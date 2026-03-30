Daily Briefing: Trump targets Iran oil; Pakistan pushes peace talks

Good morning,

A recent audit by Canada’s Auditor General has exposed major gaps in the student visa system, prompting stricter checks that could benefit genuine applicants. The audit flagged unusually high approval rates for Indian student visas, despite India being seen as a high-risk country for fraud with approvals under the Student Direct Stream (SDS) jumping from 61% in 2022 to 98% in 2024. In around 800 fraud-linked cases, authorities failed to act, while nearly 1.5 lakh applications were flagged for possible non-compliance but only a small fraction were investigated due to limited resources. Internal warnings about misuse of the SDS route by non-genuine students had emerged as early as 2023, but action was delayed. Canada has now capped study permits and tightened verification processes, though risks persist due to the large number of visas already issued.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

US President Donald Trump has suggested that the US could “take the oil in Iran”, indicating a possible move to seize Kharg Island, the country’s main oil export hub. Calling it a target that could be taken “very easily”, Trump signalled a more aggressive stance amid escalating US-Iran tensions and ongoing military planning, including potential ground operations. Analysts warn such a move could disrupt global oil supplies and trigger a sharp spike in prices, given the island’s central role in the energy market.

Host talks: Pakistan is preparing to host “meaningful talks” aimed at ending the month-long Iran conflict in the coming days. Following discussions with regional foreign ministers, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said efforts are underway to explore ways for an early and lasting resolution through possible US-Iran talks in Islamabad. The move comes even as Tehran has warned of retaliation if the United States deploys ground troops. However, sharply differing positions taken by the US, Israel and Iran on how the conflict should end are complicating Pakistan’s mediation efforts.

Indian military: The ongoing West Asia conflict has prompted the Indian military to rethink its air defence strategy, particularly in response to the growing threat of low-cost drones. There is an increased focus on procuring anti-drone systems and integrating them into existing air defence networks to build a more robust, layered shield. At the same time, greater emphasis is being placed on targeting adversary infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities, alongside adopting passive defence measures such as dispersion, camouflage, concealment and underground facilities to reduce vulnerability in future conflicts.

⚡ Only in Express

In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, former Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Verma spoke about the sharp downturn and gradual recovery in India–Canada ties, while also recalling his abrupt and “tense” return to India towards the end of his 37-year diplomatic career. Verma was declared persona non grata in October 2024 by the Justin Trudeau government, along with five other Indian officials, over the Hardeep Singh Nijjar assassination case—an allegation India denied. He now says ties between the two countries have begun to mend, with a “new normal” taking shape.

📰 From the Front Page

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Kerala Polls: Amid the poll frenzy, speaking in Kerala, PM Narendra Modi said the Gulf nations are prioritising the safety of Indian expatriates, with the government in constant touch with their leadership and embassies working round the clock. He said the government is making every effort to minimise the impact of the West Asia conflict on India, while accusing the Congress of trying to derive “political benefit” from the situation. Emphasising that protecting Indians abroad is a top priority, PM Modi also highlighted the large presence of Keralites in the region, making the issue particularly significant for the state.

BJD row: A sharp political row broke out after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik had links with the CIA and played a role in facilitating U-2 spy plane operations from the Charbatia air base during the Cold War. The remarks triggered an immediate backlash from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which dismissed them as “outrageous” and “irresponsible”. Escalating the standoff, BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra resigned from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT, chaired by Dubey, saying he could not continue under someone who made disrespectful comments about Biju Patnaik. The controversy has since snowballed into a wider political flashpoint, reigniting debate over history and the former leader’s legacy.

🎧 For more on Tamil Nadu’s poll mandate, Pakistan as peacemaker, and a rare birth, tune in to today’s ‘3 Things’ podcast episode.

📌 Must Read

Godman row: Leaked videos of alleged sexual assaults in the Nashik “godman” Ashok Kharat case are re-traumatising victims and effectively silencing them a second time, with many now unwilling to come forward due to fear of exposure. Police have recovered over 100 objectionable clips, allegedly recorded secretly, which are now circulating widely on WhatsApp and social media despite efforts to remove them. Several victims had not even informed their families about the abuse, making the fallout more distressing. Authorities have filed separate FIRs against those sharing the videos and warned of strict action, but investigators admit curbing the spread remains an uphill task, as the viral content continues to compound the harm and hinder the probe.

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Bengal SIR: Amid rising travel costs and logistical hurdles, migrant workers from West Bengal across cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Surat and Ahmedabad are making determined efforts to return home to vote in the upcoming Assembly elections, driven by a sense that their vote is “vital”. Many are also worried about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and fear losing their voting rights if they remain away. However, long train waitlists, expensive flights and limited options are forcing workers to rely on unreserved tickets or buses, often at the cost of lost wages. Despite the financial strain, several low-income migrants say they are willing to make the journey, highlighting both their political engagement and the challenges of exercising their franchise.

⏳ And Finally…

Idea Exchange: Speaking at The Indian Express Idea Exchange, veteran diplomat Vivek Katju said he cannot imagine Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defying former US President Donald Trump if he “lays down the law”, noting that while Netanyahu may “turn and twist”, he would ultimately align with Washington given Israel’s dependence on US support. Katju said that India has taken a pragmatic, interest-driven stance, with the safety of Indians and energy security remaining key concerns, underscoring the delicate balancing act New Delhi must maintain amid shifting geopolitical faultlines.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama