Daily Briefing: Iran protests Trump’s threats as high-stakes talks resume in Switzerland

Good morning,

The NEET-UG retest brought relief to many students and parents, marking the end of weeks of uncertainty after the original exam was cancelled over a suspected paper leak. While candidates arrived at centres carrying the stress and anxiety of the prolonged controversy, the retest was conducted under unprecedented security measures, including biometric verification, multiple frisking rounds, CCTV surveillance, drones and flying squads. Though students faced stricter checks than ever before, many parents welcomed the enhanced safeguards as a necessary step to ensure a fair examination and restore confidence in the system.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

US-Iran talks in Switzerland were overshadowed by fresh tensions after President Donald Trump’s threats prompted the Iranian delegation to briefly walk out, highlighting the deep mistrust that continues to hamper negotiations. Although mediators succeeded in reviving discussions, significant differences remain over Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief, frozen assets and regional security issues, including the Strait of Hormuz. The talks are seen as a crucial test of whether the two sides can sustain diplomatic engagement despite ongoing tensions and conflicting demands.

Meanwhile, a major explosion at a gas facility in Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, the country’s main LNG hub, has left at least 54 people injured and 18 missing, triggering a large-scale emergency response and search-and-rescue operation. Authorities are yet to determine the cause of the blast and have launched an investigation into the incident. The explosion has drawn attention to the strategic importance of Ras Laffan, a key centre for Qatar’s gas production and exports, with any prolonged disruption potentially affecting global LNG supplies and energy markets.

⚡ Only in Express

BluSmart’s shutdown left a significant gap in Delhi-NCR’s EV cab market, with rivals and new entrants rushing to attract its customers, drivers and assets. While several players have stepped up efforts to acquire BluSmart’s drivers, charging assets and customer base, industry experts say replacing the company will not be easy. BluSmart had spent years building an ecosystem around its all-electric fleet, including charging infrastructure and a reputation for reliable service. Despite growing interest from rivals and new entrants, no operator has yet matched the scale or integrated model that BluSmart brought to the region’s EV cab market.

📰 From the Front Page

Westerns Ghats protection: After more than a decade of consultations and delays, the Centre is preparing to issue the final notification declaring parts of the Western Ghats as Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESAs) in at least three states, likely Gujarat, Goa and Karnataka. The proposed ESA spans 56,825 sq km across six states and is aimed at protecting the biodiversity-rich mountain range based on recommendations of the K Kasturirangan-led panel, which suggested safeguarding about 37% of the Western Ghats’ natural landscape. Areas notified as ESAs would face curbs on mining, quarrying, thermal power projects and highly polluting industries. The government is now moving ahead with a state-wise notification process in regions where consensus has been reached, rather than waiting for agreement from all six states.

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Sabarimala AI integration: Ahead of the upcoming pilgrimage season, the Kerala government is set to introduce AI-powered crowd management systems at Sabarimala, using predictive analytics and other advanced technologies to improve safety and monitor pilgrim movement in real time. The system will analyse data from previous seasons along with live inputs to forecast crowd surges, identify congestion points and flag potential safety risks. Being developed in collaboration with technical experts and government agencies, the initiative aims to prevent overcrowding and enable faster emergency response at the hill shrine, which draws millions of devotees and often witnesses massive crowds during peak pilgrimage days.

📌 Must Read

Bengal audit: The Centre is considering tabling four years of pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports on West Bengal in Parliament, a move that could increase pressure on the ruling Trinamool Congress ahead of next year’s Assembly elections. Covering the period from 2021-22 to 2024-25, the reports include audits of various state government departments and schemes and have reportedly not been placed before the West Bengal Assembly. As the BJP seeks to spotlight alleged governance and financial irregularities in the state, the Centre is exploring ways to present the reports in Parliament, departing from the usual practice under which CAG reports are tabled in the state legislature and examined by the Public Accounts Committee.

Alliance rift: The BJP is seeking to capitalise on the growing isolation of the Congress within the Opposition, as regional parties such as the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) increasingly prioritise their own political interests over collective action under the INDIA bloc. With key Assembly elections on the horizon, regional leaders are focused on strengthening their positions in their respective states, making differences over leadership, strategy and state-specific issues more pronounced and exposing fault lines within the Opposition alliance.

⏳ And Finally…

In an Idea Exchange session, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov spoke about the enduring strength of the India-Russia partnership, describing New Delhi as a key priority in Moscow’s foreign policy. In conversation with Diplomatic Editor Shubhajit Roy, Alipov addressed the impact of Western sanctions on Russia’s defence exports, the expanding scope of bilateral cooperation in areas such as energy and trade, and Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine. He also stressed that Russia’s growing ties with China would not come at the expense of its longstanding strategic relationship with India.

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🎧Lastly, tune in to today’s 3 Things podcast. We discuss the row in West Bengal over the public parading of TMC leaders accused of crimes, the fresh rebellion fears within Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena amid defection speculation involving six MPs, and the NEET-UG retest, its heightened security measures, and the anxiety faced by students and families.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama