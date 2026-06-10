Daily Briefing: West Asia tensions hit India’s farms, exports and global supply chains

Good morning,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has overtaken Jawaharlal Nehru to become India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister, marking a significant milestone in the country’s political history. Having surpassed Nehru’s elected tenure of 4,398 days in office, PM Modi now holds the record for the longest uninterrupted stint by an elected Prime Minister. The achievement comes as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) marks 12 years in power at the Centre. To commemorate the occasion, NDA leaders are set to gather in New Delhi and are expected to adopt a resolution congratulating Modi on the landmark feat, with senior leaders from the BJP and its alliance partners likely to participate in the celebrations.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

Supply chains strained

A brewing global fertiliser crunch is threatening to sharply increase India’s subsidy burden, highlighting the country’s continued dependence on volatile international markets for key agricultural inputs. Rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, a critical hub for fertiliser production and exports, have pushed up the prices of ammonia, urea, sulphur and other essential nutrients, raising concerns about both supply and affordability. To shield farmers from higher costs, the government may have to substantially increase subsidy support, potentially driving expenditure far beyond budgeted estimates. The situation underscores the delicate balance policymakers must maintain between protecting farmers and managing fiscal pressures. With India importing a significant share of its fertiliser requirements, any prolonged disruption in global supply chains could have far-reaching implications for agricultural productivity, food security and the government’s finances.

Shipping disruptions

​​The escalating crisis in West Asia is beginning to take a toll on Indian exporters, who are grappling with rising freight rates, port congestion and mounting logistics costs. Industry players have flagged what they describe as “opportunistic pricing” by some foreign carriers, including steep surcharges and war-risk premiums, as shipping routes face disruptions and delays. With cargo movement slowing and transportation costs climbing, exporters fear a loss of competitiveness in global markets, particularly for time-sensitive shipments. The developments underscore how geopolitical tensions far from India’s shores can ripple through supply chains, creating fresh challenges for trade and commerce.

⚡ Only in Express

“Kaise ho aap… theek ho?”

A year after the devastating Air India crash that changed countless lives, a simple phone call from London beginning with the words, “Kaise ho aap?” has come to represent resilience, remembrance and an unlikely bond forged through tragedy. The report follows the lives of two men brought together by the disaster, one who survived against extraordinary odds and another who continues to live with the pain of loss. Through conversations, shared grief and the long search for closure, the story captures how survivors and bereaved families are rebuilding their lives while carrying the weight of one of India’s deadliest aviation tragedies. At its heart, it is a moving account of human connection that has endured long after the crash and the headlines that followed.

📰 From the Front Page

Cockroach power: The rise of the Cockroach Janata Party has emerged as a reflection of growing anti-establishment sentiment among Gen Z voters, posing a challenge not just for the BJP-led ruling establishment but also for an Opposition that has struggled to attract and retain young supporters. The social media-driven movement has resonated with many young Indians frustrated by the political status quo and the lack of compelling alternatives. Through satire, memes and humour, it has channelled concerns around accountability, judicial independence and women’s representation, while creating a space for political expression outside traditional party structures. Whether it remains an online phenomenon or develops into a more organised force remains uncertain, but its popularity suggests that established parties across the political spectrum can no longer ignore the influence of digitally mobilised youth voices.

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Kerala crypto fraud: A fish trader from Kerala has come under the scanner of investigators probing an international cyber fraud and cryptocurrency laundering network allegedly linked to scam operations in Cambodia. The probe has revealed how sophisticated fraud syndicates use seemingly legitimate businesses, multiple bank accounts and cryptocurrency transactions to move and conceal money generated through online investment and trading scams. Authorities are tracking the flow of funds through a complex web of intermediaries and digital assets, as part of a wider crackdown on Cambodia-linked scam networks accused of targeting Indian victims. The case underscores growing concerns among enforcement agencies over the increasing use of cross-border crypto channels to facilitate large-scale online fraud.

📌 Must Read

Maharashtra farm loans: The Maharashtra government is weighing changes to its farm loan waiver scheme to bring nearly 5.75 lakh excluded farmers under its ambit following criticism from opposition parties and farmer organisations. The Rs 36,585-crore scheme currently covers over 55 lakh farmers and offers relief on overdue crop loans of up to Rs 2 lakh, but several categories of borrowers were left out because of eligibility conditions. With demands growing for wider coverage, the government is assessing the financial impact of expanding the scheme and is considering modifications that could extend benefits to thousands of additional farmers while balancing the burden on the state exchequer.

A year of pain: A year after the Air India crash that claimed hundreds of lives, survivors continue to live with the physical and emotional scars of the disaster while reflecting on what they describe as miraculous escapes. Many recall scenes of chaos, fire and devastation as they fled the wreckage in the moments after the aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel complex. While some are still recovering from injuries, others speak of recurring nightmares and the lingering trauma of losing friends, colleagues and loved ones. Their stories offer a poignant reminder that, even as the tragedy recedes from public memory, the journey towards healing and rebuilding life after the crash remains far from over.

⏳ And Finally…

Football and borders

As the United States prepares to host the biggest FIFA World Cup in history, the tournament is exposing a tension between football’s inclusive, global spirit and the country’s increasingly restrictive immigration environment. While host cities are embracing the event with fanfare and celebrations, concerns persist over visa hurdles, heightened surveillance and fears of immigration enforcement that could affect players, officials and supporters alike. The piece argues that many of the immigrant communities that have helped fuel football’s growth in America now find themselves navigating uncertainty, raising questions about whether the country can fully embody the openness and accessibility that the World Cup is meant to represent.

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🎧Lastly, tune in to today’s 3 Things podcast. We discuss the growing rebellion within the Trinamool Congress, assess the progress of India’s solar power push through schemes like PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM, and examine an SFIO report that is central to an ongoing money laundering probe involving Veena T., daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama