Daily Briefing: Pakistan offers mediation, Iran denies talks with US

Good morning,

The Centre is exploring the idea of implementing the Women’s Reservation Act using the 2011 Census, potentially fast-tracking its rollout by avoiding delays linked to a fresh census and delimitation. The proposal also includes increasing the Lok Sabha’s strength from 543 to around 816 seats, with nearly 273 (33%) reserved for women, likely through a lottery system. The proportional share of seats among states is expected to remain largely unchanged, addressing concerns of southern states. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has initiated consultations with Opposition parties to build consensus, while similar expansion may also apply to state assemblies.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

In a surprising diplomatic push amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Pakistan is positioning itself as a “lead mediator” seeking to broker an end to the US-Israel war against Iran. Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir held talks with US President Donald Trump, while Islamabad offered to host potential negotiations involving senior US and Iranian officials as early as this week. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif also spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday, in parallel with Trump indicating a pause in escalation after “productive” conversations with Tehran, including delaying threats to target Iran’s power infrastructure.

“Remorseful punishment of the aggressors”

Fake news: Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has rejected claims by US President Donald Trump that negotiations between Tehran and Washington are underway, calling them “fake news” aimed at manipulating oil and financial markets. He asserted that no talks have taken place and that Iranians seek “complete and remorseful punishment” of aggressors. In contrast, Trump described the discussions as “very good” and said planned strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure had been paused to allow diplomacy, even as Tehran warned any attack would invite a swift and decisive response.

Cautious diplomacy: While addressing the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the West Asia war as “concerning,” underscoring its seriousness and impact on people’s lives, and highlighting India’s extensive trade ties with countries affected by the conflict. He flagged the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, calling any disruption “unacceptable”, while noting India imports 60% of its LPG needs and is prioritising domestic production.

⚡ Only in Express

The UGC Bill, Yogendra Yadav argues, fails to offer the right reform for India’s higher education system. It risks undermining the autonomy of universities, faculty and states while deepening centralisation. Seen as a reworked version of the 2018 HECI Bill, it leaves key concerns unaddressed, and lacks clarity on clear provisions for state funding of higher education. Departing from the Yashpal Committee’s vision of reducing bureaucratic control, the proposal may instead add layers of regulation, reinforcing an “inspection raj” rather than dismantling it.

📰 From the Front Page

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Search continues: Four days after a luxury speedboat accident in the Maldives that injured Raymond Group chairman Gautam Singhania, two Indian nationals, ace rally driver Hari Singh and former Navy captain Mahesh Ramchandran remain missing. The boat, carrying seven people, capsized around two nautical miles southwest of Keyodhoo Island, with five rescued, including Singhania, who has since returned to Mumbai and is recovering. As the Maldives National Defence Force continues search operations using drones and teams. The incident is suspected to have been caused by a serious mechanical failure.

Smart surveillance: From nabbing two men who harassed a Portuguese tourist to tracing a missing 14-year-old from Goregaon in Rajasthan weeks later, Mumbai’s railway network is increasingly relying on one silent enforcer: the Facial Recognition System (FRS). Linked to 463 of the 3,675 CCTV cameras across 114 stations, the system creates a digital “faceprint” using key facial features and matches it with databases to generate leads. Now being integrated with Mumbai Police’s wider camera network and used by agencies nationwide, the FRS, first deployed by Western Railway, is steadily expanding and turning crowded platforms into closely monitored spaces.

🎧 For more on Iran crisis so far, GDP data concerns, and plans for women’s quota, tune in to today’s ‘3 Things’ podcast episode.

📌 Must Read

Temple tally: The inventory of valuables in the Ratna Bhandar of Puri’s Jagannath Temple, being undertaken after over four decades, will involve empanelled goldsmiths from a PSU bank, RBI representatives, gemologists and temple servitors. Conducted in phases as per the state’s SOP, the exercise will tally items with the 1978 records and include 3D digitisation, photography and detailed documentation. While the Orissa High Court has set a three-month deadline, the state government has indicated that fixing a strict timeline may be challenging given the scale and sensitivity of the process.

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Battle for Bengal: As West Bengal heads towards Assembly polls, the battle for seats seems to be intensifying with Asaduddin Owaisi’s entry into the state through an alliance with Humayun Kabir’s Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP). The move is significant in regions such as Murshidabad, Malda and parts of North Bengal, where Muslim voters play a decisive role. The alliance could fragment the minority vote, which has largely consolidated behind the TMC in recent elections. AIMIM, encouraged by past performances like securing around 60,000 votes in local polls, sees scope for expansion, while Kabir’s party plans to contest a large number of seats, positioning the tie-up as a third force beyond the TMC-BJP contest.

⏳ And Finally…

IPL glamour: A bathtub, not the bowling crease, was Ishwar Pandey’s first real test in the IPL. The lanky fast bowler from a lower-middle-class family in Rewa had grown up on the grind of domestic cricket, with shared rooms, patchy travel, and little attention, before being catapulted into the five-star bubble of the league. When he checked in with Pune Warriors in 2013, even the basics felt alien: a bathtub he did not know how to use and air-conditioning he could not operate without help. “It feels like we are in heaven,” he recalled, capturing the dizzying leap. But beyond the comfort lies a different challenge. The IPL’s mix of glamour, celebrity, and scrutiny can overwhelm, and young players must quickly find their footing while performing under unforgiving pressure.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama