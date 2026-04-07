Daily Briefing: US warns Iran on ceasefire, signals larger strikes ahead

Good morning,

The Centre on Monday backed review petitions against the 2018 Supreme Court judgment allowing entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple, arguing that the verdict erred in holding that Ayyappa devotees do not constitute a separate religious denomination. The Centre maintained that the restriction on women aged 10-50 is linked to the character of Lord Ayyappa as a “Naishtika Brahmachari” and is not based on notions of impurity or inferiority, adding that permitting entry would fundamentally alter the nature of worship at the temple. Meanwhile, the Kerala government called for wide consultations before any change to long-standing practices, signalling a shift from its earlier support for the 2018 verdict.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

“Entire country can be taken in one night”

As the West Asia war continues to intensify, US President Donald Trump has warned Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and agree to a ceasefire, setting the stage for potential escalation in the ongoing conflict. He said the US could carry out large-scale strikes, including targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure, if its demands are not met. The reopening of the key oil transit route remains central to Washington’s position, alongside calls for negotiations and concessions from Tehran.

Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has warned that Washington is preparing its largest volume of strikes on Iran since the conflict began, signalling a sharp escalation as President Donald Trump’s deadline approaches. He said military action would intensify in phases, with even heavier strikes possible in the coming days, and urged Iran to “choose wisely” as the US ramps up pressure. Hegseth also highlighted the rescue of a US airman shot down in Iran, describing it as a key moment, while criticising Iran’s military over the incident, underscoring rising tensions with no immediate resolution in sight.

US leaks: On the other hand, Donald Trump has threatened to jail a journalist or media organisation to force disclosure of a source behind a leak about a missing US airman in Iran, citing national security concerns. The report had revealed that a second airman was unaccounted for after an F-15E fighter jet went down, with the individual later rescued following a prolonged evasion. Trump argued the leak could have alerted Iran and jeopardised the mission, and said authorities would pursue action against those responsible. The White House has launched an investigation, even as critics warn the move raises serious concerns over press freedom.

⚡ Only in Express

The US and Israel may have misread Iran, placing too much faith in the power of military strikes while overlooking the country’s deeper resilience and strategic reach. Even after targeting key leadership and infrastructure, Iran has neither crumbled nor ceded its ability to strike back, continuing to rely on its missile arsenal and its leverage over the Strait of Hormuz. Expectations of internal unrest or regime collapse have yet to materialise, raising questions about the limits of external pressure. Ultimately, it suggests that military superiority alone is insufficient, and that the prospects of a clear victory remain weak.

📰 From the Front Page

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Nuclear milestone: India’s first indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam has attained criticality, marking a key milestone in the country’s nuclear energy programme. The 500 MWe reactor’s criticality signifies the start of a self-sustaining nuclear fission reaction, paving the way for eventual power generation. Designed to produce more fuel than it consumes using uranium-plutonium mixed oxide fuel, the PFBR is central to the second stage of India’s three-stage nuclear programme and its long-term goal of utilising vast thorium reserves. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the development as a “defining step” towards energy security and technological self-reliance.

Reset talks: Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman is on a two-day visit to New Delhi, marking the first high-level outreach by Dhaka’s new government after the BNP-led regime under PM Tarique Rahman took power in February. He will meet NSA Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and is likely to meet Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri. Talks will focus on the future of ties, including energy cooperation, easing trade restrictions, and restoration of visas. Discussions will also cover counter-terrorism, border management, connectivity to the Northeast, and water-sharing issues, including the Ganga treaty renewal and the pending Teesta agreement, as both sides seek to stabilise relations.

🎧 For more on Assam election promises, govt funds siphoned, and recruitment trap, tune in to today’s ‘3 Things’ podcast episode.

📌 Must Read

TISS confusion: Two months after TISS replaced its Students’ Union with a new Students’ Council system, confusion persists among students over how it functions. The new structure, based on class-wise representation, has increased the number of elected members but removed central leadership positions such as president and general secretary, leaving roles and decision-making powers unclear. Students say the shift has reduced their say in key academic and administrative matters, with greater control now resting with the Office of Student Affairs, which assigns members to committees and can include non-elected representatives. While the administration maintains the system broadens participation, concerns remain over diluted representation and lack of clarity.

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Assam shake-up: The 2023 delimitation in Assam is reshaping electoral dynamics in minority-dominated belts, reducing the number of seats where such voters are decisive and making contests more crowded and competitive. Redrawn constituency boundaries have led to significant voter churn, disrupting established vote banks and forcing parties to rethink strategies. Candidates are being shuffled or replaced as parties adapt to new demographic compositions, while the reduced concentration of minority voters could weaken their political influence. With constituencies now more mixed, parties are being pushed to expand their appeal beyond traditional bases, making elections less predictable.

⏳ And Finally…

Community effort: Residents of Ladakh, particularly in Kargil, are raising funds for Iran relief efforts through community-driven auctions of everyday items, where even small donations are fetching unusually high bids. A single egg was sold for Rs 6,000, while an apple fetched Rs 1.05 lakh, with locals contributing items such as hens, copperware and household goods. The initiative, which also saw participation from schoolchildren donating from their piggy banks, is aimed at honouring the sentiment behind contributions and encouraging higher bids. The funds collected are being sent to the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama