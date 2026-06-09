Daily Briefing: Lok Sabha expansion plan seeks to bridge North-South divide

Good morning,

A US federal judge has struck down President Donald Trump’s controversial $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas, ruling that the administration lacked the authority to impose what amounted to a tax without congressional approval. The decision is a significant relief for technology companies, universities and other employers that rely on skilled foreign workers, including thousands of Indian professionals. The fee, introduced as part of Trump’s immigration crackdown, had sharply raised the cost of hiring overseas talent. While the administration is expected to appeal, the ruling preserves a key pathway for high-skilled immigration to the United States.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

Seats and representation

As the debate over delimitation gathers pace, the Centre is exploring a formula that could significantly expand the Lok Sabha while easing fears of political imbalance between northern and southern states. The proposal, which could increase the House’s strength to around 850 seats, seeks to preserve states’ existing share of representation by continuing to rely on the 1971 Census for seat allocation. The move is aimed at addressing concerns that states with lower population growth, particularly in the South, could lose influence in Parliament. With the government also seeking support from the DMK and other regional parties, the exercise has emerged as both a constitutional challenge and a delicate political balancing act.

⚡ Only in Express

In this opinion piece, Laveesh Bhandari argues that India should set an ambitious deadline for transitioning to electric vehicles, contending that the benefits of cleaner air, lower fuel imports and reduced ownership costs far outweigh concerns about dependence on Chinese batteries and rare-earth minerals. Rather than viewing supply-chain vulnerabilities as a reason to slow down, Bhandari sees them as an opportunity to build domestic manufacturing capacity and strategic reserves. The real challenge is not whether India should embrace EVs, but how quickly it can accelerate the shift while expanding charging infrastructure and supporting industry adaptation.

📰 From the Front Page

Investment reform: India is preparing to soften its stance on investment protection treaties as it seeks to attract greater foreign capital without compromising its regulatory authority. Under the proposed new Model Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), foreign investors will need to exhaust local legal remedies for only two years before pursuing international arbitration, a significant relaxation from the five-year requirement introduced in 2015. However, the government is expected to retain its opposition to the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) clause, reflecting continued caution over granting investors broader treaty protections. The proposed changes signal New Delhi’s attempt to strike a balance between reassuring global investors and preserving policy space, amid ongoing trade and investment negotiations with major economic partners.

Khalsa debate: More than 180 years after the fall of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s Sikh Empire, the idea of Sarkar-e-Khalsa has found its way back into India’s political discourse. Once the governing framework of a powerful kingdom that stretched across much of northwestern India, Sarkar-e-Khalsa is today being invoked not as a historical footnote but as a potent political symbol. Its revival in contemporary debates reflects a broader contest over Sikh identity, history and heritage, with parties seeking to draw legitimacy from one of Punjab’s most celebrated chapters. At the heart of the debate lies a larger question: who gets to define the legacy of Khalsa Raj in modern India, and what does that legacy mean in today’s political landscape?

📌 Must Read

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Smart water tracking: In a bid to bring greater transparency to Mumbai’s often opaque water tanker network, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to introduce an OTP-based booking system for tanker deliveries. Under the proposed mechanism, consumers will receive a one-time password at the time of booking, which must be shared with the tanker operator upon delivery, creating a digital trail that civic authorities can monitor. The move is aimed at curbing tanker diversion, black marketing and delivery disputes while improving accountability in a sector that becomes critical during periods of water scarcity. The initiative comes as Mumbai grapples with recurring concerns over water supply disruptions and the functioning of its tanker ecosystem.

Bengal health coverage: With West Bengal formally joining Ayushman Bharat, years-long standoff between the Centre and the state over healthcare policy has finally come to an end. The move brings millions of residents under the Centre’s flagship health insurance scheme, offering beneficiaries access to cashless treatment, a key advantage for migrant workers and those seeking specialised care outside the state. However, the rollout raises questions about the future of Swasthya Sathi, West Bengal’s own widely used health insurance programme. As the transition unfolds, the challenge will be to ensure that beneficiaries gain from expanded coverage without losing the benefits and familiarity of the existing state-run scheme.

⏳ And Finally…

Siri’s second act

WWDC 2026 may be remembered as the moment Apple stopped talking about artificial intelligence and started betting its future on it. At the heart of that bet is Siri, a product that once pioneered voice computing but later became a symbol of Apple’s struggles to keep pace with the AI revolution. By giving its 15-year-old assistant a dramatic makeover, Apple is betting that seamless integration, privacy and access to more than 2.5 billion active devices will matter more than building the most powerful AI model. The company’s vision is clear: AI should not exist as a separate chatbot but as an intelligent layer woven into every Apple device and everyday task. The challenge now is execution. After delays to Apple Intelligence and growing concerns that rivals such as Google and OpenAI have surged ahead, Apple must convince developers, investors and consumers that Siri can evolve from a voice assistant into a true AI platform.

🎧Lastly, tune in to today’s 3 Things podcast. We discuss the Cockroach Janta Party’s first protest, held on Saturday; examine how India-Nepal relations are evolving under a new generation of political leadership in Kathmandu; and look at the tragic accident at a steel plant in Andhra Pradesh that claimed the lives of at least nine workers.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama