Daily Briefing: Iran threatens attack on US-linked firms, oil shipment reaches India

Good morning,

Amid escalating conflict in West Asia, global oil prices have surged, prompting a significant hike in commercial LPG rates in India. On Wednesday, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi rose by Rs 195.50, reaching Rs 2,078.50, following a previous increase of Rs 114.50 on March 1. Domestic cooking gas prices, however, remain steady at Rs 913 for a 14.2-kg cylinder, after a Rs 60 hike on March 7. Despite the sharp rise in crude oil prices, up nearly 50% due to disruptions in Middle East energy supplies, petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged since a Rs 2 per-litre cut in March 2025.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

In a turn of events, US President Donald Trump has said Iran does not need to agree to a deal for American attacks to end, indicating that US forces could withdraw from the Middle East within two to three weeks. However, he added that Washington may still strike key Iranian infrastructure before pulling out. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US remains in contact with Tehran, suggesting that a resolution to the conflict could be within reach. Read.

Tech target: The situation has further escalated after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) warned it would target US-linked companies in the region from April 1 in retaliation for attacks on Tehran. The list includes major global firms such as Google, Microsoft, Apple, Intel, IBM, Tesla and Boeing. In a sharply worded statement, the IRGC said these companies should expect the “destruction” of their regional units in response to what it described as “terror acts” against Iran.

Oil trade: An Iranian oil tanker, Ping Shun, is headed to Gujarat’s Vadinar port, marking the first potential delivery of Iranian crude to India since May 2019. The shipment has been enabled by a temporary US sanctions waiver, allowing oil already loaded on tankers to be sold until April 19 to ease global supply pressures. Carrying around 600,000 barrels of crude loaded in early March at Iran’s Kharg Island terminal, the move comes amid the West Asia conflict and rising oil prices, with Washington seeking to stabilize markets.

⚡ Only in Express

For many households across India, the LPG crisis is no longer just about rising prices, it is about survival and daily disruption. Triggered by tensions in West Asia and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, supply chains have been hit hard, leaving families, daily wage workers and vulnerable groups scrambling as cylinders run dry and deliveries are delayed. Long queues outside agencies have become routine, while many are forced to improvise with alternative cooking methods. This is despite official assurances that domestic supply remains adequate, with ground realities telling a different story, of gaps, delays and distribution bottlenecks. Reports of hoarding and black-marketing have only worsened the situation, prompting raids in several cities. The result is a deeply human crisis, pushing some households back to firewood and throwing everyday life into disarray.

📰 From the Front Page

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Stampede chaos: A deadly stampede at the Maa Sheetla temple in Bihar’s Nalanda exposed serious lapses in crowd management, as a massive turnout of devotees quickly spiralled into chaos. Triggered by a sudden surge in the crowd, the situation worsened amid poor planning and inadequate arrangements claiming the lives of eight women. Eyewitnesses described panic and confusion, pointing to a lack of coordination among authorities. The tragedy once again highlights the recurring risks at large religious gatherings in India, where insufficient preparation can turn faith-driven crowds into sites of disaster.

FCRA row: The proposed FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026 has emerged as a political flashpoint in Kerala, complicating the BJP’s outreach to the Christian community ahead of the Assembly elections. The Congress and Left have mounted sharp attacks on the Centre, arguing that the changes could hurt NGOs and minority-run institutions reliant on foreign funding. The Centre, however, maintains that the amendments are aimed at tightening regulations and preventing misuse, not targeting any community. Church leaders have also voiced concerns, warning of disruptions to legitimate activities, while Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the move has created a “sense of insecurity” among sections of society.

Monument row: What was meant to be a cultural evening at Delhi’s Purana Qila has now landed in controversy, with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) filing a police complaint over alleged violations during a Sufi music festival. The organisers, including the Sabhyata Foundation (Monument Mitra), are accused of setting up around 20 unauthorised stalls within the protected monument, despite clear conditions prohibiting any commercial activity, branding or promotional displays. Attempts to have the stalls removed triggered tensions leading to an altercation between staff and security personnel. The matter is now under police verification, with the ASI pushing for action under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, turning a night of music into a legal flashpoint.

🎧 For more on Iran war’s economic fallout, sex using ‘deceitful’ means, and Bihar stampede, tune in to today’s ‘3 Things’ podcast episode.

📌 Must Read

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Digital arrest: Mumbai Cyber Police have launched a door-to-door awareness drive targeting senior citizens, who are increasingly falling prey to “digital arrest” scams. In these cases, fraudsters impersonate police or central agencies, accuse victims of serious crimes such as money laundering, and use threats of arrest to induce panic. Victims are kept on prolonged calls, discouraged from contacting others, and coerced into transferring money. The campaign focuses on simple precautions: never share personal or banking details, do not trust threats of “digital arrest,” and report suspicious calls immediately. Officials stress that no legitimate agency carries out arrests over phone or video calls, making such claims a clear red flag. Police teams are now visiting homes and housing societies to explain these tactics, as authorities point to fear, isolation, and low digital awareness as key factors making seniors especially vulnerable.

Adulteration crackdown: A sweeping crackdown by Hyderabad Police has exposed widespread food adulteration across the city, revealing alarming lapses even in staples and iconic items like Osmania biscuits. In a month, authorities conducted 61 raids, registered as many cases, seized around 15 tonnes of adulterated goods, and arrested 64 people. Led by the H-FAST task force, the drive has uncovered what officials call a “silent, deadly attack” on consumers. Investigations found shockingly unhygienic practices, including the use of spoiled ingredients, expired flavouring agents, synthetic colours, and hazardous chemicals. Everyday items from paneer and ghee to spices, milk, curd and ginger-garlic paste were made using substandard raw materials, while bakery products were sometimes prepared with rotten eggs and contaminated meat.

⏳ And Finally…

Football politics: Football fever has spilled onto Kerala’s political pitch, emerging as an unlikely but powerful theme in the Assembly election campaign. Reflecting the state’s deep-rooted love for the sport, parties are weaving football imagery, symbols, and personalities into their outreach. Former India captain U Sharaf Ali’s entry as an LDF-backed independent has added to the buzz, while regions like Malappuram, known for intense football fandom are seeing campaign narratives shaped by the sport. The absence of Lionel Messi’s much-anticipated visit has also turned into a political talking point, with the Opposition targeting the ruling Left.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama