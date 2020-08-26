Daily briefing: Raigad building collapse toll rises to 15; Sushil Modi says Centre morally bound to pay states

August 26, 2020: A look at the top news today.

We are covering the Pulwama chargesheet, what the RBI said on economic recovery, and blatant violations at a pilgrimage project.

More than a year after a suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a 13,800-page chargesheet, with a mountain of evidence pointing at Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad’s hand. Pieces of evidence include photographs of “every step” of the attack, from planning to execution.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) indicated that the economic recovery will be slow and painful as the “shock to consumption is severe” and the “poorest have been hit the hardest”. It has suggested “targeted public investment” funded by asset monetisation and privatisation of major ports as a viable way to revive the economy.

As the death toll in the Raigad building collapse continues to rise, a four-year-old boy pulled out from the debris after almost 19 hours gave hope to the rescuers that there could be more survivors. However, his mother and two sisters weren’t lucky..

The Supreme Court bench hearing arguments to decide on the quantum of sentence for Advocate Prashant Bhushan said criticism is welcome, but one “should not attribute motives to judges” since they cannot go to the press to defend themselves and “can only speak through our judgments”.

A Supreme Court-appointed committee sought strict action against a division of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways overseeing the project to connect major pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand. The committee chairperson said laws were violated “as if the Rule of Law does not exist” by causing “incalculable and long-term damage to the Himalayan ecology”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has written a letter to the chairpersons of House panels asking them not to take up any matter that is sub judice or is related to national security, and to ensure confidentiality of the proceedings. Meanwhile, Parliament’s monsoon session will begin on September 14.

Citing the finance crunch faced by states due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, during an online Idea Exchange of The Indian Express, said the Centre should borrow and pay GST compensation to states even if it is not legally bound to do so.

At a time when the gold smuggling case is being probed in Kerala, a minor fire gutted files on a few racks at the General Administration (Political) Department in the state secretariat on Tuesday evening triggering a political row, with the Opposition Congress and BJP alleging that the incident was a deliberate bid to destroy evidence in the case.

Amid the controversies around the film ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, which was released on Netflix two Fridays ago, Flt Lt Gunjan Saxena hopes the film will achieve what it set out to do. “I think the intention of the filmmakers was to inspire people to dream and chase their dreams.”

A district in Jharkhand gained notoriety as a hub of cyber crime to the extent that it has a popular web series based on it. Now, a new phishing racket has been unearthed with the arrest of five. The accused used e-SIMs to access over 300 nationalised and private bank accounts across five states.

Delhi Confidential: A meeting of general secretaries of the BJP decided to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday on September 17 with special programmes — blood donation camps, meetings, food distribution — at 70 different places.

In today’s episode of the Three Things Podcast, we’re analysing the outcomes of a Congress party meeting, why a US court ordered TCS to pay a US firm $140 million and the NIA’s chargesheet in the 2019 Pulwama blast case.

