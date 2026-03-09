Daily Briefing: SKY leads India to redemption 

Good morning,

As the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran entered its second week, fighting intensified with fresh airstrikes and competing claims from both sides. Iran’s top security official Ali Larijani said a “number” of American soldiers had been captured since the war began, a claim rejected by the United States Central Command. Meanwhile, Mojtaba Khamenei has been named Iran’s new supreme leader, replacing his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israel strikes.

US-Israeli forces struck oil facilities in Tehran, triggering large fires, while Gulf states reported further Iranian missile and drone attacks. Even as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised to neighbouring countries and said the attacks would stop, military escalation continued, with over 80 Israeli fighter jets targeting Tehran’s Imam Hussein University and underground ballistic missile silos. Read

“Feels like a dream”

India are T20 World Cup champions, beating New Zealand by 96 runs, and once the stage of one of Indian cricket’s most painful nights, found redemption. For more than two years, the Narendra Modi Stadium carried a bruise but on Sunday night, it finally healed. Sport remembers places, but sometimes it also allows them to rewrite history. The memory of the 2023 ODI World Cup final had hung over this stadium like unfinished business with Australia walking away with the trophy but on Sunday, the script changed. What was once a place of trauma became a place of release, the catharsis the ground had been waiting for since that crushing defeat when India, after waltzing into the final in supreme form, were outclassed on the big day.

SKY’s triumph: Suryakumar Yadav deserves the credit for delivering the Cup at home, despite never having led an IPL side and not being part of the ODI or Test set-ups. India’s intent to win was clear right from the start. Seventeen sixes and nineteen fours flew across the ground. Yet the numbers themselves almost felt secondary. What really mattered was how they were used, as part of a larger story the innings was telling. The winning moment came when Tilak Varma completed the catch of Jacob Duffy at long-on, the final New Zealand wicket, and slipped as he tried to fling the ball into the rapturous Motera skies. It is a moment that will remain etched in the minds of the lakh spectators in the stands. Read.

Team first: Gautam Gambhir built India’s 2026 T20 World Cup winning side around a simple idea: no superstars, only a team. The approach moved away from the traditional reliance on big names and focused instead on clearly defined roles and collective responsibility. Players were picked for how they fit into the system rather than individual reputation. The result was a balanced side where different players stepped up at different moments, helping India dominate the competition and successfully defend the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title.

A midnight delivery in a quiet Lajpat Nagar lane was all it took to unravel a sprawling counterfeit drug network tightening its grip around Delhi. In today’s exclusive, The Indian Express traces a trail that stretches far beyond the capital, linking warehouses in Uttarakhand to a manufacturing unit in Bihar. So far, counterfeit medicines and psychotropic substances worth around Rs 50 crore have been seized. But the arrests and raids have revealed something far bigger: a deeply organised network of suppliers, distributors, warehouses and clandestine factories operating across states, raising troubling questions about how far the counterfeit drug trail really runs.

Sleep design: IIT Kanpur professor Anubha Goel is studying sleep from a rarely explored angle in India — building design and indoor environmental quality rather than medicine or psychology. The research examines how hostel layouts and room conditions affect students’ sleep and classroom performance. The study began after many students reported feeling tired even before lectures. Over 500 hostel residents were surveyed using the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index, with nearly 70% reporting poor sleep linked to heat, humidity and poor ventilation. The project, with indoor environment expert Pawel Wargocki, is now tracking 140 students using sensors and smartwatches to monitor sleep and room conditions in real time. Read.

Handbook for sensitivity: The Supreme Court of India has initiated a review to frame fresh guidelines to promote sensitivity among judges, especially in cases involving sexual offences and vulnerable victims. A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant asked the director of the National Judicial Academy to form a committee of experts to prepare a report. The review follows unease among judges over the 2023 “Handbook on Combating Gender Stereotypes”, released during the tenure of former CJI D. Y. Chandrachud. Some judges felt parts of the handbook were problematic or too generalised, including references to caste and sexual violence, and raised concerns that it was not discussed by the full court before publication. Read.

Grassroot change: Women mukhiyas are driving grassroots change in rural Bihar through initiatives focused on health, livelihoods and the environment. In Bhojpur’s Danwa village, mukhiya Sushumlata Kushwaha set up a sanitary pad manufacturing unit after learning many women still used cloth during menstruation. Supported by a government scheme, the unit produces 4,000–4,500 pads a day and employs local women, selling packs of six for about Rs 23 through schools, SHGs and nearby panchayats. Across the state, around 4,200 women mukhiyas are also pushing initiatives such as biogas plants, water conservation, rural markets, mahila sabhas and skill-training programmes despite persistent social scepticism. Read.

Gulf reliance: Fertilisers are the backbone of India’s farm output, supplying key nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and sulphur. Yet India depends heavily on imports, many from Gulf Cooperation Council countries including Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. In 2025–26, imports are expected to touch about 10 million tonnes of urea and 6.5 million tonnes of DAP, while all muriate of potash is imported. With fertiliser production also reliant on imported natural gas and inputs, India’s food security remains quietly linked to the Gulf. Read.

Idea Exchange: In a conversation with The Indian Express, journalist and AI insider Karen Hao spoke about concerns around Artificial General Intelligence, the environmental costs of data centres, and how ideas of safety and accountability differ across the AI industry. Discussing her book Empire of AI, she also reflected on the power wielded by major technology companies and why the guardrails for artificial intelligence may ultimately come from public pushback. As AI increasingly shapes everyday life, Hao said artists, workers, parents and communities are beginning to question how it is deployed, creating pressure points that could reshape the industry.

