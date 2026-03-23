Daily Briefing: Strikes, ultimatums, and fear in Middle East

Good morning,

As the polling season approaches, a routine electoral roll revision in West Bengal has turned into a deeply personal and political crisis, with villages gripped by uncertainty. Nearly 60 lakh voters have been placed “under adjudication”, leaving many in rural areas anxious as their names remain unconfirmed on the rolls. The ambiguity has sparked fears of disenfranchisement, loss of identity, and even being labelled undocumented, particularly among migrant workers worried about their livelihoods. As hundreds of judicial officers review these cases, inclusion will depend on forthcoming supplementary lists, while those excluded will have to seek recourse through tribunals.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

Iran’s attack on Israeli towns, including one near the Dimona nuclear facility, have sharply escalated tensions in the region, leaving nearly 160 people injured marking a direct response to Israel’s attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear site. The situation has been further fueled by the US President Donald Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum demanding that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with a warning that its power plants could be “obliterated” if it fails to comply.

Iran’s response: Tehran has warned of a sharp escalation, saying it will target energy and water infrastructure across Gulf countries if the United States strikes its power grid. The threat has further heightened tensions in West Asia, with Iranian military spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaqari stating that any attack on Iran’s fuel and energy facilities would trigger strikes on “all energy infrastructure” and water desalination plants in the region.

“Escalate to de-escalate”

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has defended the strikes on Iran as part of an “escalate to de-escalate” strategy, arguing that the show of force is intended to deter further conflict rather than trigger a wider war. Framing the action as a calculated move, US officials said the aim is to send a strong signal to Tehran amid intensifying tensions with Israel, even as fears grow of a broader regional escalation.

⚡ Only in Express

Chapped skin, visible wounds, and exhausted faces — it had taken sixteen long days for the eight survivors of the Skylight missile attack to finally reach Mumbai. In an exclusive with The Indian Express, they spoke about the fire that erupted after the attack on their vessel on March 1 in the Strait of Hormuz, which had destroyed their passports, visas, and identity documents, leaving them stranded in a guest room at Khasab Airport in Oman until emergency travel permits were arranged.

📰 From the Front Page

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LPG shortage: Amid the ongoing LPG shortage caused by disruptions in fuel supply from West Asia, cooks in Shimla had to go back to traditional methods, using firewood to prepare meals for legislators attending official functions. The firewood was sourced from a nearby Forest Department depot at Kanlog, highlighting the unusual lengths officials had to go to amid the crisis. This incident underscores how the LPG shortage is affecting not just households but also commercial and official operations, reflecting the wider impact of the regional conflict on everyday life and essential services.

Delhi deportation drive: Over the past nine months, Delhi has quietly witnessed a massive effort to curb illegal migration, with 1,589 Bangladeshi nationals traced and sent back to their homeland. The crackdown, initiated by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, also included 55 Rohingya refugees who were handed over to authorities and repatriated. Police operations stretched across the city’s neighborhoods, from Outer and South‑East Delhi to the North‑West, targeting networks that smuggled people in, arranged jobs, and provided shelter. Behind the numbers are stories of people uprooted, homes left behind, and a city balancing vigilance with humanity, as authorities work to strengthen border checks and ensure undocumented migrants are safely returned.

🎧 For more on Assam Congress, semaglutide generics, and three dead in Raipur, tune in to today’s ‘3 Things’ podcast episode.

📌 Must Read

Poll push: As the Assam Assembly election campaign kicks off, BJP national vice-president and Assam election in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda spoke to The Indian Express about the party’s vision for a “historic landslide and landmark victory” in the state. Addressing criticism of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Panda said that while Sarma’s rhetoric may appear sensational, actions such as cracking down on child marriage and evicting illegal occupants, which affect large numbers from one community, are often mischaracterised as polarisation. He also reflected on the BJP’s strategy and relations with allies ahead of the crucial polls.

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Evolving bacteria: A first-of-its-kind study by the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, has revealed a hidden battle in India’s cities, bacteria evolving similar ways to outsmart antibiotics. Between March 2022 and March 2024, researchers analysed 447 wastewater samples from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, creating India’s first comprehensive map of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in urban sewage. While bacterial populations differ by city, they use the same survival strategies — strengthening cell walls, expelling or breaking down antibiotics, and sharing resistance genes with neighbouring microbes. Published in Nature Communications, the study underscores the urgent need to tackle AMR.

⏳ And Finally…

Beyond clichés: Acclaimed writer of films like Udta Punjab and NH10 and creator of shows such as Paatal Lok and Kohrra, Sudip Sharma discussed his approach to storytelling at the Idea Exchange. He talked about exploring Punjab beyond clichés, his preference for working without stars, navigating censorship pressures, and engaging India’s adventurous audience. Co-writer, co-director, and co-creator of Kohrra, whose second season recently premiered on Netflix, Sharma has consistently used experimental storytelling to shed light on often overlooked aspects of Indian society.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama