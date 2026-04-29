Daily Briefing: UAE exits OPEC, gains autonomy as global oil order shifts

Good morning,

“Didi vs Modi” face-off

As West Bengal votes in the final phase, the BJP is seen as edging towards a potential breakthrough, with expectations that it will improve on its 2021 tally even if it falls short of power. The party is banking on anti-incumbency against Mamata Banerjee, fuelled by concerns over jobs, industry, and governance, while leveraging allegations of TMC’s local patronage networks to build voter anger. However, the BJP still faces organisational gaps compared to the TMC and lacks a strong local Bengali face, making the contest largely a “Didi vs Modi” battle. Meanwhile, Mamata is framing the election around Bengali identity versus “outsider” politics, with factors like voter list revisions adding uncertainty to what remains a high-stakes contest with national implications.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

The United Arab Emirates’ decision to exit OPEC and OPEC+ from May 1 marks a major geopolitical shift, weakening the Saudi Arabia-led bloc and raising questions over future coordination of global oil supply. Announced amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, which has already strained energy flows, the move reflects the UAE’s push for greater strategic autonomy and alignment of output with its growing production capacity. By stepping outside the quota system, the UAE gains flexibility to ramp up production and expand its market share, but analysts warn the exit could further unsettle already volatile oil markets and signal a structurally weaker OPEC in the long run.

Exit explained: The UAE’s exit from OPEC is not a sudden break but a strategic shift driven by long-term economic and geopolitical calculations. Production caps had constrained its ability to fully utilise expanding capacity, especially as it targets 5 million barrels a day by 2027, making freedom from quotas a key factor. By stepping away, the UAE gains greater autonomy to deploy its oil resources, forge new partnerships beyond traditional Western frameworks, and accelerate its broader goal of monetising hydrocarbons to fund a transition towards a more diversified, post-oil economy.

⚡ Only in Express

‘Fighter Didi’

Facing one of her toughest political tests yet, Mamata Banerjee heads into the polls with her credibility under scrutiny after more than a decade in power. Leaning on her “fighter Didi” persona, she casts herself as Bengal’s defiant protector, framing the contest as a clash between regional identity and “outsider” politics. Her welfare-driven model and strong connection with ordinary voters remain key strengths, even as corruption allegations and governance concerns add pressure. With the contest turning into a direct, high-stakes battle with the BJP, Mamata is once again positioning herself as a resilient leader determined to hold her ground.

📰 From the Front Page

India-UN ties: In talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, UNGA President Annalena Baerbock discussed UN reforms, the SDGs, AI, and the West Asia conflict, with India pitching for “reformed multilateralism” that better reflects current global realities, especially the Global South. She also highlighted India’s role as a key partner in advancing multilateral cooperation. Against this backdrop, Baerbock warned that the UN, multilateralism and international law are under “direct attack” amid rising geopolitical tensions, while taking a swipe at Donald Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace,” questioning how a pay-to-join global framework could work. Defending the UN’s inclusivity, she stressed that its strength lies in giving every country, big or small, a seat at the table.

Story continues below this ad

Manipur unrest: In an interview with The Indian Express, Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho said growing public fatigue with violence, shutdowns and instability is becoming evident, warning that such disruptions will not yield any positive outcome. His remarks come as the state sees a fresh wave of unrest nearly three years after the conflict erupted on May 3, 2023. While the central valley has been rocked by protests following the killing of two Meitei children in a projectile attack on April 7, separate tensions between the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities in Ukhrul district continue to simmer. Dikho noted that although the situation has improved compared to earlier phases, it remains fragile and prone to flare-ups, pointing to multiple fault lines and possible external factors, even as he stressed the need to restore peace and normalcy.

🎧 For more on Bengal’s final polling phase, Jharkhand exam scam, and a missing bird, tune in to today’s ‘3 Things’ podcast episode.

📌 Must Read

Bihar MBBS crisis: A supplementary MBBS exam at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Bihar was cancelled after an internal probe flagged suspected malpractices, triggered in part by an anonymous complaint to the National Medical Commission. Officials said the email only reinforced existing concerns, as internal red flags had already prompted scrutiny. The exam, taken by just 10 students in December 2025, came under the scanner after a four-member committee found sufficient irregularities to warrant cancellation and issued show-cause notices to those involved. Sources indicated the issue could be “just the tip of the iceberg,” raising broader concerns about accountability within the institution.

Stakes in Hisar: Amid ongoing student protests in Hisar, Dushyant Chautala is seeking to regain political relevance after his party’s poor showing in the 2024 Assembly polls, using the unrest as a platform for a comeback. By openly backing the agitating students, the JJP leader is attempting to rebuild his support base, particularly among the youth, and reposition himself in Haryana’s political landscape. The move is widely seen as part of a broader return bid after an electoral rout, with developments in Hisar emerging as a key test of both Chautala’s revival prospects and the JJP’s future trajectory in the state.

⏳ And Finally…

Story continues below this ad

Stunning chase: Rajasthan Royals pulled off a stunning chase of 223 to hand Punjab Kings their first defeat of the season, completing the job with four balls to spare. The pursuit was built in phases, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi providing an explosive start and Yashasvi Jaiswal anchoring the innings with a steady half-century. With the required rate climbing in the death overs, Donovan Ferreira turned the game with a blistering unbeaten 52 off 26 balls, combining with Shubham Dubey for a rapid, match-winning stand. The effort capped a complete batting performance from RR, overcoming a strong PBKS total to seal a memorable win.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama