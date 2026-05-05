Daily Briefing: From Bengal to Tamil Nadu, voters deliver clear mandate for change

Good morning,

“Badlav, not badla”

After the historic win in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the verdict as a turning point, signalling a new phase for the State and reaffirming faith in democratic processes and development politics. Thanking voters across multiple states for choosing stability, he framed the outcome as a victory for democracy, the Constitution, and institutional integrity. PM Modi also struck a conciliatory note, urging political actors to move beyond entrenched cycles of violence and embrace “badlav, not badla,” emphasising governance, development, and a forward-looking approach as the guiding principles for the next phase.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

Modi-versus-Mamata

Mamata Banerjee lost the Bhabanipur seat to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, marking a significant political setback in a constituency she had held since 2011. The BJP surged ahead with 107 seats, while the TMC secured 44, amid allegations by Banerjee of irregularities at the counting centre. Party insiders attribute the BJP’s breakthrough to a consolidation of women voters, support from government employees, a strong Modi-versus-Mamata narrative that appealed to the middle class and first-time voters, heavy social media outreach, and extensive Central forces deployment that boosted voter confidence. With the party heading towards a historic majority, Adhikari has emerged as the frontrunner for the chief minister post, alongside other contenders such as Samik Bhattacharya, Swapan Dasgupta, and Dilip Ghosh.

Bengal voter roll impact: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls emerged as a critical factor in the West Bengal results, with mixed impacts across constituencies. While the TMC won 13 of the 20 seats with the highest voter deletions, the BJP dominated the broader landscape, winning or leading in 119 of 187 seats where over 5,000 names were removed. Notably, in 47 constituencies, deletions exceeded the victory margin, indicating their potential influence on outcomes. However, the TMC still held ground in 65 of these seats, underlining that while voter deletions reshaped the electoral map, their impact varied significantly across regions.

Dravidian disruption: The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election marks a decisive political shift, with Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as the single largest party with 108 seats, disrupting the state’s long-standing Dravidian dominance. The DMK secured 75 seats, while the AIADMK won 50. More than routine anti-incumbency, the verdict reflects a conscious shift by voters away from the current leadership of both Dravidian majors—a deeper, quieter rejection. This was especially evident in urban centres like Chennai, where traditional voting patterns broke down and TVK made significant gains.

⚡ Only in Express

In today’s column, Yogendra Yadav argues that the Opposition faces a moment of reckoning after the election results, warning that the outcome cannot be seen as a straightforward expression of popular will. He contends that the BJP’s victory in West Bengal was shaped by institutional and structural advantages, and cautions that unless the Opposition goes back to the drawing board—reimagining its politics, strategy and organisational machinery—democratic competition itself could be at risk. The piece underscores the urgency for a fundamental reset, rather than incremental electoral adjustments.

📰 From the Front Page

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Assam’s Sarma factor: The BJP’s victory in Assam was driven by the centrality of Himanta Biswa Sarma, whose leadership transformed the election into a personality-driven contest and helped the party overcome anti-incumbency. A combination of welfare delivery, infrastructure development and a strong governance narrative reinforced voter confidence, while identity politics and polarisation consolidated key vote bases. Backed by a robust organisation and a weakened opposition, the BJP was able to convert this into a decisive mandate, underlining Sarma’s dominance in the state’s political landscape.

GenZ surge: In her analysis, Neerja Chowdhury writes that the 2026 election verdicts, taken together, reflect the growing political assertion of Gen Z and first-time voters, whose high turnout signals a restless and aspirational electorate. Driven by concerns over jobs and economic opportunity, these voters are less tied to legacy politics and more willing to push for change. The results, she argues, underline a broader shift in voter expectations, with young Indians demanding not just governance but a more secure and promising future.

LDF Rout, UDF Surge: With the Congress-led UDF winning 95 seats, the LDF reduced to 34, and others securing 11, the Kerala verdict marks a decisive anti-incumbency wave. The scale of the UDF’s victory exceeded expectations, driven by strong performances from the Congress and its allies, including gains aided by LDF rebels. The rout has left the CPM weakened, raising questions over Pinarayi Vijayan’s leadership and the party’s future in its last major bastion.

🎧 Tune in to today’s ‘3 Things’ podcast episode for a deep dive into the Assembly results, from BJP’s booth-level consolidation in Bengal to the weakening of old political structures, Vijay’s rise in Tamil Nadu, and evolving alliance dynamics.

📌 Must Read

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Alliance politics: In an interview, Shashi Tharoor said Vijay is not being excluded from the INDIA bloc and could still be invited, underlining the need for a flexible and evolving Opposition strategy. Reflecting on the Kerala verdict, he described it as a positive outcome for the Congress-led UDF but cautioned that governance, especially addressing the state’s fiscal challenges, will be critical. Tharoor’s remarks point to a broader recalibration within the Opposition, as it looks to accommodate new political forces and respond to shifting voter dynamics.

Policy reset: The BJP government’s agenda in West Bengal signals a sharp policy shift, with priorities ranging from implementing the Uniform Civil Code and cracking down on alleged infiltration from Bangladesh to restructuring the state’s economy towards a high-investment, high-employment model. Alongside this, the government has promised expanded welfare measures such as ₹3,000 monthly assistance for women and unemployed youth, while also addressing pending DA arrears and rolling out central schemes like Ayushman Bharat. The roadmap reflects a mix of ideological commitments, governance reforms and economic restructuring, alongside a focus on investigating alleged corruption under the previous regime.

⏳ And Finally…

Met Gala spotlight: The first Monday of May marks the return of the Met Gala, as the fashion world gathers at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for its Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, themed “Costume Art” this year. With co-chairs Anna Wintour, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams, the event invites attendees to interpret fashion as an embodied art form under the dress code “Fashion Is Art,” focusing on the dressed body as a site of aesthetic expression. However, this year’s gala has also drawn criticism over the involvement of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos, whose financial backing has sparked debate around corporate influence, particularly given past scrutiny of Amazon over labour practices.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama