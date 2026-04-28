Daily Briefing: Politics heats up in Bengal ahead of phase 2 polls amid SIR fear, identity churn

Good morning,

While the West Asia conflict continues to escalate, Donald Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with Iran’s latest proposal for sidelining Tehran’s nuclear programme, an issue the United States insists must be central to any agreement. Iranian sources say the proposal aims to defer nuclear discussions until the conflict ends and shipping disputes in the Gulf are resolved, a sequencing Washington has rejected. The situation remains at a stalemate, with tensions disrupting regional energy supplies. While Pakistan is mediating efforts to bridge differences, hopes of progress have dimmed after Trump cancelled a planned visit to Islamabad by envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner, casting doubt on near-term diplomatic breakthroughs.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

As West Bengal’s high-stakes campaign closed, PM Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee delivered their final pitches in sharply contrasting styles, underscoring the intensity of the contest. While Modi struck a confident note, framing the election around development and signalling victory, Banerjee took to the streets with a massive Kolkata roadshow, emphasising grassroots mobilisation and direct voter connect. The BJP–TMC battle now heads into polling with both sides projecting confidence, the campaign shaped by leadership, governance and voter outreach.

Ground complexities: A key flashpoint in the West Bengal elections has been the Special Intensive Revision, which has fuelled fears of voter exclusion and sharpened political narratives around identity. While the Trinamool Congress has foregrounded Bengali asmita, the Bharatiya Janata Party has focused on issues of migration and citizenship, intensifying polarisation. On the ground, however, these fault lines appear less rigid, with overlapping identities, local concerns and welfare considerations shaping voter sentiment. Amid anxiety and uncertainty among sections of voters, the eventual electoral impact of the revision exercise remains unclear.

Left’s revival strategy: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is positioning itself as a credible alternative to the Trinamool Congress–Bharatiya Janata Party binary in West Bengal, betting heavily on a new generation of leaders drawn from its student and youth wings. With candidates like Minakshi Mukherjee and Dipsita Dhar, the party is focusing its campaign on jobs, education, healthcare and civic issues, while targeting both TMC over governance and corruption and BJP over religion-based politics. Contesting as part of a Left alliance, CPI(M) is attempting a revival after its electoral decline, though its impact on the ground remains uncertain.

⚡ Only in Express

In an exclusive email interview with Shubhajit Roy, Italy’s Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, a veteran of four decades in politics and co-founder of Fratelli d’Italia alongside Giorgia Meloni, outlined his agenda ahead of talks with Rajnath Singh and reflected on the trajectory of India–Italy ties after a difficult phase. Crosetto highlighted the scope for deeper naval cooperation and a shift in defence ties towards co-development and technology collaboration. He also pointed to emerging security challenges, including disruptions in key sea routes and evolving warfare technologies, and flagged concerns over China’s approach in the broader geopolitical landscape.

📰 From the Front Page

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Lake Projects Scrapped: Maharashtra’s Environment and Climate Change Department, led by BJP minister Pankaja Munde, has cancelled administrative approval for 14 lake conservation projects, all introduced under former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, including 11 sanctioned during his tenure in charge of the portfolio. The state has also ordered the recovery of funds already released, along with interest, for projects collectively worth around Rs 280 crore. The move, seen as part of a broader rollback of earlier decisions under the current government led by Devendra Fadnavis, affects initiatives under the State Lake Conservation Plan aimed at pollution control, desilting, and ecosystem restoration.

Cybersecurity control: Amid rising geopolitical and cybersecurity concerns, the Centre is considering requiring companies in critical sectors such as energy, telecom, and banking to use ‘Made-in-India’ sovereign cloud systems to reduce reliance on foreign providers and ensure greater control over sensitive data and digital infrastructure. The push has gained momentum after Microsoft blocked services to Nayara Energy, highlighting risks linked to overseas control of critical systems. While the proposal is still under deliberation and not yet mandated, officials see it as key to preventing disruptions from geopolitical or corporate decisions abroad, even as domestic cloud providers may require policy support to scale and compete globally.

🎧 For more on IRS officer’s daughter murder, Punjab’s finance, and 30 students suspended, tune in to today’s ‘3 Things’ podcast episode.

📌 Must Read

Rail Link Boost: Freight movement on the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramula Rail Link has accelerated after a winter slowdown, with milk emerging as the latest commodity to reach Anantnag from Ahmedabad’s Linch station. Data from August 2025 to March 2026 shows cement as the dominant inbound cargo, driven by construction demand, while apples remain the top outbound commodity from the Kashmir Valley. The route is now handling a wider mix of freight, including cars, foodgrains and even military consignments, with companies like Maruti Suzuki and Amazon using the network, signalling a growing two-way supply chain that is boosting trade and connectivity.

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The real Kerala story: The Indian Union Muslim League has handed over 51 newly built houses to families affected by the 2024 landslide in Wayanad as part of a larger rehabilitation project of 105 homes. Built in Muttil with basic amenities and furnishings, the houses were allocated to beneficiaries across communities, including Hindu families who performed puja and traditional rituals during the housewarming ceremony. The initiative has drawn attention as a reflection of interfaith harmony, even as other rehabilitation efforts, including a government township project, remain incomplete.

⏳ And Finally…

Express Adda: Ace global investor, fund manager and bestselling author Ruchir Sharma will be the guest at Express Adda, at a time when the West Asia conflict is reshaping the global economic landscape. Chairman of Rockefeller International, Sharma is expected to discuss oil shocks, geopolitical tensions and shifting global power dynamics influencing markets. Known for his insights on emerging economies, his views are closely followed by policymakers and investors worldwide.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama