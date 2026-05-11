Daily Briefing: Modi calls for economic caution amid West Asia crisis; Vijay begins bold Tamil Nadu reset

Good morning,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for a return to Covid-era work-from-home practices as part of a wider push to help India weather the ongoing West Asia crisis. Addressing a rally in Hyderabad, Modi urged citizens to cut down on petrol and diesel consumption by opting for virtual meetings, public transport, carpooling and electric vehicles. He also appealed to people to avoid non-essential foreign travel and refrain from buying gold for a year to help conserve India’s foreign exchange reserves amid rising global uncertainty. Pitching self-reliance as the way forward, the PM renewed his “Vocal for Local” push, saying India must reduce dependence on imports and strengthen sectors such as agriculture, energy and domestic manufacturing.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

“There will be only one power centre, that is me”

Tamil Nadu witnessed a dramatic political shift on Sunday as actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay took oath as Chief Minister, ending nearly six decades of alternating dominance by the DMK and AIADMK in the state. Declaring the start of an era of “real, secular social justice”, Vijay moved quickly to stamp his authority on the government, announcing free electricity for eligible households, a Singapore-inspired women’s rapid action force and anti-narcotics units across districts as his first key decisions. The swearing-in ceremony at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium marked not just the arrival of a new Chief Minister, but the emergence of a new political force that has disrupted Tamil Nadu’s long-standing Dravidian power structure.

Debt debate: Even before settling into office, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has opened a political and economic battle over the state’s finances, claiming Tamil Nadu is staring at a debt burden nearing Rs 10 lakh crore and promising a White Paper on its fiscal condition. The debate has quickly turned into a face-off between Vijay and the DMK, with former Chief Minister M K Stalin insisting the state’s debt remains within manageable limits despite rising liabilities. The report notes that while Tamil Nadu continues to be one of India’s strongest industrial economies, years of welfare-heavy governance and expanding subsidy commitments have sharply increased borrowing and interest payment pressures. With Vijay simultaneously pushing ambitious welfare promises of his own, the state’s finances are now emerging as one of the biggest political and governance tests for the new government.

⚡ Only in Express

In today’s column, Ashok Gulati and Bidisha Chanda argue that the BJP’s historic victory in West Bengal marks a significant political shift, but says the party’s real challenge will begin with governance and economic delivery. The article examines Bengal’s long-term economic performance, rising debt burden and the growing role of welfare politics in state elections, while raising questions about whether competitive “revdi” promises can coexist with sustainable development and fiscal discipline. It suggests that the true test of political change in the state will lie not in electoral victory, but in the government’s ability to balance welfare commitments with growth, jobs and investment.

📰 From the Front Page

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AI warfare push: After witnessing the growing role of artificial intelligence, drones and autonomous warfare in conflicts such as Iran-Israel and Russia-Ukraine, the Indian government is stepping up efforts to build indigenous AI systems for defence and surveillance. Officials believe future wars will increasingly depend on AI-driven technologies for target identification, intelligence gathering, electronic warfare and drone operations, prompting a push to reduce reliance on imported systems. As part of this strategy, India is working to integrate AI capabilities into existing military infrastructure, including air defence networks, robotics, drones and battlefield management systems, as it prepares for the changing nature of modern warfare.

IPL scrutiny: IPL franchise owners have come under the scanner after the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) flagged repeated violations of match-day protocols, including unauthorised access near dugouts and restricted areas during games. According to the report, some owners and representatives were seen interacting with players and support staff while matches were underway, with concerns also raised over messages being passed from corporate boxes to team dugouts. In response, the BCCI has issued a fresh advisory reminding franchises to strictly follow Player and Match Official Access rules, warning that future violations will be treated seriously amid growing concerns over security, integrity and corruption risks during the IPL.

🎧 Lastly, don’t forget to tune in to today’s episode of our 3 Things podcast, where we unpack C Joseph Vijay’s swearing-in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, what the collapse of the state’s decades-old Dravidian political order means, and the coalition equations likely to shape the road ahead. We also look at wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s comeback plans hitting a roadblock after the Wrestling Federation of India issued her a show-cause notice.

📌 Must Read

Farm exports rise: India’s agricultural exports have continued to grow despite tariff pressures and global trade uncertainty linked to Donald Trump’s protectionist policies, with sectors such as rice, marine products, coffee, fruits and vegetables driving the momentum. The report says strong global demand, easing of export restrictions on rice and diversification into markets beyond the US have helped Indian farm exports outperform overall merchandise exports. While exporters have managed to offset weaker demand in some regions by expanding into countries across Asia and Europe, the article notes that global commodity prices and future tariff pressures could still impact sectors such as marine products, spices and basmati rice in the coming months.

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Myanmar scam link: Three men who were rescued earlier this year from a cyber scam compound in Myanmar have now been arrested for allegedly running an online fraud racket in India, according to a report by The Indian Express. The accused, hailing from Navi Mumbai, Jalandhar and Darjeeling, were allegedly involved in a fake share trading scam that duped a Pune-based family of over Rs 2 crore through a fraudulent investment app. Police said the trio had learned cyber fraud techniques while being forced to work inside Myanmar’s infamous scam compounds and later used those skills to build a network involving mule bank accounts, SIM cards and fake financial operations after returning to India. The case has once again highlighted the growing link between Southeast Asia’s “cyber slavery” networks and organised cybercrime operations targeting Indians.

Redefining TISS: Calling the perception “unfair”, TISS Vice Chancellor Badri Narayan Tiwari has pushed back against the long-standing image of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences as an anti-government space, arguing that a handful of politically charged incidents ended up defining the institution in public discourse. In an interview with The Indian Express, Tiwari said TISS should primarily be seen as a centre for academic research, fieldwork and social policy engagement rather than political sloganeering, while insisting that academic freedom and debate would continue on campus. The institute’s first government-appointed full-time VC also stressed the need for greater accountability in publicly funded institutions, saying TISS was transitioning from its earlier “Tata mode” into a framework more closely aligned with government systems and oversight.

⏳ And Finally…

Politics of the future: In a candid Idea Exchange with The Indian Express, Kerala Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said political parties hoping to make a comeback across states must stop obsessing over daily political battles and start talking seriously about the future — jobs, development, investment and the aspirations of younger voters. Stressing the need for leaders to “understand the language of Gen Z”, Satheesan said the Congress-led UDF’s victory in Kerala was built over years through policy discussions and consultations with experts in sectors like education, health and industry. He also argued that leadership is not just about administrative experience, but about having vision, building teams and offering people a roadmap for the future.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama