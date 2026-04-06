Daily Briefing: US-Iran ceasefire talks amid threats and rising Hormuz tensions

Good morning,

The Chetak Screen Awards 2026 returned in dazzling fashion, turning Sunday night into a celebration of Bollywood’s biggest names. From sweeping victories to socially resonant wins, the ceremony struck a balance between spectacle and substance, with Dhurandhar sweeping 14 awards , including Best Actor for Ranveer Singh, Best Director for Aditya Dhar, and Best Supporting Actor for Akshaye Khanna. The coveted Best Film award went to Homebound, which triumphed over a strong slate of nominees including Dhadak 2, Dhurandhar, Haq, Saiyaara, and others. Among the other major winners, Haq, Suparn S. Varma’s film on the landmark Shah Bano case, earned Yami Gautam Dhar the Best Actor (Female) award for her portrayal of Shah Bano. Full list of winners.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

Ceasefire push: The US, Iran and a group of regional mediators are discussing the terms of a potential 45-day ceasefire that could pave the way for a permanent end to the war, Axios reported, citing sources familiar with the talks. Negotiations are being conducted through Pakistani, Egyptian and Turkish mediators, as well as via direct messages between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. However, sources described the chances of reaching even a partial deal in the next 48 hours as “slim”.

The diplomatic push comes amid heightened tensions after US President Donald Trump warned of a “massive” strike if Iran fails to meet American demands, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz. He said the US could “obliterate” key infrastructure such as power plants, signalling a sharp escalation. Iran has responded with threats of retaliation, including possible attacks on US- and Israel-linked assets, raising concerns over regional stability and global oil supply.

Power play: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has warned that the Strait of Hormuz will “never return to its former state” for the US and Israel, signalling a shift in the strategic dynamics of the region. The statement underscores escalating maritime tensions, with the vital oil transit route emerging as a key pressure point in the ongoing conflict. By hinting at a new operational reality in the Gulf, Iran appears to be leveraging the strait’s global economic importance while sending a direct message to its adversaries of prolonged disruption rather than a temporary standoff.

⚡ Only in Express

A standoff has emerged in Gurgaon as Resident Welfare Associations push back against proposed solid waste management bylaws that place greater responsibility on them. The rules require bulk waste generators, including large housing societies, to process waste within their premises, something RWAs say is impractical due to space and cost constraints. They argue that waste management should remain the civic body’s responsibility, not residents’. Authorities, however, maintain that the measures are aimed at creating a more efficient and sustainable system amid the city’s ongoing waste management challenges.

📰 From the Front Page

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AAP plea: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to appear before the Delhi High Court today, seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the excise policy case in which he and 22 others were discharged. On February 27, a trial court had cleared all 23 accused in the corruption case related to the excise policy. In March, Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and others approached Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya seeking transfer of the case, citing concerns over impartiality. The plea was rejected, and an appeal is now pending before the Supreme Court.

Bengal voter deletion: Congress candidate Motab Shaikh has been reinstated as a voter after a special tribunal hearing in West Bengal, becoming the first to secure such relief amid large-scale deletions from electoral rolls. His case was taken up following Supreme Court intervention, with a tribunal led by retired Calcutta High Court Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam reviewing documents afresh. The decision came just ahead of voter list finalisation, allowing Shaikh to retain his eligibility to contest. Notably, most tribunals remain non-functional despite numerous deletions, raising concerns over due process, even as the Election Commission had earlier cited only “technical reasons” for removing his name.

🎧 For more on Trump on Iran war, Raghav Chadha vs AAP, and Odisha doubles SC/ST quota, tune in to today’s ‘3 Things’ podcast episode.

📌 Must Read

End of an era: For over a century, the Elphinstone Bridge was less a structure and more a neighbourhood habit. A vital connector between Mumbai’s east and west in a city divided by its railway lines. Office towers rose around it, drawn by its proximity to Prabhadevi and Parel stations, while commuters streamed down its steps and queued for shared taxis beneath its archways, amid chai and everyday conversations against its basalt stone walls. Its demolition, carried out over 58 nights in a tightly coordinated operation above some of the city’s busiest tracks, marked the end of an era. Piece by piece, cranes and cutters brought Elphinstone Bridge down, closing a chapter in Mumbai’s lived history even as new infrastructure takes shape.

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Canada crackdown: A Punjab Police dossier has flagged Canada as a key hub for terror-linked networks targeting the state, describing it as a “proxy operational base” and “communication control room” for organised crime and extremist activity. The 65-page report links these networks to Pakistan’s ISI and proscribed groups, naming individuals such as Lakhbir Singh Sandhu (Landa) and Arshdeep Singh Gill (Arsh Dala) as handlers coordinating operations. It alleges that Canada-based operatives manage extortion, threats and logistics through local associates, with traders and businessmen in Punjab facing violence, including shootings and grenade attacks. The dossier adds that criminal gangs have evolved into transnational terror-linked networks, with similar patterns now seen in Canadian cities, exploiting strong diaspora ties.

⏳ And Finally…

Coaching culture: At an Idea Exchange, IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare spoke about how India’s coaching culture trains students to “game the exam”, not think. An approach that fails at IITs, where conceptual understanding is key. He noted that such students often struggle initially, stressing that IITs aim to create innovators, not rank-holders, and that the coaching boom reflects deeper flaws in the education system.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama