Daily Briefing: Missile exchanges escalate Iran-Israel crisis; Trump backs negotiations

Good morning,

When the INDIA bloc leaders meet today in Delhi, the focus is likely to be as much on managing differences within the alliance as on formulating a strategy against the BJP. The meeting comes after a series of Assembly election setbacks that have weakened the Opposition, while equations within the bloc have also shifted significantly since its last gathering in April. The absence of the DMK, which is upset with the Congress over developments in Tamil Nadu, is expected to be keenly felt, even as the Trinamool Congress appears set to play a more prominent role. With allies such as the CPI(M) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha also nursing grievances, the meeting could see difficult discussions on coordination and leadership, alongside deliberations on issues such as electoral roll revisions, delimitation, One Nation, One Election and paper leaks.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

Fresh hostilities between Iran and Israel have heightened fears of a wider regional conflict, with Tehran launching missile attacks on Israel for the first time since the April ceasefire and warning of further strikes if Israeli operations continue. Israel has signalled that it is preparing a response, while reports suggest retaliatory strikes have already targeted sites inside Iran. The escalation comes amid ongoing fighting in Lebanon and has raised concerns about the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route. US President Donald Trump has urged Iran to return to negotiations and advised Israel against retaliation, warning that the renewed violence could derail efforts to de-escalate tensions and reach a broader agreement.

“I call the shots”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would have “no choice” but to accept any peace agreement reached between Washington and Tehran, underscoring the US administration’s determination to pursue diplomacy with Iran despite renewed regional tensions. Trump said he had advised Israel against retaliating after Iran launched fresh missile attacks, warning that further escalation could jeopardise ongoing negotiations. Maintaining that a broader agreement remains within reach, Trump stressed that the United States is leading the diplomatic effort even as Israel and Iran exchange threats and military strikes, raising concerns about the future of the fragile ceasefire and regional stability.

⚡ Only in Express

In this opinion piece today, we examine how India can navigate an increasingly uncertain global economic environment marked by geopolitical tensions, rising energy prices and the risk of weather-related disruptions. Dharmakirti Joshi argues that while these external shocks could weigh on growth and fuel inflation, India should focus on strengthening the drivers of growth that lie within its control. He makes the case for accelerating reforms, improving the ease of doing business, removing bottlenecks and encouraging private investment to build economic resilience and sustain long-term growth.

📰 From the Front Page

Forest funds under scrutiny: Questions over alleged corruption in Rajasthan’s plantation programmes remain unresolved more than a year after an internal Forest Department enquiry recommended an Anti-Corruption Bureau investigation. The first probe, submitted in February 2025, alleged forged bills, fake signatures, fabricated labour records and the illegal withdrawal of over Rs 15 crore from village forest committee accounts in Alwar, and called for an ACB probe. However, a second enquiry reached a different conclusion, arguing that the case did not merit such an investigation because most payments had been made through bank transfers. With conflicting findings and concerns that a wider investigation could uncover deeper irregularities in plantation schemes worth hundreds of crores of rupees, the department has now ordered a third review.

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CMRL dealings: An investigation into the financial dealings between Exalogic Solutions, owned by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena T, and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) has found alleged irregularities in consultancy payments worth Rs 2.78 crore. According to a Serious Fraud Investigation Office report, Exalogic and Veena received payments from CMRL despite there being no evidence of consultancy services, IT work or other deliverables being provided. The probe also examined financial links involving loans connected to entities associated with former CMRL managing director Sasidharan Kartha. While investigators have questioned the purpose of the transactions, Veena has denied any wrongdoing and maintained that the payments were lawful and transparent.

📌 Must Read

Mumbai monsoon gamble: An Indian Express report highlights how thousands of Mumbai residents continue to live in crumbling, unsafe buildings despite the heightened risk of collapse during the monsoon. Many tenants refuse to vacate because they fear losing tenancy rights, rehabilitation benefits or homes their families have occupied for generations. Redevelopment efforts are often stalled by legal disputes, ownership issues, bureaucratic delays and court challenges, leaving projects in limbo. A High Court-appointed committee estimates that nearly four lakh tenants remain in over 12,500 ageing cessed buildings, warning that the slow pace of redevelopment continues to put lives at risk. Experts say long-term redevelopment, rather than repeated repairs, is the only sustainable solution.

Four from Ballia: The CBI has arrested seven people in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who was shot dead in West Bengal in May. Four of the accused are from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, and investigators are examining their links and alleged roles in the conspiracy. The agency believes the arrests have brought it closer to identifying the mastermind behind the killing and is trying to establish who hired the assailants and what motivated the crime. The case, initially investigated by the West Bengal Police, was later transferred to the CBI, which suspects the murder was a planned operation involving hired shooters.

⏳ And Finally…

A cluster of ancient petroglyphs has been discovered in the Bhondsi stretch of the Aravalli forests. The site features cup-shaped depressions known as cupules, geometric engravings, possible stone game boards, a large foot-shaped engraving, and stone tools including hand axes and cleavers. According to researchers, it looks like a rare continuity of human activity spanning multiple prehistoric periods, from the Lower and Middle Palaeolithic eras to the Mesolithic age. Teams from the Archaeological Survey of India and the Haryana Archaeology Department have documented the site and submitted a preliminary report, while experts have urged its protection from encroachment and development pressures.

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🎧Lastly, tune in to today’s 3 Things podcast, where we speak about the deadly fire at a bed-and-breakfast in Delhi’s Hauz Rani that killed 21 people. Next, we talk about the Rajkot maternity hospital CCTV case, and we look at growing strains within the INDIA bloc ahead of a key meeting in Delhi.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama