Daily Briefing: Trump signals prolonged military action on Iran

As the US–Israel and Iran conflict enters its fourth day, the crisis is sharpening on multiple fronts. On the battlefield, US Central Command confirmed three American service members were killed and five seriously wounded during “Operation Epic Fury,” marking a deadly escalation for US forces. Qatar has hinted at retaliation, warning that Iran “has a price to pay,” even as Israeli strikes intensified, with the military claiming it is targeting the “heart” of Tehran. In Iran, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi has assumed the Supreme Leader’s powers under Article 111 of the Constitution following Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s killing. Markets are already jittery, gold has surged past $5,200 an ounce, while energy traders are watching the Strait of Hormuz, the chokepoint for roughly one-fifth of global oil flows. Read.

“A ‘big wave’ in the Iran war is yet to come”

With the conflict deepening, US President Donald Trump said America’s objectives are clear: to destroy Tehran’s nuclear capabilities, end its nuclear ambitions and cripple its navy. He claimed Iran ignored Washington’s warning not to restart its nuclear programme and added that the US military is prepared to sustain its assault on Tehran for “four to five weeks” if necessary. Trump also said Iran “can’t continue to arm, fund and direct terrorist armies outside its borders.” He noted the mission is already substantially ahead of schedule but stressed that the US has the “capability to go far longer.” The president said the strikes, launched jointly with Israel on Saturday, are intended to ensure Iran “can never obtain a nuclear weapon.”

Exit alert: Amid spiralling Middle East tensions, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has urged Americans to immediately leave 13 regional countries, citing “serious safety risks” as Iran–Israel–US hostilities escalate. The advisory covers Iran, Iraq, Israel, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Lebanon, Bahrain, Egypt, Oman, Syria and Yemen. US citizens have been told to depart using commercial flights where available. The warning comes as the UAE confirmed it intercepted a third wave of Iranian missile strikes targeting civilian and military sites. Read.

In today’s Opinion, Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party and a Rajya Sabha member, asks whether the Government of India’s silence on the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader signals a troubling retreat from its stated foreign-policy principles. The piece argues that India’s stance appears inconsistent with its traditional positions on sovereign equality, non-intervention and peaceful dispute resolution. The column also highlights India’s historic civilisational and strategic ties with Iran and recalls Tehran’s past diplomatic support to New Delhi. It concludes that silence at a moment of strain in the rules-based order amounts to abdication rather than neutrality — but at what cost to India’s strategic credibility? Read.

Nepal youth test: Nepal heads to the polls on March 5 in its first election since the September 2025 Gen Z protests that toppled the government, but the political arena remains dominated by familiar faces. Veteran leaders such as Sher Bahadur Deuba, K. P. Sharma Oli, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Baburam Bhattarai, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhala Nath Khanal continue to wield influence despite the youth-led anti-establishment wave. The Gagan Thapa-led push within the Nepali Congress and the Rashtriya Swatantra Party, banking on youth support and projecting Balendra Shah, reflect attempts to harness Gen Z energy. With nearly 1.9 crore voters, about 60 per cent aged between 18-49, the youth vote could prove decisive, even as tensions linger over the unreleased probe into the protest crackdown that left 77 dead.

Students stranded: With war intensifying in West Asia, Kashmiri students who had returned home after January’s unrest in Iran are once again stranded after travelling back to resume exams. With flights scarce and uncertainty mounting, families in Kashmir say the situation feels far more frightening this time. Students describe rising anxiety over safety, patchy communications, and mounting hurdles in securing evacuation. Several had earlier been evacuated or returned at their own expense, only to be caught in the fresh spiral of violence. While authorities say they are monitoring developments, worried parents and students are urgently seeking a clearer, time-bound evacuation plan. Read.

Uranium boost: The headline outcome of the March 2 meeting between PM Modi and Canadian PM Mark Carney was a $2.6 billion uranium supply agreement aimed at boosting India’s civil nuclear energy programme. Under the deal, Canada’s Cameco will provide long-term uranium supplies to support India’s push for clean, reliable baseload power. Both sides also agreed to collaborate on small modular and advanced nuclear reactors. The uranium pact comes as New Delhi and Ottawa work to reset strained ties and simultaneously push negotiations to conclude a broader free trade agreement by the end of the year, with a target to raise bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030. Read.

Scheme gaps: The Comptroller and Auditor General has flagged significant implementation gaps in Ayushman Bharat (PMJAY) and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Bihar, pointing to weaknesses in beneficiary verification, instances of ineligible beneficiaries, and data inconsistencies in the health scheme. The audit also highlighted delays and deficiencies in claim processing and monitoring. Under PMAY, the CAG noted underutilisation of funds and a large number of sanctioned houses that remained incomplete or delayed. It also flagged issues in beneficiary selection and validation, calling for stronger oversight, tighter data controls and improved monitoring mechanisms. Read.

Colourful chaos: At Shahjahanpur, Holi takes on a uniquely daring twist with the annual “Juta‑Maar Holi”, where a 35-year-old man has stepped into the role of the Laat Sahab for the fifth time, wielding a stick to playfully chase and beat revelers. Despite the unusual ritual, locals say the spectacle is all in good fun, and they marvel at the perseverance of the man who keeps the centuries-old custom alive. The festival draws crowds who enjoy the lively and quirky celebration, making it a memorable and distinctly local way to celebrate Holi. Read.

