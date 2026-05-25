Daily Briefing: Express investigation reveals the real villain behind Delhi’s air crisis

Good morning,

Just when consumers thought fuel prices couldn’t possibly climb any higher after Saturday’s hike, the Centre has once again raised petrol and diesel rates — the fourth increase in less than two weeks, with the West Asia conflict once again emerging as the reason. Petrol prices went up by Rs 2.61 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.71 per litre on Monday, following earlier hikes of Rs 3 per litre on May 15, Rs 0.90 per litre on May 19, and up to Rs 0.91 per litre on Saturday. The repeated revisions are aimed at easing pressure on state-run oil companies as global crude supplies remain volatile. And with the Strait of Hormuz — the route that carries nearly a fifth of the world’s oil — shut amid the conflict, Indian consumers appear to be once again footing the bill for a crisis unfolding thousands of kilometres away.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

Delhi’s most ignored pollutant

Delhi’s pollution crisis may have found its most neglected villain: dust. An Indian Express investigation reveals that while every winter debate revolves around stubble burning and smog, the capital continues to choke year-round on road dust that authorities seem unable or unwilling to tackle seriously. Despite studies identifying dust as one of Delhi’s biggest pollution sources years ago, the city still operates only a fraction of the road-sweeping machines it actually needs. Cleaning remains concentrated on a handful of routes, while large parts of the city are left untouched. Ironically, sweeping operations intensify in winter, when pollution becomes a political flashpoint, even though dust levels peak during the summer months. The result is a city battling toxic air with seasonal panic instead of sustained action.

Cleaning the air, breathing the dust

While Delhi sleeps, sanitation workers spend their nights battling dust, often at the cost of their own health. Workers operating mechanical road-sweeping machines routinely inhale thick dust clouds for hours, reporting coughing, breathlessness, dizziness, eye irritation, and even fainting during shifts. Many say they are given inadequate protective gear despite working in hazardous conditions through the night. Ironically, the very machines meant to reduce pollution can end up pushing dust back into the air if roads are not properly water-sprinkled beforehand. The report exposes a troubling contradiction at the heart of Delhi’s anti-pollution drive: the city relies on workers to clean toxic air while leaving them directly exposed to it.

Blind spot: While stubble burning and winter smog dominate headlines every year, road and construction dust quietly remain among the capital’s biggest pollution sources, contributing heavily to the dangerous PM10 and PM2.5 particles that damage lungs and blood vessels. Unlike seasonal factors beyond human control, dust pollution is largely man-made — kicked up by broken roads, construction sites, uncovered debris, and vehicles constantly re-suspending particles into the air. Yet the city’s response remains reactive rather than preventive, with anti-pollution measures intensifying mainly during winter even though dust levels often peak in summer. The result is a pollution crisis that is not just seasonal, but deeply structural.

⚡ Only in Express

In her column, Coomi Kapoor argues that the controversy sparked by a Norwegian journalist questioning India’s press freedom during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Norway visit exposed both the flaws in global media rankings and the Indian government’s overly aggressive response. While she questions the credibility of the Reporters Without Borders index — especially for ranking countries like Pakistan and Kuwait above India — Kapoor also notes that the government’s defensive reactions, pressure on critics, and online hostility only strengthen concerns about shrinking media space. The piece contends that India’s media ecosystem remains far more diverse and argumentative than many countries ranked above it, but warns that heavy-handed actions by authorities risk damaging that image further.

📰 From the Front Page

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Corporate classrooms: Gurgaon’s classrooms are increasingly beginning to look like boardrooms as private equity firms pour money into the school business, betting big on education as the next stable corporate growth sector. Family-run institutions are being absorbed into large professionally managed chains, where expansion targets, standardised teaching models, AI-driven tools, and performance metrics are becoming as important as report cards. The corporate push promises scale, modern infrastructure, and efficiency, but it is also reshaping school culture, with teachers facing stricter oversight, parents noticing growing commercialisation, and education itself steadily turning into a high-value business asset.

Goa’s tourism bet: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s austerity appeal nudges Indians to holiday and celebrate weddings within the country, Goa’s tourism industry sees a silver lining. Stakeholders believe travellers who may have chosen Bali or Dubai are now looking at domestic destinations instead, helped by rising geopolitical tensions, visa hassles, and a weakening rupee. Goa is especially targeting Gen Z travellers and destination weddings, while also trying to rebrand itself beyond beaches through cultural tourism, hinterland experiences, and “workations”. However, industry players warn that if the West Asia conflict drags on and fuel prices continue rising, expensive airfares and higher travel costs could eventually dampen the tourism surge.

📌 Must Read

Tribal rights: Amid growing concerns among tribal communities over the proposed Uniform Civil Code, Union Home Minister Amit Shah sought to reassure them that the law would not interfere with their customs, traditions, or constitutional protections. Speaking at a tribal gathering in Delhi, Shah accused critics of spreading fear and misinformation about the UCC, pointing out that BJP-ruled states such as Uttarakhand and Gujarat have already kept tribal groups outside its ambit. He also linked tribal traditions to Sanatan Dharma and highlighted the government’s tribal outreach efforts, including welfare schemes, implementation of PESA provisions, and the election of Droupadi Murmu as President.

Night terror: A night of panic unfolded in a village near Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve after a tiger entered the area and attacked residents sleeping outside their homes, killing a woman and injuring several others. Villagers claimed the animal returned to the same house for a second attack, deepening fear and chaos through the night. The incident soon triggered outrage against forest officials, whom locals accused of responding too slowly despite repeated calls for help. Angry residents allegedly assaulted forest staff and blocked officials from taking the victim’s body for a post-mortem, delaying rescue operations. The tiger was later found dead near the village, though authorities are still investigating how it died.

⏳ And Finally…

“Our tradition is namaste”

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In his first major interaction after taking charge as BCCI president, Mithun Manhas speaks candidly about Jammu and Kashmir’s historic Ranji Trophy triumph, India’s evolving cricketing equation with Pakistan, and why the domestic circuit remains the backbone of Indian cricket. From defending the “no-handshake” stance with Pakistan players to stressing the importance of keeping top Indian cricketers invested in domestic tournaments, Manhas outlines the BCCI’s priorities at a time when Indian cricket’s global influence continues to expand.

🎧 Lastly, tune in to today’s episode of our 3 Things podcast, where we discuss the escalating tensions in Manipur between the Kuki-Zo and Tangkhul Naga communities, the first major policy moves of West Bengal’s new BJP government, and the Delhi High Court’s sharp remarks against the Wrestling Federation of India while allowing Vinesh Phogat to compete in the Asian Games selection trials.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama