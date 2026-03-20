Daily Briefing: Energy strikes in Gulf put India on edge

Good morning,

“Political interference of the highest order”

Launching a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India and the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged a “deliberate design” to seize control of the state through sweeping transfers of senior officials ahead of next month’s Assembly elections. Calling the situation an “undeclared Emergency”, she claimed over 50 top bureaucrats and police officers were “arbitrarily removed” within 24 hours of the poll schedule announcement, terming it “political interference of the highest order”. Mamata Banerjee also flagged concerns over the ongoing revision of electoral rolls and warned that such actions could destabilise governance, disrupt law and order, and compromise administrative preparedness in the run-up to the polls.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

Highlighting a rare divergence during the ongoing Middle East conflict, the US and Israel appear to be pursuing different strategies against Iran, with Washington focusing on missile systems, nuclear infrastructure and naval capacity, while Israel has widened its targets to include critical energy assets. This stark difference came into focus after Israel struck Iran’s South Pars gas field, a key pillar of its energy network, despite US President Donald Trump urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to carry out the attack and that Washington had no prior knowledge of it. The strike triggered Iranian retaliation targeting energy facilities in the Gulf, raising fears of wider supply disruptions and pushing global oil and gas prices higher, even as tensions escalated across the region.

India’s LNG lifeline: Hours after Israel struck Iran’s South Pars gas field, Iranian missiles hit Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, home to the world’s largest LNG facility, causing significant damage. As fears of long-term disruption loom globally, the fallout is particularly significant for India, which relies heavily on Qatar for its energy needs, with over 40% of its LNG imports coming from the Gulf nation, most of it from Ras Laffan. With supplies disrupted and the Strait of Hormuz effectively constrained, India, which meets about half of its gas demand through LNG, faces mounting pressure and has already been forced to cut gas supply to some industries.

“Deeply disturbing”

India’s diplomatic outreach: Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the attacks on energy infrastructure in West Asia, calling them “deeply disturbing” and urging immediate de-escalation, as India stepped up diplomatic outreach amid rising regional tensions. In a series of calls with leaders including Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and Qatar’s Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, PM Modi emphasised the need for dialogue and stressed the importance of safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. He also reiterated India’s solidarity with Qatar and flagged concerns over attacks on critical energy hubs, warning of wider escalation risks.

⚡ Only in Express

In our opinion column today, Duttatreya Das and Rohit Chandra argue that India’s recurring energy shocks reflect a failure to learn from past crises. Tracing patterns from the 1970s oil shocks to the present, they show how periods of stability bred complacency, leading to rising import dependence, now nearly 90% for oil and over 50% for gas. They caution that growing reliance on LNG, especially from Qatar, has created new vulnerabilities. The authors stress that true energy security lies not in securing supply alone but in conservation, efficiency, and electrification.

📰 From the Front Page

Story continues below this ad

Voter list anxiety: As Uttar Pradesh nears the final stages of its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, uncertainty looms in Shamli’s Louharipur village, where 544 residents face an anxious wait for the final voter list. On February 14, Form 7s, meant for deletion of names from electoral rolls bearing the names of all 544 residents, most of them Muslims, were found bundled with the Booth Level Officer at a local school. The number accounts for nearly half the village’s electorate of around 1,100. Adding to the mystery, all forms reportedly carried the same applicant name, ‘Ved Pal’, raising serious questions about their authenticity. While officials have termed the forms “fake”, villagers say there has been little clarity or follow-up, leaving many fearing wrongful disenfranchisement as the final list approaches.

Uncertain future: Eight Indian seafarers who survived the March 1 missile attack on the oil tanker Sky Light near Oman near Strait of Hormuz amid West Asia conflict, returned to Mumbai on March 18, but now face an uncertain future. Most in their early 20s and on their first voyage, the crew lost everything in the fire that followed the strike, including passports, documents, phones and cash, escaping with only the clothes on their backs. While the captain was killed and one crew member remains missing, the survivors were stranded in Oman for over a week before being issued emergency papers to return home. Back in India, they now grapple with confusion over contracts, lack of clarity on compensation, and financial distress.

🎧 For more on NIA’s terror network probe, new US tariff plan, and HDFC chairman quits, tune in to today’s ‘3 Things’ podcast episode.

📌 Must Read

Chhattisgarh conversion law: The Chhattisgarh Assembly has passed the Dharm Swatantraya Vidheyak, 2026, introducing stringent provisions to regulate religious conversions. The law mandates prior declaration to the District Magistrate and public disclosure of conversion details, with a 30-day window for objections and inquiry. “Mass conversion”, defined as two or more people converting together, can attract imprisonment ranging from 10 years to life. Conversions solely for the purpose of marriage are deemed illegal, with a 60-day prior declaration required. All offences are cognisable and non-bailable, with trials to be completed within six months.

Story continues below this ad

Assam Congress churn: Senior Assam leader Pradyut Bordoloi has left the Congress to join the BJP, citing “humiliation” and a growing trust deficit within the party. He said he had to plead for his Lok Sabha ticket in 2024 and felt sidelined, particularly after Gaurav Gogoi took charge of the state unit. Criticising Gogoi’s leadership as lacking team cohesion, Bordoloi alleged that juniors were favoured while his concerns were ignored. He praised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s organisational abilities, signalling a willingness to work with him, even as his son continues to remain in the Congress.

⏳ And Finally…

Services vs BFI: A dispute has emerged between the Indian Navy and the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) over the selection of boxers for the upcoming Asian meet, with the controversy centred on inclusion and exclusion concerns involving prominent names like Hitesh Gulia and Deepak. The Services, including the Navy, have objected to the BFI’s decisions, questioning the transparency of the criteria and raising concerns over how the trials were conducted and whether merit-based performance was fully considered. The row comes at a crucial time ahead of a key international tournament, potentially affecting India’s final squad preparation. Gulia’s strong recent performances, including at international events, have added weight to the controversy, which reflects broader, recurring tensions over selection processes in Indian boxing.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama