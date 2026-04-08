Daily Briefing: Trump halts Iran strikes, announces ceasefire

Good morning,

In a dramatic last-minute pivot, US President Donald Trump has paused plans for a large-scale attack on Iranian civilian infrastructure, announcing a two-week ceasefire. The breakthrough, brokered largely by Pakistan, came just hours before a White House ultimatum was set to expire. Under the temporary truce, Tehran has agreed to a 10-point peace plan, including the critical reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. High-stakes negotiations between Washington and Tehran are now scheduled to begin Friday in Islamabad, setting the stage for a fragile but crucial diplomatic window.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

“Double-sided ceasefire”

Tehran has claimed that the US has agreed to recognise Iran’s continued control over the Strait of Hormuz as part of a “10-point plan” underpinning a two-week ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump, according to Iran State TV. The deal was struck at the eleventh hour, accepted by both sides just 90 minutes before Trump’s deadline expired after he warned of severe consequences if Iran did not allow commercial shipping through the strait. Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Iran would halt “defensive operations” if attacks stop, adding that safe passage would be coordinated with its armed forces and subject to technical conditions. Trump, however, maintained the truce hinges on Iran pausing its blockade of oil and gas flows through the vital waterway.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said the deal is contingent on Iran pausing its blockade of oil and gas supplies through the strait, which carries about one-fifth of global shipments. Calling it a “double-sided ceasefire,” he said US military objectives had already been met and that both sides were close to a broader peace agreement. Trump added that Iran’s proposal offered a “workable basis” for negotiations, with hopes of finalising a long-term deal during the two-week pause.

What is in Iran’s 10-point plan?

The proposal outlines a set of political, military and economic conditions aimed at securing a long-term settlement to the conflict. It calls for the complete lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions, the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad, and full compensation for war damages. At the heart of the plan is the Strait of Hormuz, where Tehran proposes a controlled transit system under the coordination of its armed forces, potentially charging around $2 million per ship, sharing revenue with Oman. The proposal also demands a withdrawal of US combat forces from the region, an end to Israeli strikes in Lebanon, and a broader cessation of hostilities against what it calls the “axis of resistance”.

Ceasefire boost: Once the ceasefire was announced, oil prices dropped sharply and US stock futures climbed. US crude futures fell by more than 15%, while S&P 500 futures rose 2.2% and Dow futures jumped about 930 points. Despite the drop, crude remained elevated at $96.55 a barrel. Markets remained volatile amid earlier threats, with oil having surged past $117, while bond yields eased slightly but stayed high, reflecting ongoing uncertainty.

⚡ Only in Express

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The Kerala Assembly election is a defining test for Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister and LDF leader, marking a personal and political watershed in his decade-long rule. Known for his disciplined, focused, and minimalist campaign style, Vijayan emphasizes Kerala’s development, portraying the LDF as a stable alternative to past UDF governance. This article highlights his tenure’s achievements, including advances in infrastructure, welfare, education, health, and industrial policy, supported by innovative financing and labor reforms. While critics label his strong control over CPI(M) as authoritarian, supporters view it as effective governance. Despite campaigning on continuity, Vijayan cannot take victory for granted, even as he remains central to Kerala’s political landscape.

📰 From the Front Page

War disruption: The war in West Asia has sharply disrupted supply chains for Vapi’s chemical, plastics, textile, and engineering units, hitting crude-linked inputs like PTA, MEG, polyethylene, and polypropylene and causing raw material costs to surge. Production capacities for many units have dropped up to 50%, while plastics costs have doubled, forcing modest price hikes on end products. Textile firms with fixed-rate orders face stuck order books as margins shrink and renegotiation proves difficult. Acute LPG shortages have further reduced worker mobility, prompting fears among migrant workers. Overall, small and medium factories in Vapi are under severe cost and cash-flow pressures amid global supply disruptions.

Voter deletion: In West Bengal, over 27 lakh names have been deleted from the voter list following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), out of more than 60 lakh under adjudication. The Indian Express spoke to 10 affected individuals, including a migrant labourer, a professional, an advocate, and a homemaker—who had voted in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but now find their names missing. Many claim they submitted valid documents like passports, birth certificates, old voter IDs, and land records, yet were still removed after adjudication hearings. While several have filed appeals with electoral tribunals to restore their names, it remains uncertain if this will be resolved before the polls. Losing their voter card also impacts identity verification for jobs and daily life.

🎧 For more on Bengal SIR, a new nuclear submarine, and violence in Manipur, tune in to today’s ‘3 Things’ podcast episode.

📌 Must Read

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Land relief: In a major relief for residents, Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor has approved the renewal of long-pending expired lease deeds, addressing a persistent public demand. The move is set to benefit many families facing uncertainty due to non-renewal of land leases. Authorities will organise special camps from April 15 to verify documents, process fees, and issue renewed deeds on the spot. Even cases with unpaid ground rent will be considered, subject to payment of double rent as a one-time settlement. The absence of valid lease documents had created legal uncertainty, affecting construction, property ownership, and access to bank loans. The initiative aims to clear the backlog, ensure legal clarity and security of tenure, and strengthen governance and public trust.

Assam faceoff: An FIR was filed against Congress leader Pawan Khera by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, over his allegations about her holding multiple passports and foreign assets. The case invokes charges of defamation, forgery, and criminal conspiracy, with police claiming the documents he cited may be fabricated. The controversy stems from Khera’s press conference questioning her alleged overseas links. Assam Police, with Delhi Police’s assistance, reached Khera’s Delhi residence as part of the probe. The CM and his wife have dismissed the claims as false and AI-generated, calling it a political conspiracy. The row has sharpened the BJP-Congress clash ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.

Beyond symbolism: Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy’s entry into the Rajya Sabha as India’s first openly queer MP marks more than a milestone, it signals a sharp intervention in how she sees democracy functioning. Viewing Parliament as a space for deliberation rather than spectacle, she warns that a “diminishing Parliament” reflects a “diminishing democracy,” pointing to rushed laws and weak scrutiny. Her focus is on safeguarding the Constitution, resisting “bulldozed” legislation, and reviving committee oversight. Aligning with TMC positions, including opposition to West Bengal’s voter list revision, she underscores the Opposition’s role in accountability. Beyond institutional concerns, Guruswamy also aims to address jobs and everyday anxieties of young Indians.

⏳ And Finally…

Night ops: In the dead of night, Mumbai’s streets turn into corridors for a quiet, high-stakes operation as massive Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) parts snake through the city. Hauled in dismantled sections on multi-axle trailers, they inch past narrow roads, flyovers, and tight turns under heavy coordination by traffic police and civic authorities. Destined for key underground projects to boost east-west connectivity, these machines are reassembled at launch sites before drilling deep beneath the city. The nocturnal movement is more than logistics, it’s a glimpse into Mumbai’s ambitious infrastructure push to cut congestion and transform how the city moves.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama