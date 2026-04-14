Daily Briefing: Express Investigation exposes regulatory gaps in fake cancer drug racket

Good morning,

Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in contention for India’s T20I tour of Ireland this June and could become the country’s youngest debutant, with selectors keen to fast-track him after his explosive IPL form. The left-hander has delivered a string of blistering knocks this season, including a 26-ball 78, 17-ball 52 and 14-ball 39, taking on top bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood with remarkable confidence. Sources indicate he has been shortlisted for the Ireland series and could also feature in the Zimbabwe tour later this year if his run continues. Backing his selection, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal and former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan have both urged selectors to hand the prodigious teenager an early debut.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

Inside fake cancer drug racket

An investigation by The Indian Express has uncovered a black market for the cancer drug ‘Keytruda’ in India, with counterfeit vials being sold to patients at slightly lower prices. Costing over Rs 1.5 lakh per vial, the drug drives desperate families towards cheaper, fake alternatives. The probe found a nexus of hospital staff, pharmacists and middlemen diverting used or empty vials, refilling them with other substances and resealing them to appear genuine. Matching batch numbers pointed to leaks from hospital supply chains, while loopholes in disposal systems enabled the racket. A 12-member syndicate has been busted, exposing wider gaps in regulation and oversight.

What is Keytruda?

Keytruda (pembrolizumab) is an immunotherapy drug that boosts the body’s immune system to fight cancer by acting as a checkpoint inhibitor, effectively “removing the brakes” on T-cells so they can target cancer cells. Unlike chemotherapy or radiation, it is more targeted and spares healthy cells, showing strong results even in advanced cases. Widely used for cancers such as lung, cervical, kidney and aggressive breast cancers, it remains prohibitively expensive in India, costing over Rs 1.5 lakh per vial and running into lakhs monthly.

Cure out of reach: Access to Keytruda in India is tightly constrained by high costs, red tape and regulatory delays. Patients must often pay around Rs 10 lakh upfront even under assistance programmes, navigate complex documentation and re-enrol for continued treatment. Requirements like mandatory caregivers add to logistical challenges, while strict eligibility norms exclude many. Limited awareness and reliance on doctors further widen gaps. The report links these barriers to the rise of a black market, as desperate patients turn to alternative and often unsafe sources.

Accountability in question

Responding to the investigation by The Indian Express, Merck & Co. said healthcare facilities are responsible for disposing of used vials and packaging under local rules. The company maintained that once the drug enters the legitimate supply chain, it has no visibility over how vials are handled after use, adding that no system exists to track them post-consumption. While it has been cooperating with Delhi Police, including testing seized samples, Merck stressed that investigation and enforcement lie with authorities, with the firm only offering technical support when required.

⚡ Only in Express

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In today’s Opinion, Yogendra Yadav describes the push to fast-track women’s reservation as a “Trojan horse”, arguing it is aimed more at advancing delimitation than gender reform. He flags a lack of transparency, noting the Bill’s text hasn’t been shared with MPs despite the urgency. The piece argues the move links reservation to fresh delimitation based on the 2011 Census, potentially expanding the Lok Sabha and reshaping representation. While acknowledging flaws in the framework, Yadav says implementation could have happened earlier, and argues the move serves a broader electoral restructuring agenda.

📰 From the Front Page

Open to talks: The US and Iran are likely to hold a second round of talks within days, keeping diplomatic channels open despite no breakthrough in their initial meeting. The discussions come amid heightened tensions, including a US blockade of Iranian ports and Tehran’s threats targeting key shipping routes in the region. Even as hostilities linked to the broader US-Iran-Israel tensions continue, both sides appear willing to engage, suggesting parallel tracks of negotiation and pressure in a rapidly escalating situation.

Meanwhile, JD Vance has accused Iran of engaging in “economic terrorism” by disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, warning that the United States could respond with reciprocal measures. Signalling a tougher stance, Vance said that if Iran continues its actions, Washington would ensure that “no Iranian ships are getting out either,” hinting at a possible escalation in maritime tensions as both sides adopt increasingly hardline positions.

Conspiracy claims: On Monday, Violence erupted across Noida’s industrial belt as thousands of factory workers protesting for higher wages and better conditions clashed with authorities, with stone-pelting, arson and vandalism reported after days of simmering unrest. As police probe the role of possible provocateurs, Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister, Anil Rajbhar said the agitation is being examined as a “larger conspiracy”, including a suspected Pakistan link, pointing to recent terror-related arrests in the region. Authorities are also looking into whether the unrest was timed around an event attended by Yogi Adityanath, who has urged workers to avoid provocation and resolve issues through dialogue.

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🎧 For more on Asha Bhosale’s legacy, parental support bill, and impact of the war, tune in to today’s ‘3 Things’ podcast episode.

📌 Must Read

Caste bias: The death of a Dalit student at a Kannur college has brought caste and colour bias on campuses into sharp focus, triggering outrage and protests. His family has alleged sustained humiliation by faculty, including remarks on his caste, complexion and background, and said he was publicly ridiculed in class with teachers encouraging others to laugh, pointing to deeper, institutionalised discrimination. Despite complaints to the college authorities, no meaningful action was taken, raising serious questions about accountability. The incident has since sparked statewide protests and political reactions, with growing demands for a high-level probe.

TMC target: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has set an ambitious “Mission 250” target for the West Bengal Assembly polls, aiming to win around 250 of 294 seats through a data-driven strategy. The party is focusing on 30-35 key seats and over 100 closely contested constituencies from 2021, while closely tracking voter deletions after electoral roll revisions, especially where margins were narrow. It combines analytics with booth-level micro-management, including constituency war rooms and regular micro-meetings. The campaign blends welfare messaging with Bengali “asmita” and targeted outreach. Overall, the approach marks a shift from leader-centric campaigning to granular, booth-level mobilisation.

Bihar transition: Nitish Kumar is likely to resign, triggering a power transfer within the NDA following his move to the Rajya Sabha. A BJP leader is set to take over as Chief Minister, marking the first time the party will lead the Bihar government within the alliance with Samrat Choudhary emerging as the frontrunner. Nishant Kumar may be appointed Deputy CM, though JD(U) prefers limiting the post to one. The swearing-in is expected the next day, with top NDA leaders in attendance, while the Cabinet is likely to see only minor changes, indicating a planned and coordinated transition.

⏳ And Finally…

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End of an era: Asha Bhosle, the legendary voice that defined generations of Indian music with her unmatched versatility and timeless melodies, was laid to rest at the Shivaji Park crematorium in Mumbai with full state honours, following her passing at 92 due to multi-organ failure after a chest infection. Her mortal remains were taken in a procession from her Lower Parel residence, with fans lining the streets and showering petals. The funeral drew large crowds of admirers, film personalities and political leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis. Ceremonial tributes were paid before her son, Anand Bhosle, performed the final rites, marking an emotional farewell amid a nationwide outpouring of grief.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama