Daily Briefing: NEET leak probe deepens as beautician link emerges; Kota faces retest rush

Good morning,

As the rupee slides sharply against the US dollar and edges closer to the 100-mark, policymakers are grappling with the consequences of years of aggressive currency management by the RBI. After keeping the rupee largely stable between 81 and 83 through heavy forex intervention during 2023 and 2024, the currency has now weakened rapidly amid geopolitical tensions, weaker capital inflows and a deteriorating balance of payments position. Economists say the market is now pricing in the depreciation that was delayed earlier, while warning that a further fall could push up crude import costs, fuel inflation and dent investor confidence. Many experts argue that long-term structural reforms and stronger foreign inflows, rather than prolonged intervention, are key to stabilising the rupee.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

As the CBI investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak gathers pace, a Pune-based beautician has emerged as a key figure in the alleged conspiracy, with investigators claiming she acted as the “common link” connecting students, middlemen and reputed tutors involved in the leak network. According to the agency, she allegedly worked alongside a teacher who was part of the National Testing Agency’s question-setting panel to help circulate leaked Biology questions to selected students for large sums of money. The CBI has alleged that special coaching sessions were organised before the exam where questions and answers were dictated to candidates, with handwritten notes later matching the actual NEET paper. The probe has now expanded into a wider multi-state crackdown involving arrests, raids and financial investigations.

Meanwhile, as NEET-UG 2026 aspirants prepare for a retest following the cancellation of the exam over alleged paper leak allegations, Kota is witnessing a familiar scramble for hostel rooms, crash courses and revision batches. Coaching institutes across the city have quickly launched emergency “Re-NEET” programmes, mock tests and counselling sessions as thousands of students return to India’s coaching hub to prepare for the June 21 exam. Many students described the sudden re-exam as emotionally draining after years of preparation, while rising accommodation costs and renewed academic pressure have added to the stress. Despite the uncertainty, aspirants say Kota’s competitive environment, peer networks and intensive coaching ecosystem continue to draw them back ahead of the retest.

⚡ Only in Express

In a detailed investigation, reporters Pragynesh and Alok Singh trace how a routine arrest in Old Delhi exposed what police describe as a sophisticated international arms syndicate with links stretching from Delhi to Bangladesh and the UAE. The probe began with the arrest of Rahil Ansari and the recovery of a high-end Czech-made pistol, before investigators allegedly uncovered a network smuggling foreign-made firearms through cross-border routes linked to Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh. According to police, the syndicate used encrypted messaging apps, safe houses and local operatives to circulate hundreds of weapons among criminal gangs, with investigators also probing possible links to organised crime networks and cross-border handlers.

📰 From the Front Page

Kota maternal deaths: The maternal healthcare crisis in Kota deepened on Sunday after a five-month pregnant woman died following kidney-related complications linked to treatment at a government hospital, days after she suffered a miscarriage. The death comes amid growing outrage over a series of similar cases involving women who developed severe complications after C-section deliveries at two government hospitals in the city, with at least three new mothers dying over the past two weeks. Families have alleged negligence and delayed treatment, while the Opposition has accused the BJP government of refusing to take responsibility for the deaths. While expert teams from AIIMS Delhi investigate the incidents, questions continue to mount over treatment protocols, accountability and the state of maternal healthcare in Rajasthan’s government hospitals.

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Saranda standoff: Despite repeated reprimands from the Supreme Court, the Jharkhand government has yet to notify Saranda’s ecologically sensitive sal forests as a wildlife sanctuary, highlighting the continuing clash between conservation and mining interests in the state. Spread across West Singhbhum district, Saranda is one of Asia’s largest sal forest regions and a crucial elephant habitat, but has long faced pressure from extensive iron ore mining and deforestation. While the apex court directed the state to notify nearly 292 sq km of the forest as a sanctuary, Jharkhand argued that the move could affect tribal settlements, infrastructure and mining operations in the Maoist-affected region. The court, however, rejected these concerns, warning that continued delays threaten biodiversity, elephant corridors and the long-term ecological health of the region.

📌 Must Read

Maharashtra language debate: Maharashtra’s push to make Marathi proficiency mandatory for taxi and auto drivers has sparked a wider debate in Mumbai over language, identity and the realities of daily commuting in the city. While the state government has begun checking whether drivers possess a “working knowledge” of Marathi, many commuters say language is rarely a barrier in Mumbai’s transport system, where conversations are usually limited to destinations and fares. A large number of passengers argued that drivers should instead be judged on behaviour, safety and willingness to accept rides, while others, particularly in Marathi-speaking neighbourhoods, said learning basic Marathi reflects respect for the local culture and helps elderly passengers communicate more easily. The debate has also highlighted anxieties among migrant workers who form a major part of Mumbai’s transport workforce.

Jal jeevan reset: Nearly four years after relaxing key safeguards in the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Centre has moved to curb massive cost escalations in rural tap water projects by restoring restrictions on “tender premiums” — the extra amount contractors quote above government estimates. The revised Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 guidelines once again bar states from using Central funds to cover inflated project costs, after investigations found that the earlier rule change contributed to cost overruns of more than Rs 16,000 crore across thousands of projects. The government has also tightened scrutiny of large schemes as it seeks to improve accountability and control spending in one of its flagship rural infrastructure programmes aimed at providing tap water connections to every rural household.

⏳ And Finally…

Inside BJP strategy: Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy, spoke on the BJP’s electoral gains in Assam and West Bengal, the party’s expansion plans in Kerala, and the impact of the US-Iran conflict on India’s renewable energy sector during an Idea Exchange session moderated by Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor. He also defended the government’s stand on women’s reservation and delimitation, while highlighting the BJP’s long-term organisational strategy in politically challenging states.

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🎧Lastly, tune in to today’s episode of our 3 Things podcast, where we discuss the investigation into the NEET 2026 paper leak, Karnataka’s decision to reverse the hijab ban order in schools and PU colleges, and the CBSE’s move on implementing the three-language rule for Class 9 from July 1 this year.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama