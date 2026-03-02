Daily Briefing: Iran strikes, Trump vows harder hit

Good morning,

A lot has changed in the last two days. The killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israeli strikes has thrown the region into turmoil. Iran hit back fast, sending waves of drones and missiles toward Israeli targets and US-linked assets in Qatar, Dubai, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, while its Revolutionary Guards claimed attacks on the USS Abraham Lincoln. The fallout is spilling onto the global stage, shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz are disrupted, carriers are rerouting, and insurers are scrambling to adjust, hinting at rising costs and risks. For India, the crisis is a reminder of how past events like the 1979 revolution and the Soviet intervention in Afghanistan reshaped the region, raising urgent questions about stability, Iran’s resilience, and what a US-aligned government in Tehran could mean for the future. Read.

The US and Israel have launched a major military offensive against Iran, codenamed Operation Epic Fury, sending shockwaves across West Asia. In a series of media statements on Sunday, US President Donald Trump described the operation as proceeding at “lightning speed,” claiming that “48 Iranian leaders are gone in one shot.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cautioned that strikes on Tehran are likely to escalate in the coming days. Simultaneously, Trump noted that Iran’s new leadership has indicated a willingness to engage in talks, even as the US reported the sinking of nine Iranian naval vessels, underscoring both the scale and audacity of this rapidly unfolding military campaign.

Rising oil prices: Global shipping has been significantly disrupted following the US-Israel strikes on Iran, with major carriers suspending or rerouting vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints. War-risk insurers acted swiftly, issuing early cancellation notices for coverage in the Middle East, signalling a sharp escalation in perceived maritime risk. Oil markets have reacted sharply to the disruption, with prices surging as traders anticipated potential slowdowns or halts in exports from Iran and other Middle Eastern countries. Attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for roughly 15 million barrels per day, or about 20 per cent of global oil, heightened these concerns.

Hormuz risk for India: For India, the Strait of Hormuz is a vital artery for energy security, connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. Nearly half of India’s crude oil imports, about 2.5–2.7 million barrels per day, pass through the strait from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait. With over 88 per cent import dependency, India relies heavily on West Asian oil and gas. Read.

Iran interim leader: After the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran has invoked an emergency constitutional provision to manage the leadership transition, appointing Ayatollah Alireza Arafi as the clerical member of a temporary Leadership Council tasked with running the country until a permanent successor is chosen. Arafi, a senior cleric with deep ties within Iran’s religious establishment, joins President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholam‑Hossein Mohseni‑Ejei on the three‑member body that now carries the constitutional powers of the Supreme Leader.

Idea Exchange: Congress leader Sachin Pilot criticised the ongoing US‑India trade deal, calling India’s economic security sacrosanct and arguing that the current deal amounts to a mandate that dictates what India can and cannot do. Speaking at the Idea Exchange moderated by Liz Mathew, Deputy Editor, The Indian Express, Pilot questioned what India is gaining from the arrangement, noting commitments to buy $500 billion worth of American goods, and raised concerns about vulnerable sectors such as cotton farmers and textiles. Read.

Modi’s Gulf response: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed India’s first direct diplomatic response to the escalating Gulf crisis by speaking with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, urging a strong condemnation of the attacks on the United Arab Emirates. The conversation highlighted India’s concern over the widening hostilities in the Gulf and underscored New Delhi’s support for its strategic partners. While India did not release any statement following the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting or the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, PM Modi condoled the deaths in the UAE during his conversation with the UAE President on Sunday.

Political comeback: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held his first public rally in New Delhi following his discharge by a trial court in the Delhi excise policy case, which involved allegations of corruption. The rally drew supporters from Delhi, Punjab, and Goa, and saw Kejriwal sharply criticising the BJP, asserting that the ruling party prioritises power politics over the welfare of the people. He declared that “the countdown to the fall of the BJP government has begun,” positioning his party as focused on serving citizens. The rally marked a significant political moment for Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party, as they sought to leverage the court verdict to consolidate support and mobilise their base ahead of upcoming political contests. Read.

Indians affected: The US‑Israel attacks on Iran and the subsequent escalation have brought the worst fears of nearly 10 million Indians living in West Asia to life, creating widespread anxiety and disrupting daily routines. Families in India remain on edge, constantly receiving updates about missile strikes, explosions, and unfolding events across the Gulf. Travel has been severely affected, with many stranded at airports and transit points amid the growing instability. The Indian diaspora in the region is among the largest overseas populations, with over nine million residents in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and sizable communities in Israel and Iran, placing a vast number of people directly at risk. For those living in the Gulf, this conflict extends far beyond geopolitics, it is personal.

Factory disaster: A devastating blast tore through the packing section of SBL Energy Limited in Raulgaon, Katol taluka, near Nagpur on Sunday morning, reducing parts of the factory to rubble with flames and thick smoke observed. Around 43 workers were present at the detonator packing unit at the time, most of them women. At least 18 workers were killed and 24 critically injured, with officials fearing the death toll may rise. By evening, a routine shift had transformed into a scene of tragedy, with families anxiously waiting outside ICUs at Orange City Hospital for the injured, while the deceased were brought to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC). At GMC, 22 packets containing dismembered remains arrived for DNA identification, with officials stating families would have to wait at least 48 hours before claiming the bodies. Read.

Samson’s masterclass: Sanju Samson played a match-winning innings, scoring an unbeaten 97 off 50 balls to guide India past West Indies and into the T20 World Cup semifinals. His knock combined timing, control, and aggression, keeping the chase steady even as the run rate climbed. Once on the fringes of the XI, Samson delivered when it mattered most, calling it one of the greatest days of his life. Coach Gautam Gambhir praised him as a “world-class player”, highlighting the importance of backing talent and composure under pressure. Read.

