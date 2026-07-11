Daily Briefing: The Satluj controversy raises uncomfortable questions about history, memory and free expression

Good morning!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Auckland on Friday, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to visit New Zealand in 40 years, with the last such visit undertaken by Rajiv Gandhi in 1986. During the visit, Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at Government House, where trade is expected to top the agenda as both sides seek to build on the recently signed India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement and deepen economic ties. The leaders are also expected to discuss expanding sports cooperation, with a focus on strengthening bilateral engagement through cricket and other sporting exchanges.

With that, let’s move on to the top five stories from today’s edition:

🚨 Big Story

In our Long Reads section today, we revisit the extraordinary story of Jaswant Singh Khalra, the human rights activist whose painstaking investigation into municipal cremation records uncovered evidence of thousands of alleged illegal cremations during Punjab’s militancy years. His relentless pursuit of the truth ultimately led to his abduction in 1995, turning him into one of India’s most enduring symbols of the fight for justice and accountability. As the controversy surrounding the biopic Satluj rekindles debate over how this chapter of history is remembered, the article explores Khalra’s remarkable legacy, and why his quest to “count the missing” continues to resonate three decades later.

The politics of memory

Can a film about one of Punjab’s darkest chapters really reignite militancy decades later? The debate surrounding Satluj has sparked exactly that question. As controversy over the film grows, this piece argues that revisiting painful history is not an endorsement of violence but an attempt to confront it. It explores why remembering alleged custodial killings and enforced disappearances is central to justice and accountability, and asks whether a democracy is strengthened by engaging with uncomfortable truths rather than suppressing them.

“My father was a law-abiding citizen”

In an interview, Kalra’s daughter, Navkiran Kaur Khalra, reflects on the day her father was abducted outside their Amritsar home and argues that the film is not about glorifying militancy but about documenting his search for the truth after he uncovered evidence of alleged illegal cremations during Punjab’s insurgency years. She says attempts to suppress the film cannot erase history or the demand for accountability, insisting that remembering past injustices is essential if they are not to be repeated.

⚡ Only in Express

Twenty years after the July 11, 2006 Mumbai suburban train blasts, survivors continue to grapple with permanent physical disabilities, emotional trauma and financial hardship. The coordinated explosions on Western Railway local trains killed 187 people and injured 817, making them among the deadliest terror attacks in the city’s history. Many survivors say they have never been able to travel by local trains again, while others continue to bear the costs of prosthetic limbs, wheelchairs, medical treatment and rehabilitation, alleging inadequate government support. The Bombay High Court’s acquittal of all 12 convicted men last year has further deepened their anguish, with many saying justice remains elusive. As the Maharashtra government challenges the acquittal in the Supreme Court, survivors say the tragedy continues to shape their lives as they await closure and accountability.

💡 Express Explained

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Recent landslides in the Western Ghats have underscored the urgent need for robust landslide early warning systems to reduce the risk to lives and property. Unlike weather forecasting, landslide prediction is far more complex, relying on a combination of factors rather than rainfall alone. Although India has begun deploying regional early warning systems, coverage remains patchy, leaving several vulnerable areas without operational networks. Experts say effective forecasting requires the integration of real-time weather data, ground sensors, satellite observations and hazard mapping, backed by high-resolution risk maps, continuous monitoring, clear communication, community awareness and well-defined evacuation plans. With climate change driving more frequent extreme rainfall events, scientists say investing in such systems has become increasingly critical.

✍️ Express Opinion



In our Opinion section today, former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi argues that deletion from electoral rolls is increasingly carrying consequences beyond the right to vote, despite the Supreme Court’s repeated assertion that it does not determine a person’s citizenship. Citing the case of journalist R Rajagopal, whose passport renewal was reportedly delayed after his name was removed from the electoral roll during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Quraishi highlights how electoral roll deletion can spill over into access to public services. He warns that electoral roll revision should never become a proxy for determining access to government services, cautioning that allowing voter deletion to influence unrelated civic rights risks citizens gradually “disappearing” from official records. He concludes that the constitutional separation between voting rights and broader citizenship rights must be upheld to prevent administrative exercises from becoming tools of exclusion.

🎥 Movie Review

In our entertainment section today, Shubhra Gupta reviews Dhamaal 4, calling it a tired and outdated sequel that fails to recapture the charm of the franchise. Despite featuring a star-studded cast led by Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi, the film is weighed down by stale jokes, excessive CGI and a weak script that relies heavily on predictable slapstick. Director Indra Kumar’s storytelling feels dated, with overblown visual effects overwhelming the comedy instead of enhancing it. While Dhamaal 4 aims to be a grand family entertainer, the lack of fresh humour and coherent storytelling ultimately makes it an exhausting watch.

That’s it for today! Have a lovely weekend!

Until next time,

Anupama