Daily Briefing: Kejriwal challenges PM Modi to Delhi poll showdown

With the final electoral roll set to be published in West Bengal today, the status of over 60 lakh voters remains under scrutiny, putting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) under sharp focus. As the ECI prepares to release the rolls, officials said roughly 8.5% of the state’s electorate has been flagged during the exercise. Many names earlier cleared by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) were later marked for fresh review after micro-observers reported discrepancies. The spike in pending cases near the February 14 hearing deadline has raised concerns within the election machinery. To speed up scrutiny, over 530 judicial officers from West Bengal and neighbouring states had been tasked with examining eligibility claims. The exercise has also triggered political friction, with the Trinamool Congress questioning aspects of the process even as the Election Commission says micro-observers are only assisting statutory authorities leaving the fate of lakhs of voters to be decided in the days ahead.

“I have only earned honesty in life. I have earned respect.”

Fresh from court relief in the alleged liquor “scam”, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday struck a mix of defiance and emotion, challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call immediate elections in Delhi and vowing to quit politics if the BJP crosses even 10 seats. Hours after a trial court discharged him and 22 others, Kejriwal said at a press conference at the AAP headquarters: “I challenge you Modiji… If you win more than 10 seats, I will leave politics. The people of Delhi are fed up with you.” He also accused Modi of being timid in his dealings with the United States and President Donald Trump. Earlier, Kejriwal broke down before reporters, saying: “They threw mud on us… Kejriwal bhrasht nahin hai.”

ED setback: The trial court’s discharge of AAP leaders in the CBI case has dealt a significant blow to the Enforcement Directorate’s money-laundering probe. Relying on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Vijay Madanlal Chaudhary v Union of India, the court held that PMLA proceedings cannot survive if the accused is discharged in the predicate offence, noting that if the “foundation” collapses, the ED’s “superstructure” must fall. The ED case, which names around 40 accused including AAP, had treated money laundering as a standalone offence. The Central Bureau of Investigation has challenged the discharge before the High Court.

Speaking at The Indian Express Adda, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said textbook revisions are necessary as society evolves, and maintained that updates are the responsibility of the National Council of Educational Research and Training and expert panels. He added revisions could be annual to keep content relevant. Emphasising the National Education Policy 2020 vision, Pradhan said education must be rooted in Indian values yet future-ready, backed mother-tongue learning, and denied any Hindi imposition.

A trial court has found the CBI’s Delhi excise policy case against AAP leaders riddled with evidentiary gaps, dealing a major setback to the prosecution’s corruption claims. As Sohini Ghosh explains, the ruling raises key questions about both the investigation and its legal basis. In its 598-page order, the court said there was no concrete evidence linking AAP leaders to wrongdoing and flagged “gaps and inconsistencies” in the agency’s case. It noted the absence of any direct proof of quid pro quo and said reliance on approver statements without adequate corroboration weakened the prosecution. Rejecting the claim that the policy was “manipulated” to favour the alleged “South Group”, the court said the record showed a consultative process, with the Lieutenant-Governor’s suggestions sought and incorporated despite no statutory requirement. The alleged Rs 100-crore upfront bribe was termed a speculative construct lacking admissible evidence, a finding that could impact the ED’s parallel PMLA probe.

In our Opinion section today, raising concerns over consistency in upholding constitutional values, former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi argues that the Supreme Court’s swift defence of its institutional dignity in the NCERT controversy should be matched by equal sensitivity towards vulnerable communities. Writing in The Indian Express, he cautions that recent textbook revisions and selective vigilance risk creating an unintended hierarchy of concern. Quraishi underscores that the Constitution does not differentiate between institutional and individual dignity, and that democracy is ultimately judged by how consistently it protects the rights and dignity of all citizens, particularly the most vulnerable.

Wondering what to watch this weekend? Well, we’ve got you covered. Hamnet, starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal and directed by Chloé Zhao, is a lyrical reimagining of how William Shakespeare came to write Hamlet, adapted from the bestselling novel by Maggie O’Farrell. Steeped in grief and absence, the film crafts a haunting mood through stark, desolate settings, with Buckley delivering a powerful turn as Agnes, particularly in scenes of maternal loss. However, Shalini Langer notes, the backstories of Agnes and Will feel underdeveloped at times, blunting the emotional depth. The film’s most affecting moments emerge from the family’s intimate domestic scenes, while Mescal, though effective, is ultimately overshadowed by Buckley’s commanding presence.

