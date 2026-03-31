Daily Briefing: Trump hints at Iran exit, Netanyahu sets no timeline

Good morning,

“Slow limp back to normal life”

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has returned to work at the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives in Ladakh after being released from Jodhpur jail on March 14. Describing his return as a slow limp back to normal life, Wangchuk noted that his electronic devices, including his phone and computer, have not yet been returned. In a video message, he called the past six months a “most unjust ordeal” but emphasised the importance of staying positive, seeing his release as an acceptance of mistakes and an intention to correct them.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

US President Donald Trump has told aides he is willing to end the military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, signalling a shift from his earlier insistence on reopening the strategic waterway as a condition to end the conflict. The move suggests a focus on avoiding a prolonged war, even if key strategic objectives remain unresolved, amid continued uncertainty over how and when the conflict could be brought to an end.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would not put a timeline on ending the war against Iran, even as the conflict continues, adding that the campaign is “beyond the halfway point”, indicating progress but no immediate conclusion.

War crime: Iran has alleged that a US strike hit a humanitarian aircraft operated by Mahan Air at Mashhad International Airport, calling it a “war crime.” The aircraft was scheduled to fly to New Delhi carrying medicines and medical equipment. Iranian authorities said targeting civilian aircraft engaged in humanitarian work violates international law and aviation norms. There were no immediate details on casualties or the extent of damage, and it remains unclear whether the aircraft was preparing for departure at the time. The United States has not confirmed the strike, leaving the claim unverified.

⚡ Only in Express

In January 2017, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a new university modelled on Visva-Bharati in Santiniketan, promising to build higher education institutions comparable to the best in the world. Between 2017 and 2018, her government established 11 universities across the state, with most starting classes in 2021, ahead of the Assembly elections. An investigation by The Indian Express found that seven of these universities still operate from temporary premises, none have permanent faculty, and most rely on guest lecturers paid Rs 500 per class, while student enrolment has been declining. Currently, around 17,000 students are enrolled in eight universities, with three universities not sharing their figures. Read.

📰 From the Front Page

“Hum Naxal-mukt ho gaye hain”

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that Maoists have been “more or less wiped out” from the Bastar region, historically a major Maoist stronghold in Chhattisgarh, a day before the government’s March 31, 2026 deadline for ending Left-wing extremism (LWE). He declared that the country has become “Naxal‑free,” attributing the near eradication of Naxalism to sustained security operations. Shah also blamed the Congress party for the earlier spread of Maoist influence, criticising it for failing to ensure development in tribal areas in previous decades.

Maoist collapse: Over the past two years, 531 Maoists have been killed, with the banned CPI (Maoist) losing 24 top leaders from its Politburo and Central Committee to deaths and surrenders. Security officials say the group’s political and military backbone has been largely dismantled, with only a few cadres left who pose limited threat. Key setbacks included the May 21, 2025 killing of General Secretary Nambala Kesava Rao alias Basavaraju along with 26 others, followed by the surrender of senior leaders Mallojula Venugopal Rao (Sonu) and Thippiri Tirupathi (Devuji), and the November 2025 killing of commander Madvi Hidma. In total, 11 Central Committee members were killed and eight surrendered, leaving just one active Politburo member with an unclear status.

Assam faultlines: The BJP is facing internal faultlines in Assam, particularly in key constituencies like Dispur, after inducting leaders from rival parties and giving them tickets. The entry of former Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi as a BJP candidate has triggered dissent within the party ranks. While the sitting MLA was accommodated, an old guard BJP leader has rebelled and is contesting as an Independent, highlighting internal dissatisfaction. The episode reflects a broader trend of resentment among party workers and leaders sidelined for new entrants, especially ahead of elections, underscoring the challenge for the party in balancing expansion through defections with maintaining internal cohesion.

🎧 For more on Gujarat UCC, AI as a confidant, and Trump’s Hormuz threat, tune in to today’s ‘3 Things’ podcast episode.

📌 Must Read

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Census rollout: Census India’s Census 2027 will, for the first time, be fully digital, with caste enumeration scheduled in Phase 2, or Population Enumeration. The exercise will unfold in two stages. Phase 1 focusing on housing conditions, amenities and assets, and Phase 2 capturing demographic, socio-cultural and economic data. Beginning April 1, people can self-enumerate online before house-to-house visits start from April 16, with Phase 1 to be completed within a 30-day window between April and September 2026. The nationwide exercise will cover all states and Union Territories, with individual data kept confidential and not shareable under RTI.

Yogendra Yadav argues: Census 2027 risks excluding Denotified, Nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes (DNT/NT), even as it is projected as a major caste census. He points out that these communities have historically been ignored across governments, with many not clearly classified under SC, ST, OBC or any category. The government, he notes, has not provided clarity on whether they will be included, despite repeated demands. Yadav contends that this reflects a long history of injustice rooted in colonial policies, and says the upcoming Census presents a crucial opportunity to correct it.

Second act: Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is returning to Assembly politics after 35 years, contesting from Baharampur in what is seen as a make-or-break battle. The move comes two years after his defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he lost his long-held seat. A five-time MP, Chowdhury is now starting “from scratch”, shifting back to state politics after decades at the national level. He faces a tough contest amid shifting loyalties, with the election seen as crucial for both his political future and the Congress’s prospects in Bengal.

⏳ And Finally…

Cheetah comeback: The Kuno cheetah programme has faced serious health crises, particularly in its early phase. Several cheetahs and cubs suffered injuries during adaptation, including fractures from movement, play or hunting attempts. Intensive veterinary care, including complex treatments and surgeries, was crucial in keeping many animals alive. Despite setbacks, dedicated on-ground staff, including veterinarians, forest officials and caregivers, played a key role in stabilising the programme. Over time, the programme has recovered and stabilised, with surviving cheetahs adapting better to the environment and showing signs of growth.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama