Daily Briefing: Government pushes 850-seat Lok Sabha plan, delimitation overhaul

Good morning,

US President Donald Trump held a 40-minute phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which the two leaders discussed key developments in West Asia, particularly the escalating tensions involving Iran and the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz. Both sides emphasised the need to keep the vital global shipping route open and secure, given its critical role in energy supplies. According to PM Modi, the conversation also reviewed progress in India-US bilateral relations and reaffirmed commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership. The discussions come amid broader concerns over regional stability and potential disruptions to global energy and trade routes.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

The government has introduced three Bills to enable delimitation, expand the Lok Sabha, and implement women’s reservation. The proposed plan increases the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850 seats to accommodate a 33 per cent quota for women, ensuring one-third representation in Parliament and state Assemblies once operationalised. Delimitation is likely to be based on the latest published Census, expected to be the 2011 Census, rather than waiting for a new one. The move also ends the decades-old freeze on seat allocation based on the 1971 Census, allowing redistribution in line with current population trends. The key objective is to fast-track the Women’s Reservation Act and align constituencies with present-day demographics.

The Bills also mark a significant shift by ending the constitutional requirement to conduct delimitation after every Census. Amendments to Articles 82 and 81 would give Parliament greater discretion over the timing of the exercise and the population data used, effectively turning it from a constitutional mandate into a legislative process. While aimed at fast-tracking women’s reservation and updating constituencies, concerns remain over seat distribution across states.

⚡ Only in Express

Oncologists in India are advocating for smaller or weight-based doses of Keytruda to reduce the high cost of treatment, arguing that lower doses can be just as effective, an Indian Express investigation found. However, its manufacturer, Merck, continues to recommend a fixed 200 mg dose every three weeks, regardless of patient weight. Experts say this standardised dosing often leads to patients receiving more drug than necessary, driving up expenses. Studies indicate that immunotherapy drugs achieve receptor saturation at lower doses, meaning higher amounts do not improve outcomes. While Indian guidelines allow dose adjustments in cases of unaffordability, the drug remains inaccessible to many, prompting calls for cost-cutting measures.

📰 From the Front Page

Bihar politics: A major political shift is underway in Bihar with Nitish Kumar stepping down, marking the end of a long era. Samrat Choudhary has been chosen as leader of the NDA legislature parties and is set to be sworn in as Chief Minister, becoming the first from the Bharatiya Janata Party to hold the post in the state. He is expected to stake claim and take oath at Lok Bhavan. Both Deputy Chief Ministers will be from the Janata Dal (United) — Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Choudhary, reflecting a calibrated power balance within the NDA. The move marks a historic milestone for the BJP, with Choudhary’s elevation capping his rapid rise since joining the party in 2018.

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Chhattisgarh blast: At least 14 people were killed and around 20 injured in a boiler blast at a Vedanta Limited power plant in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district after a tube burst released superheated steam at around 600°C. The blast, which occurred around 2:30 pm, caught several workers, many of them labourers and contract staff engaged in tasks like painting, off guard as they were having lunch or in open areas, increasing casualties. Rescue operations were delayed until the boiler cooled due to extreme heat. A magisterial probe has been ordered, with the state government promising action against those responsible, while Vedanta said its priority is providing medical assistance and that a detailed investigation is underway.

🎧 For more on Sabarimala case review, IMD predicts weak monsoon, and Stalin’s warning, tune in to today’s ‘3 Things’ podcast episode.

📌 Must Read

Wage hike: The Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to increase minimum wages came after nearly seven hours of back-to-back meetings involving workers, industry representatives and experts, during which labourers flagged rising living costs, including high rents, while industry cited pressures like rising input costs and order cancellations linked to global factors. Officials held detailed consultations to arrive at a CPI-based formula, comparing 2014 levels with current data. The move, triggered by violent protests in Noida and influenced by a recent 35 per cent wage hike in neighbouring Haryana, was approved by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath around 12:30 am. The government announced an interim, zone-based hike, including a 21 per cent increase for workers in Noida and Ghaziabad.

Haryana youth death: A man from Haryana has died while fighting in Russia’s war, marking the third such death in just 20 days, with a fourth body expected to be repatriated soon. Many of these youths had travelled abroad on promises of jobs or study opportunities but allegedly ended up on the battlefield. Families claim they were coerced into joining the military and had spent large sums, often Rs 8–11 lakh, to send them overseas. The repeated deaths have raised concerns over a possible recruitment racket targeting Indian youth, with families now seeking government intervention to bring back bodies and ensure the safe return of others still in Russia.

⏳ And Finally…

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Power play: Ayush Shetty has emerged as a rising force in Indian badminton, earning the “giant slayer” tag after a breakthrough run at the Asia Championships where he defeated top-ranked opponents, including the World No 1. Standing at 6’4”, his explosive jump smash and attacking style have become his biggest strengths, though coaches credit his growing patience and ability to adapt to long rallies as key to his recent success. The 20-year-old’s journey has not been easy, marked by early struggles, long commutes for training, and mental challenges that led him to seek psychological support. After a string of poor results earlier this year, his resurgence signals the arrival of a serious contender on the global stage.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama