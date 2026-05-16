Daily Briefing: NEET leak probe widens as CBI arrests key accused

Good morning!

In a major crackdown on bike taxi services, the Maharashtra government has asked Apple and Google to remove Uber, Ola and Rapido from their app stores, accusing the platforms of running illegal operations in the state. The move follows complaints over unlicensed bike taxis, passenger safety concerns and alleged violations of transport laws. Authorities claimed hundreds of vehicles linked to the apps were found operating without permission, leading to seizures, FIRs and fines worth lakhs. The crackdown gained urgency after reports of a fatal accident involving a bike taxi passenger, with the government now pushing for action under both the IT Act and Motor Vehicles Act while simultaneously exploring a new policy for electric bike taxis.

With that, let’s move on to the top five stories from today’s edition:

🚨 Big Story

The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak scandal has taken a dramatic turn with the CBI arresting Pune-based chemistry lecturer P V Kulkarni, who investigators describe as the alleged mastermind behind the operation. According to the agency, Kulkarni used his links to the examination process to access the question paper and allegedly conducted secret coaching sessions from his Pune residence days before the exam, dictating questions and answers that later matched the actual paper. The probe has already uncovered a sprawling network involving middlemen, coaching links and aspirants across multiple states, with leaked “guess papers” reportedly sold for lakhs of rupees. With nearly 22 lakh students affected and the exam eventually cancelled, the scandal has once again exposed the deepening crisis of paper leaks and the growing reach of India’s exam mafia.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the massive NEET-UG 2026 paper leak scandal, the Centre has decided to shift the exam to a computer-based test (CBT) format from 2027 in a bid to tighten security and prevent future leaks. The move follows recommendations by the K Radhakrishnan committee, which flagged the multiple vulnerabilities involved in pen-and-paper exams, from printing and packaging to transport and storage. While the government argues that CBT will make the system more secure, the transition poses a huge logistical challenge given that nearly 22 lakh students take NEET every year. Concerns also remain over technical glitches, score normalisation across multiple shifts and whether students from rural backgrounds will be disadvantaged in a fully digital exam system.

⚡ Only in Express

The golden grip

Gold prices may be soaring, but India’s obsession with the precious metal remains untouched. Indian households now hold an estimated 34,000 tonnes of gold, much of it locked away in lockers and almirahs rather than circulating through the economy. Despite the government hiking import duty from 6% to 15% and urging citizens to cut purchases to protect forex reserves, demand remains strong. Experts say gold is deeply tied to Indian culture, weddings, status and financial security, especially among lower and middle-income families who see it as their safest form of wealth. For many Indians, gold is not just jewellery or investment — it is emotion, tradition and insurance for uncertain times, making it nearly impossible to give up.

Kerala’s gold jitters

Meanwhile, some states are beginning to feel the strain of soaring gold prices. In Kerala, long considered one of India’s biggest gold markets, jewellers and buyers are growing increasingly uneasy as record rates dampen demand. Across hubs like Thrissur and Kozhikode, customers are delaying purchases, opting for lighter ornaments or recycling old jewellery instead of buying new pieces. Traders fear higher import duties and rising prices could hurt wedding and festive season sales, especially among middle-class families. Smaller jewellers are already grappling with weaker footfall and shrinking margins. Despite the slowdown, Kerala’s emotional and cultural attachment to gold remains hard to break, even if buyers are now thinking twice before every purchase.

💡 Express Explained

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Blistering May heat, moisture-laden winds and unstable atmospheric conditions came together to create the deadly storms that killed over 100 people across Uttar Pradesh this week. Amitabh Sinha explained how the collision of dry westerly winds and moist easterlies, along with a cyclonic circulation over northwestern Uttar Pradesh, rapidly fuelled massive thunderclouds, violent dust storms, lightning strikes and destructive winds strong enough to uproot trees and collapse walls. While such pre-monsoon storms are not unusual in north India, experts say the increasing intensity and frequency of these extreme weather events are becoming an alarming sign of a changing climate.

✍️ Express Opinion

The Uttar Pradesh government faces criticism over its handling of workers’ protests in Noida’s industrial belt, with CPI leader D Raja arguing that the state is targeting democratic dissent rather than resolving labour issues. Police arrested hundreds of workers and invoked stringent laws, including the National Security Act, after protests over wages and working conditions turned violent in parts of the region. The editorial warns that linking labour unrest to conspiracies or attempts to “revive Naxalism” will create fear among workers already struggling with poor pay, exploitation and unsafe workplaces.

🎥 Movie Review

Blending Tamil folklore with courtroom drama, Karuppu emerges as an entertaining yet uneven tale of corruption and justice, elevated largely by Suriya Sivakumar’s powerful screen presence. Yashaswini Sri writes that Suriya is in top form, effortlessly balancing the vulnerability of an ordinary man with the larger-than-life aura of a deity figure. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film shines most in its gripping first half, emotional courtroom sequences and crowd-pleasing interval block. Trisha Krishnan adds emotional depth, while Sai Abhyankkar’s score and G K Vishnu’s earthy visuals strengthen the film’s rural atmosphere. Though the narrative loses momentum later, Karuppu still lands as a solid mass entertainer with plenty of striking moments.

That’s it for today! Have a lovely weekend!

Until next time,

Anupama