Daily Briefing: High-stakes diplomacy in Islamabad amid Trump warning

Good morning!

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has emerged as a fearless new-age batter for the Rajasthan Royals, with his instinctive, attack-first approach making him a favourite in the dressing room. As Sandeep Dwivedi writes, his clarity of thought, playing the ball rather than the bowler, sets him apart and allows him to take on any attack without hesitation. Opening alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, he provides explosive starts while enjoying the full backing of the team management to play his natural game. His rise reflects the modern T20 template of controlled aggression, where confidence, intent and quick decision-making outweigh caution, and hints at a future where fearlessness may matter more than experience.

With that, let’s move on to the top five stories from today’s edition:

🚨 Big Story

Talks in Islamabad have taken centre stage as senior Iranian officials arrive for high-stakes negotiations that could test a fragile ceasefire and wider regional stability. Iran has sent a 71-member delegation led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, signalling readiness for talks while also setting conditions, including a ceasefire in Lebanon before formal negotiations begin. The delegation includes key figures such as central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, Supreme National Defence Council secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian, deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi, and foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei.

High stakes: Even as talks in Islamabad are underway, Donald Trump has warned of possible military strikes if diplomacy fails, indicating that clarity could emerge within 24 hours. The US side is being led by JD Vance, while the negotiations are taking place amid a fragile ceasefire and sharp disagreements, particularly over conditions linked to Lebanon. The Strait of Hormuz remains a key flashpoint, with tensions around shipping adding to the stakes. With both sides holding firm positions, the talks reflect a narrow window where diplomacy is racing against the threat of escalation.

⚡ Only in Express

“What’s really happening with conversions in Punjab?” The answer isn’t simple. Independent churches are drawing crowds with music, sermons and promises of healing, but many followers don’t formally convert. They still identify as Hindu or Sikh while also believing in Jesus, blending faiths rather than replacing them. These spaces offer something deeper, hope, dignity and belonging, especially for marginalised communities, while adapting to familiar local practices. The lack of formal conversion also complicates the political debate around “forced conversions”. So the real question isn’t who is changing religion, but why so many are turning to these spaces, and what this quiet shift might reveal about what they were missing all along.

💡 Express Explained

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran’s parliament and widely seen as a “pragmatic hardliner”, has emerged as a key yet constrained figure leading high-stakes negotiations with the United States. As C Raja Mohan explains, he is tasked with the risky mandate of pursuing peace with a long-time adversary Iran has historically labelled the “Great Satan”, he faces a deeply sensitive political challenge shaped by decades of hostility and recent military damage. The talks are unfolding in a fragile environment marked by tensions over Israeli strikes in Lebanon, confusion around the negotiation framework, and last-minute uncertainty over Tehran’s participation, underscoring the volatility and limited room for manoeuvre in his role.

✍️ Express Opinion

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In today’s opinion, Arun Prakash underscores the high-stakes interplay of law, leverage and power in the Strait of Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy chokepoint. He argues that while international maritime law guarantees freedom of navigation, its enforcement ultimately depends on geopolitical power, with countries like Iran using the strait as strategic leverage despite being constrained by their own dependence on it. Prakash highlights that any disruption risks rapid military escalation and potential intervention by the United States and its allies, making a sustained blockade unlikely but brinkmanship inevitable. He also points to the significant vulnerability of India, whose energy security is closely tied to the strait, concluding that stability in the region will hinge less on legal norms and more on deterrence, restraint and coordinated global response.

🎥 Movie Review

Wondering what to watch this weekend? We’ve got you covered! Toh Ti Ani Fuji offers a fresh, grown-up take on relationships, following two former lovers who reunite in Tokyo and are forced to confront unresolved emotions, love, and resentment. As Shubhra Gupta writes, the film stands out for its mature storytelling and honest portrayal of intimacy, capturing how complex adult relationships can be. With a reflective, conversation-driven narrative that moves between past and present, strong performances and an emotional core that feels real and relatable, the film may have its slow moments but ultimately delivers a poignant and engaging watch.

That’s it for today! Have a lovely weekend!

Until next time,

Anupama