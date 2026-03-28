Daily Briefing: US-Iran conflict could end in weeks, says Rubio; Musk joins Trump-Modi call

Good morning!

“PROMISE IS A PROMISE”

A day after Balen Shah was sworn in as Nepal’s Prime Minister, former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was detained, along with former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, early Saturday for their alleged involvement in last year’s Gen Z protests that killed at least 77. A panel that investigated the violence during the anti-corruption protests recommended prosecuting Oli for failing to prevent the crackdown. Taking to Facebook, current Home Minister Sudan Gurung said, “Promise is a promise: No one is above the law. This is not revenge against anyone, but the beginning of justice. I believe the country will now take a new direction.”

With that, let’s move on to the top five stories from today’s edition:

🚨 Big Story

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the US military operation in Iran could end in “weeks, not months,” signalling a limited timeline rather than a prolonged campaign. He added that by the end of the operation, Iran would be significantly weakened. His remarks come amid ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, marked by continued missile exchanges and heightened regional tensions. While Iran has said no negotiations are currently underway, the US has indicated that talks could take place soon.

War talk: Elon Musk reportedly joined a phone call on Tuesday between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the escalating Iran conflict, an unusual instance of a private citizen participating in a high-level wartime conversation between two heads of government. According to The New York Times, two US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to comment publicly, confirmed Musk’s presence on the call.

Inbox leak: On the cyber front, Iran-linked hackers have allegedly breached FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal email inbox, leaking private photos and documents, including his purported resume. US officials said the material appears authentic, with emails dating back to 2010–2019. The breach has been attributed to the Handala Hack Team, a pro-Palestinian group linked to Iranian cyber units, highlighting a surge in digital attacks amid broader tensions. The FBI has not yet commented on the incident.

⚡ Only in Express

In Bastar’s forests, where rebellion shapes everyday life, even love comes with a cost. The Maoist movement treats relationships as distractions, but Gauri, just 18, was too young, and too deeply in love to fully understand or obey. Now, as the insurgency weakens, she and many others who surrendered are stepping out of the forests, hoping to build lives beyond the ideology that once defined them. Through their stories, The Indian Express captures love, longing and loss in a conflict-ridden land, where families are torn apart, waiting becomes a way of life, and women carry grief with quiet resilience, holding on to love amid fear and uncertainty.

💡 Express Explained

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The Iran war is affecting major economies in different ways, creating a mix of winners and losers. As Udit Misra explains, while the global economy may seem stable on the surface, some regions are likely to feel more pressure than others. Countries dependent on imported energy, like India, face higher risks, while others may be relatively better placed. Much of the impact is being driven by shifts in oil prices and energy supply, which are beginning to influence growth and economic stability across the world.

✍️ Express Opinion

The idea that Parsis should feel a natural pull towards Iran because of shared roots overlooks the reality of their history and identity. Having fled persecution centuries ago, the community built its life in India, where it not only found refuge but also flourished and integrated deeply into society. While cultural and religious links with Iranian Zoroastrians were maintained, they evolved separately over time, even leading to differences in practice. Coomi Kapoor argues that ancestry alone does not define belonging. Despite their origins, Parsis have consistently chosen India as their home, shaping an identity that is distinctly rooted here.

🎥 Movie Review

Project Hail Mary, as Shalini Langer writes in her review, emerges as a warm, feel-good sci-fi that blends science with emotion, offering a story rooted as much in human connection as in space adventure. Anchored by Ryan Gosling’s charming and nuanced performance, the film finds its heart in an unlikely friendship formed in deep space. Rather than getting lost in technical complexity, it keeps the narrative accessible and engaging, balancing humour, hope and emotion. With its optimistic tone and crowd-friendly storytelling, the film stands out as an uplifting entry in the genre.

That’s it for today! Have a lovely weekend!

Until next time,

Anupama