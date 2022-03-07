Daily Briefing: Indian students wait for rescue in Ukraine’s Sumy; Operation Ganga proof of India’s growing influence, says PM Modi

The Big Story

Eleven days into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, India’s evacuation efforts have entered a critical stage with all eyes on the north-eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, close to the Russian border, where about 700 Indians, mostly students, are waiting for rescue — the last big group from the country still stranded there. Indian Embassy officials told the students to be ready to leave at short notice.

But the challenges are manifold. First, Sumy is right in the middle of a conflict zone, with no break in the fighting. The weather, which is quite cold, snowy and windy, only exacerbates the situation. The border with Russia is about 60 km away, not easy to cover on foot in this weather even under normal circumstances.

Meanwhile, addressing an event in Pune, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Operation Ganga, the Government’s evacuation mission, is proof of the country’s growing influence in the world. More than 15,900 Indians have been brought in 76 flights back since the special evacuation flights began.

Only in The Express

In this edition of Idea Exchange, German Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner, talks about the Russian aggression on Ukraine, Germany’s lessons from history, putting pressure on Russian President Vladamir Putin and the role of civil society.

From the front page

Former CEO and MD of National Stock Exchange (NSE), Chitra Ramkrishna, was arrested by the CBI following allegations that she shared confidential information with a “Himalayan Yogi” and appointed her deputy Anand Subramanian in violation of rules. An Ernst and Young audit report has indicated that the Yogi may be none other than Subramanian himself. Investigating agencies, however, have not yet reached any conclusion with regard to the Yogi’s real identity.

Five years after she was abducted and sexually assaulted, a case in which actor Dileep in one of the accused, Malayalam actor Bhavana spoke out publicly for the first time about the trauma and the finger-pointing that followed in the days after the incident. She told journalist Barkha Dutt that the idea of victims of sexual assault coming out in public and voicing their experiences should be normalised.

Must Read

Duddhi and Obra, the only two Assembly constituencies reserved for Scheduled Tribes in Uttar Pradesh, seem stuck in a time warp. The two seats in backward Sonbhadra district go to the polls today — the last day of polling in the state — with the all-too-familiar issues of roti-kapda-makaan, besides clean drinking water, as their basic demands. In 2017, the BJP won three out of four seats in this tribal belt, while its alliance partner, the Apna Dal(S), won one (Duddhi).

The Union Women and Child Development Ministry has suggested that junk food ads should not be aired during children’s programmes, The Indian Express has learnt. The ministry also suggested that advertisements should not endorse health supplements like DHA omega 3 fatty acid which claims to support brain development. The Indian Express has also learnt that after inter-ministerial consultations, the Consumer Affairs Department is expected to release these guidelines, being prepared under the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, by the end of this month.

Siblings Sonal (8 years) and Jigar (10 years) Minama had never been to a school or even seen a formal classroom, but all that changed on Sunday morning. They stood outside their shanty at the Doordarshan tower intersection in Ahmedabad, excitedly waiting for the pili (yellow) bus. The yellow bus is the ‘Signal School’ — an initiative implemented by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Municipal School Board with support from the state government and Gujarat State Legal Services Authority.

At a large Future Retail supermarket in Mumbai last week, workers were unloading hundreds of bright blue grocery crates belonging to the country’s biggest retailer Reliance. Prospective customers were turned back by security, disappointed at the closed state of the store that still carries the signage of Future’s biggest brand, Big Bazaar. Across India, similar scenes are being played out as Reliance Industries presses ahead with a shock de facto takeover of prized retail real estate that Amazon.com Inc has been keen to take part-ownership of.

And Finally

Like any other budding cricketer, Pooja Vastrakar was fond of the gully version of the game. Among the first to notice her talent was Ashutosh Srivastava, a local cricket coach in Shahdol, a small town in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district. When asked if she was interested in playing cricket, pat came the reply: “Cricket mera passion hai.” On Sunday, against Pakistan in India’s opening match against arch-rivals Pakistan, Pooja displayed her fearless cricket, clinching the winner against the rivals.

Delhi confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has been holding regular ‘Chintan Shivir’ with senior officials of his ministry. A month ago, he held one such meeting at the National Institute of Health & Family Welfare. It lasted for a day and a half, and the topic of discussion was improving medical education in India so that foreigners come here and study. The aim of these interactions is to hold informal discussions where different stakeholders in the ministry get to know each other.

In this episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, Shubhajit Roy joins host Snigdha Sharma to explain the complications in the evacuation efforts to get Indian students out of Ukraine’s Sumy. Next, Abhishek Angad talks about the Jamtara district administration’s unique initiative for its elderly residents. And finally, we go over details of former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna’s arrest by CBI.