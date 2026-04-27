Daily Briefing: Iran moves to reopen Hormuz as talks remain uncertain

Good morning,

With the end of campaigning in the West Bengal elections, a key paradox among women voters has come into focus: many are dissatisfied with the Trinamool Congress over local governance issues, yet continue to place strong personal trust in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Women, a crucial voting bloc for over a decade, value welfare schemes but are increasingly demanding jobs and better delivery. This has led to a split perception. Criticism of the party alongside continued faith in “Didi”. Mamata’s personal connect and image as accessible and dependable have helped cushion anti-incumbency, but will that be enough to secure their vote?

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

Iran has put forward a fresh proposal to the United States aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz and bringing an end to the ongoing conflict, signalling a renewed push for de-escalation. The report notes that Tehran is seeking to prioritise immediate stability by restoring movement through the crucial shipping lane, which has seen disruptions impacting global energy flows. By focusing on reopening Hormuz and ending hostilities, the proposal reflects an attempt to ease tensions and revive diplomatic engagement after stalled efforts, even as wider issues between the two sides remain unresolved.

Diplomatic crisis: Amid intensifying regional tensions, Abbas Araghchi returned to Islamabad as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to revive stalled negotiations, holding talks with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. His visit, following a meeting with the Sultan of Oman, is seen as part of cautious mediation attempts involving regional players, though uncertainty persists with Donald Trump cancelling the planned visit of US envoys.

Rhetoric vs restraint: Mani Shankar Aiyar contrasts Donald Trump’s aggressive rhetoric with Rajiv Gandhi’s restraint to underline a larger lesson on leadership. He argues that Trump’s language on targeting Iran risks normalising extreme escalation, especially in a nuclear context, while Rajiv had shown foresight in recognising the catastrophic consequences of attacking nuclear facilities. This thinking led to the 1988 India–Pakistan agreement prohibiting strikes on such installations, offering a rare example of clear and mutual restraint. At a time when global conflicts again threaten civilian infrastructure, the column suggests that responsible leadership lies not in provocation but in caution and long-term vision.

⚡ Only in Express

In his column, Sumit Kumar argues that tensions in the Taiwan Strait reflect a strategic contest between China’s calibrated pressure and Taiwan’s calculated resistance. Beijing’s approach combines military drills, economic leverage and political outreach to shape outcomes without triggering outright conflict, even as it tests limits amid global distractions. Taipei, meanwhile, is asserting its democratic identity and deepening ties with the United States, despite the risk of escalation. Yet, strong economic interdependence complicates any clean break, resulting in a fragile equilibrium where tensions rise without tipping into war.

📰 From the Front Page

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Party hopping: The irony in Raghav Chadha’s recent exit from the Aam Aadmi Party lies in a law he once tried to pass. As a first-time Rajya Sabha MP in 2022, Chadha had proposed tougher anti-defection rules, seeking to amend the Tenth Schedule by raising the merger threshold from two-thirds to three-fourths, meaning he would have needed seven legislators, not six, to cross over. The Bill also recommended a six-year ban on defectors from contesting elections and stricter timelines to prevent “resort politics”. Meant to curb horse-trading and the “rampant misuse” of the law, it remains pending, while the current framework has allowed the very move it sought to prevent. Would Chadha have cleared the bar he once set?

Online control: Government orders to block online content have surged sharply, doubling from around 12,600 in 2024 to over 24,000 in 2025, with a majority targeting X. The rise has been driven by concerns over deepfakes, AI-generated misinformation and objectionable posts, prompting quicker and more frequent interventions. A significant share of requests has come from key ministries such as Home and External Affairs, alongside other departments. The data also shows an increasing reliance on urgent or interim blocking measures, especially during high-profile events, indicating a shift towards faster takedown mechanisms as the government steps up its oversight of online content.

🎧 For more on AAP leaders’ exodus to BJP, SC on road safety, and White House shooting, tune in to today’s ‘3 Things’ podcast episode.

📌 Must Read

Uncertain future: Around 21,000 madrasa teachers in Uttar Pradesh have been left jobless and financially distressed after the Madrasa Modernisation Scheme was discontinued. Recruited to teach subjects like Maths, Science and Computer Science under a centrally funded programme launched in 1993, they saw their modest honorarium of Rs 6,000 – Rs 12,000 cut off when the scheme was wound up by the Centre and later the state. Many had already endured years of irregular payments, and the shutdown has pushed several into destitution, forcing them to take up odd jobs even as some continue teaching in hope. The state government is now exploring ways to absorb them, but with no clear plan yet, their future remains uncertain.

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Strengthening ties: At a time of rising tensions in West Asia, Ajit Doval’s meeting with Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi signals more than routine diplomacy. As disruptions to key trade routes and energy flows ripple across the region, New Delhi is stepping up its Gulf outreach to safeguard critical interests. Following his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, Doval’s engagement underscores a coordinated push to deepen strategic ties, with focus areas ranging from energy security to counter-terror cooperation. In a volatile geopolitical moment, India appears to be tightening its regional partnerships before uncertainties escalate further.

⏳ And Finally…

Sea strategy: At the Indian Express Idea Exchange, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, in conversation with Vikas Pathak, spoke on identity politics in Assam, India’s maritime ambitions and the safety of seafarers in conflict zones. Calling Indian seafarers “national soldiers”, he stressed that the government is working to ensure their safety and repatriation through coordinated efforts amid West Asia tensions. He also outlined the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, aimed at making India a global shipbuilding hub and reducing reliance on foreign shipping, while highlighting alternative trade routes and infrastructure projects to navigate ongoing disruptions.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama