsawin 
  2. b) Sanna Marin 
  3. c) Elsie Knott 

(🤫 Pssst… the answer is in today’s edition of The Indian Express. Get it here)

Until next time,
Rahel Philipose and Vidya Gowri 

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 07:39:04 am
