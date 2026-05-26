Daily Briefing: CNG prices up by Rs 2 again amid rising US-Iran tensions

Good morning,

While petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fourth time on Monday, CNG users were not spared either, with rates going up by another Rs 2 per kg — also the fourth increase in just two weeks. CNG in the national capital now costs Rs 83.09 per kg after hikes on May 15, 18, 23 and now May 26, making fuel price revisions feel almost routine. Similar increases have pushed CNG prices in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad to Rs 89.70 per kg, while Mumbai now pays Rs 84 per kg. The relentless hikes come amid soaring global crude prices and fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz due to ongoing US-Iran tensions. For consumers already struggling with rising living costs, every fresh revision is beginning to feel less like a temporary adjustment and more like the new normal.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

Strikes amid talks

The United States carried out what it described as “self-defence” strikes on missile launch sites and boats linked to Iranian forces in southern Iran, even as ceasefire negotiations between Washington and Tehran continued in Qatar. According to US Central Command, the action was aimed at protecting American troops and preventing potential attacks near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments. The strikes underline the fragile nature of the ongoing diplomatic efforts, with both sides attempting to pursue negotiations while tensions on the ground remain high. US President Donald Trump said talks were progressing positively, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the proposed agreement as “pretty solid”, though Iran indicated that a final deal was still some distance away. The developments also renewed fears of disruption in global oil supplies and further instability in West Asia.

No ceasefire deal yet

Meanwhile, Iran has pushed back against reports suggesting that a ceasefire deal with the United States is close, saying negotiations are still ongoing and no final agreement has been reached. Iranian officials said discussions have progressed on several issues, including maritime security and reopening the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, but stressed that claims of an imminent breakthrough are premature. While Washington has expressed optimism about the negotiations, Tehran has maintained that the focus remains on ending the conflict rather than broader nuclear issues. The uncertainty surrounding the talks continues to keep global oil markets on edge, given the Strait of Hormuz’s importance to international energy supplies.

⚡ Only in Express

In this piece, Arvind Subramanian argues that India’s weak private investment is not due to lack of reforms but due to low investor confidence. He says that despite changes in taxes, labour laws and trade policy, businesses remain hesitant because they perceive high risks, such as unpredictable regulation, uneven enforcement and uncertainty in how rules are applied. According to him, the real issue is not the cost of doing business but the risk of doing business. To revive investment, he suggests that policy tweaks alone are not enough; what is needed is a change in the people running key institutions to rebuild trust and signal a clear break from past practices.

📰 From the Front Page

Cockroach vs centre: Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the satirical platform “Cockroach Janta Party”, has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the blocking of his group’s X (formerly Twitter) account in India. The account was reportedly withheld on May 21 under Section 69A of the IT Act on grounds of national security. Dipke has alleged that the action is part of a wider crackdown, claiming that their website and other social media handles have also been restricted. The petition raises questions around the use of government powers to block online content and its implications for free expression in digital spaces. The matter is expected to be heard by the court shortly.

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Extradition push: Just weeks after the extradition of alleged drug trafficker Salim Dola, a close associate of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim, India and Turkey are reportedly working on bringing back two more wanted criminals — Navpreet Singh from Punjab and Mohammad Sartaj from Madhya Pradesh. Navpreet is linked to multiple narcotics cases and is believed to have handled India-based operations of an international drug syndicate, while Sartaj faces cases involving threats and violence. Dola was extradited on April 28, strengthening security cooperation between the two countries despite recent strains in ties. Earlier, another wanted accused, Prabhdeep Singh, was extradited from Azerbaijan in a narcotics case linked to 358 kg heroin recovery. India and Turkey, bound by a 2001 extradition treaty, continue to cooperate through legal and Interpol channels to target fugitives abroad.

📌 Must Read

Evaluation row: CBSE’s introduction of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 board exams has triggered concerns among students and parents after this year’s results showed fewer high scorers and a drop in pass percentage. Under the new system, answer sheets are scanned and evaluated digitally by teachers through an online portal. While CBSE says the process improves transparency, reduces totalling errors and ensures uniform evaluation, students reported issues such as blurred scans, missing pages, portal glitches and payment problems during re-evaluation requests. The board said thousands of illegible answer sheets were shifted to manual checking and has since reduced re-evaluation fees while bringing in IIT experts and banks to resolve technical issues.

Rupee vs Dollar: As the rupee faces renewed pressure against the US dollar, the debate over whether the Reserve Bank of India should actively defend the currency or allow it to weaken naturally has intensified. The RBI typically intervenes by selling dollars from its foreign exchange reserves to prevent sharp volatility, though it officially maintains that it does not target any fixed exchange rate. In this piece, Udit Mishra writes that while a weaker rupee can make exports more competitive and curb imports, India’s dependence on imported raw materials limits these benefits. A rapidly falling rupee can also trigger panic buying of dollars, worsening depreciation further. At the same time, aggressively defending the currency drains forex reserves, leaving the RBI to walk a tightrope between protecting the rupee and safeguarding long-term economic stability.

⏳ And Finally…

“The stadium became my home at a very early age”

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Vishal T K’s rise from a child struggling with knock knees to becoming India’s fastest quarter-miler is being hailed as one of Indian athletics’ most inspiring stories. The Tamil Nadu sprinter recently became the first Indian to run the men’s 400m in under 45 seconds, clocking 44.98s at the Federation Cup in Ranchi and breaking his own national record. In his report, Pritish Raj writes that Vishal’s journey began with daily visits to a stadium where his father buried his legs knee-deep in sand in an attempt to correct his condition. Years later, that same athlete has rewritten Indian athletics history, with his coach Jason Dawson calling the feat “just the start” for Indian sprinting.

🎧Lastly, tune in to today’s episode of our 3 Things podcast, where we discuss the Supreme Court’s latest order on stray dogs, the rise of the “Cockroach Janta Party” and the political row around it, and the tiger attack in Madhya Pradesh that killed one woman and injured four others.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama