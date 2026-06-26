Daily Briefing: West Asia ceasefire frays as drone strikes cargo ship in Hormuz

Good morning,

Days after Iran and the US signed an MoU, the West Asia ceasefire came under pressure after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps allegedly struck the Singapore-flagged cargo ship Ever Lovely with a drone in the Strait of Hormuz, according to US officials. British agency UKMTO confirmed the vessel was hit near Oman, while Iran warned ships outside designated routes would not be guaranteed safe passage. The UN’s International Maritime Organization paused its escort programme after the attack, and oil prices rose 2 per cent. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also redirected two Panama-flagged ships.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

Ujjain land purchases: The BJP has defended Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav amid questions over land purchases by his family and associated firms in Ujjain following an Indian Express investigation that found they acquired at least 137 plots spanning 168 acres worth around Rs 45 crore since he took office in December 2023. Calling the allegations politically motivated, the BJP said there was nothing illegal about the transactions and argued that scrutiny should be limited to the Chief Minister’s immediate family. Officials also denied any link between the land deals and government decisions, even as the Opposition demanded a probe, citing concerns over propriety and potential conflict of interest.

⚡ Only in Express

In today’s opinion piece, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said her absence from the country “is not silence” and vowed to continue standing with the people and the Awami League. She described the party as central to Bangladesh’s history, accused the BNP-led government and the earlier Muhammad Yunus-led interim administration of suppressing democracy, and claimed the February 12 election lacked legitimacy because the Awami League was barred from contesting. Hasina urged party workers to remain united, said the fight to restore democracy would continue through political and legal means, and pledged to return to Bangladesh to continue that struggle.

📰 From the Front Page

Trauma gaps: Months after the Supreme Court directed states and Union Territories to establish a robust trauma response system for road accident victims, implementation remains poor, with data from 34 states and UTs showing that none has fully adopted the prescribed framework. The court had mandated five measures, including the 112 emergency number, GPS-equipped ambulances, Good Samaritan protections, trauma registries and standard rescue protocols for the “golden hour”. Most of the eight states accounting for nearly two-thirds of India’s road fatalities have yet to integrate emergency services under 112. The directions stemmed from a SaveLIFE Foundation petition seeking a uniform trauma care system, amid estimates that delayed emergency care contributes to at least 30% of trauma-related deaths.

Deepfake threat: The controversy over a viral video allegedly featuring Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has underscored how artificial intelligence is emerging as a powerful political tool ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The Mann video row has become a test case for how deepfakes and AI-generated content can blur the line between fact and misinformation, with parties increasingly using AI-generated videos, voice cloning, memes and synthetic content to shape public narratives. While the AAP claims the content targeting Mann was fabricated using AI, the opposition has questioned the allegation. Experts warn that weak regulation of AI-generated political content could fuel misinformation and erode public trust during elections.

📌 Must Read

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Meta’s India bet: India, WhatsApp’s largest market with over 500 million users, is set to play a pivotal role in Meta’s next phase of growth. The company’s appointment of CRED founder Kunal Shah as WhatsApp’s global CEO, alongside a $900 million investment in CRED, reflects its ambition to expand into payments, commerce, AI, business messaging and subscriptions. Shah’s experience building FreeCharge and CRED is expected to strengthen WhatsApp’s digital payments ecosystem, though he will also have to navigate regulatory scrutiny, intense competition from Google Pay and PhonePe, and the challenge of balancing innovation with user privacy and trust.

Bengal budget cuts: The BJP government’s first Budget in West Bengal has slashed the allocation for the Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education Department by 62 per cent, from Rs 5,713 crore under the previous TMC government to Rs 2,165 crore, signalling a major shift in spending priorities. The biggest cuts are in scholarships, minority welfare schemes and madrasa education, coming just a month after the Suvendu Adhikari government removed several Muslim communities from the state’s OBC list. While the BJP says the move reflects its push for religion-neutral welfare and broader development, the Opposition has criticised the cuts as discriminatory towards minority communities.

⏳ And Finally…

Pharma reform: The Centre has mandated unique QR codes on the packaging of vaccines, anti-cancer drugs, antimicrobials, and narcotic and psychotropic medicines to strengthen traceability and curb counterfeit drugs. The move follows concerns over fake cancer medicines, including an Indian Express investigation that uncovered empty vials of expensive cancer drugs being refilled with anti-fungal medicines and sold to patients. The QR codes will carry key product details to enable end-to-end tracking, with the rollout beginning in July 2027 for vaccines, anti-cancer, narcotic and psychotropic medicines, and extending to antimicrobials from July 2028. The Health Ministry said the expanded system will improve supply-chain transparency and help combat spurious medicines and antimicrobial resistance.

🎧Lastly, tune in to today’s 3 Things podcast. We discuss the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Delhi, the accused’s criminal history, and the questions the case has raised. We then examine a series of childbirth-related complications in Rajasthan before taking a closer look at the NIA chargesheet in the Pahalgam terror attack case.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama