Daily Briefing: Trump blockade, China tariff threat send oil above $100

Good morning,

As news of Asha Bhosle’s passing spread, a heavy blanket of grief seemed to descend upon the nation. Her death at 92 marks a profound loss, silencing one of the most daring and distinctive voices Indian cinema has ever known. In a country that had already anointed Lata Mangeshkar as its “nightingale,” Bhosle chose not to follow, but to forge her own path — one that was bolder, more experimental, and endlessly versatile. With over 12,000 songs across genres ranging from classical to cabaret, she reshaped the contours of playback singing, bringing a rare adaptability that could mirror every mood, era, and actress on screen. Her long and iconic partnership with R. D. Burman further pushed musical boundaries, giving Hindi cinema some of its most unforgettable sounds. Over a career spanning seven decades, honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Vibhushan, Bhosle didn’t just remain relevant — she remained irreplaceable.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

After the failed Islamabad talks between the US and Iran, US President Donald Trump has ordered a full US Navy blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, sharply escalating tensions in West Asia. The move follows reports that Iran has laid naval mines in the crucial shipping route and sought to impose tolls on passing vessels. In response, the US plans to intercept ships and clear the mines to reopen the strait, which carries nearly a fifth of global oil and gas supply. The standoff has heightened fears of military escalation and poses a serious threat to global energy flows, shipping routes, and economic stability.

Trump tariff threat: Donald Trump has threatened to impose 50% tariffs on China if it supplies weapons to Iran. The warning comes after high-stakes US-Iran talks in Islamabad collapsed. The move signals a sharper US stance that combines trade pressure with geopolitical strategy, raising the risk of a wider confrontation involving major powers. With concerns already mounting around key energy routes like the Strait of Hormuz, the developments add to global uncertainty and fears of further escalation.

Price hike: Oil prices surged past $100 a barrel after the US Navy announced plans to block maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports. The move has raised fears of disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, which handles nearly a fifth of global oil supply. Tankers have begun avoiding the region, triggering volatility in energy markets. Iran has warned of retaliation, heightening concerns of a wider conflict, while the blockade threatens to push up global fuel costs and inflation, particularly for oil-dependent economies.

⚡ Only in Express

Reshaping healthcare: In a bid to reshape healthcare in the capital, the Delhi government plans to build an AIIMS-like institute in East Delhi by integrating four key hospitals — Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi State Cancer Institute and Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, with GTB as the lead. Envisioned as the Delhi Institute of Medical Sciences, the unified hub aims to streamline care, boost research and expand medical education. The plan also tackles a stark imbalance, with GTB handling nearly 10,000 patients daily while others remain underused, by pooling resources and cutting duplication. With sharper specialisation and more MBBS and PG seats, the move could ease pressure on facilities and significantly upgrade the quality of care in the city.

📰 From the Front Page

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Bihar power shift: With Nitish Kumar moving to the Rajya Sabha, a leadership transition is underway in Bihar, with Samrat Choudhary emerging as the frontrunner for Chief Minister. Seen as acceptable to both the Bharatiya Janata Party and NDA allies, his elevation would signal the BJP’s growing assertiveness after years of backing Nitish. While names like Vijay Kumar Sinha and Nityanand Rai are also in the mix, Choudhary remains the leading choice, aided by caste considerations and his OBC background. Nitish is expected to have a final say, with the shift framed as a “transfer of legacy”. The move could mark a significant power shift within the NDA and reshape Bihar’s political landscape.

Temple control: The Supreme Court of India is examining key constitutional questions in the Sabarimala reference, bringing into focus the balance between individual religious rights under Articles 25 and denominational rights under Article 26. The hearing has also exposed differences between the Narendra Modi-led Centre and several Hindu outfits over control of temples. While these groups have argued for freeing temples from state control, citing interference in funds, appointments and rituals, the Centre has taken a more cautious stance. It has opposed excessive state control in certain areas like priest appointments but warned that unchecked autonomy could enable exclusionary practices, highlighting the tension between religious freedom and social reform.

🎧 For more on Transgender law concerns, Odisha mining protests, and Gujarat’s voter roll, tune in to today’s ‘3 Things’ podcast episode.

📌 Must Read

Kashmir MoU exit: Three Kashmir universities — University of Kashmir, Islamic University of Science and Technology and Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, have cancelled their MoUs with US-based NGO Kashmir Care Foundation with immediate effect. The decision followed a review by “competent authorities”, with the agreements deemed not in the “larger institutional interest”. The MoUs had focused on workshops, seminars and academic collaborations across STEM and humanities. The universities invoked termination clauses to end the partnerships, while the NGO, which works to empower youth in Kashmir, said it was unaware of the reasons and has responded to the institutions.

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Impact buffer: Despite the energy shock triggered by the Iran war, global food prices have remained largely stable, thanks to strong supply buffers and bumper harvests in recent seasons. Unlike past crises, large carryover stocks have cushioned the impact, and the usual transmission of higher fuel costs into food inflation has been limited so far. Lower diversion of crops towards biofuels has also helped keep supplies intact. However, this stability may not last, as food inflation typically lags energy shocks. Rising fuel and fertilizer costs, along with potential supply disruptions, could eventually push prices up if the conflict persists, making the current calm more temporary than structural.

⏳ And Finally…

Ireland outlook: At an Idea Exchange session moderated by Shubhajit Roy, Kevin Kelly, Ireland’s Ambassador to India, outlined his country’s values-based diplomacy while reflecting on global conflicts and ties with India. He said New Delhi’s “strategic autonomy and multi-alignment” is not political neutrality, even as Ireland’s foreign policy remains rooted in its colonial past. On West Asia, he backed a two-state solution, condemning Hamas attacks while supporting Palestinian statehood, and stressed diplomacy for resolving tensions, including those involving Iran. He also highlighted Ireland’s commitment to multilateralism and its growing engagement with India.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama