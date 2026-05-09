Daily Briefing: From Bengal triumph to Tamil Nadu deadlock, two contrasting mandates

Good morning!

As tensions between Washington and Tehran deepen, the US military opened fire on two Iran-flagged oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, dramatically escalating fears of a wider conflict in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors. According to US Central Command, the vessels had gone “dark” after switching off their tracking systems weeks earlier, while another Iranian-flagged tanker, M/T Hasna, was reportedly disabled by a US fighter jet near an Iranian port. The latest confrontation comes against the backdrop of a US naval blockade of Iranian ports and Tehran’s retaliatory disruption of shipping through Hormuz, threatening global oil flows and maritime trade. Amid the rapidly escalating standoff, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington expects Iran to respond to a proposed peace agreement later in the day.

With that, let’s move on to the top five stories from today’s edition:

🚨 Big Story

Suvendu Adhikari is set to take oath as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal at a grand ceremony at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground today, marking the end of Mamata Banerjee-led TMC’s 15-year rule in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several NDA leaders are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Adhikari, who was unanimously elected BJP legislature party leader, said the new government would prioritise law and order, women’s safety and implementation of the party’s poll promises.

Adhikari’s Rise: For the BJP, choosing Suvendu Adhikari as the next Chief Minister of West Bengal was as much a political strategy as a leadership decision. Seen as the architect of the BJP’s rise in Bengal, Adhikari’s aggressive campaigning, strong organisational grip and deep understanding of the TMC’s political machinery made him the party’s most formidable face in the state. His 2021 victory over Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram cemented his stature within the BJP, while his shift from the TMC in 2020 helped the saffron party build a strong grassroots network across Bengal. BJP leaders believe Adhikari’s combative style and strong Hindutva positioning were crucial in consolidating Hindu votes, with the party viewing him as the only regional leader capable of decisively taking on Mamata politically and administratively.

Tamil Nadu Deadlock: Meanwhile, actor turned politician Vijay’s bid to form the government in Tamil Nadu hit a roadblock on Friday after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), failed to secure enough formal support to cross the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly, forcing the cancellation of Saturday’s proposed swearing-in ceremony. Though TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats and received backing from Congress and Left parties, the crucial support letter from VCK had not been submitted to Governor Rajendra Arlekar till late Friday night. Vijay had already met the Governor to stake claim to form the government even as hectic negotiations continued among alliance partners amid sharp political attacks between the Congress and DMK camps.

⚡ Only in Express

India’s first bullet train project is no longer just a futuristic promise, it is rapidly transforming into one of the country’s biggest engineering feats. Designed to run at speeds of up to 320 kmph, the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor will slash travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to just over two hours using Japan’s famed Shinkansen technology. From massive elevated viaducts and underground tunnels to a 7-km undersea stretch beneath Thane Creek, the project is pushing the boundaries of Indian infrastructure. Backed by Japan and built with a growing “Make in India” focus, the bullet train corridor is expected to begin partial operations by 2027.

💡 Express Explained

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The article argues that explaining election results solely through “anti-incumbency” oversimplifies how voters make political choices. The 2026 Assembly elections showed that voters do not automatically reject governments after a fixed period in power; factors such as governance, welfare delivery, leadership, caste equations, economic distress and opposition strength shaped outcomes differently across states. While some incumbents suffered heavy defeats, others managed to survive through strong organisation and local strategies. The piece also notes that leadership style and public perception, including arrogance or disconnect from voters, often matter as much as tenure. Ultimately, it suggests election verdicts should be viewed as complex political signals rather than routine cycles of voter anger against ruling parties.

✍️ Express Opinion

In today’s opinion piece, Faizan Mustafa argues that Rajendra Arlekar’s delay in inviting Vijay to form the government raises concerns about constitutional morality and democratic convention in a hung Assembly. The writer contends that governors are expected to invite the single largest party to prove its majority on the floor of the House rather than demand prior “proof” of numbers. Citing Supreme Court judgments and past precedents involving leaders such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee and BS Yediyurappa, the piece argues that majority should be tested in the Assembly, warning that delays by governors risk encouraging political manoeuvring and weakening democratic norms.

🎥 Movie Review

In her review of Daadi Ki Shaadi, Shubhra Gupta writes that the film begins with a fun, relatable premise, a grandmother deciding to remarry and shocking her family, but gradually slips into a “creaky melodrama” weighed down by weak writing and preachy emotional turns. While she praises Neetu Kapoor for remaining effortlessly watchable and notes Kapil Sharma’s restrained performance, Gupta feels the film loses its spark in the second half as it leans heavily into conservative family-drama tropes instead of fully exploring its refreshing central idea about ageing, loneliness and women’s autonomy.

That’s it for today! Have a lovely weekend!

Until next time,

Anupama