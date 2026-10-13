Daily Briefing: Delhi SIR row intensifies, Jantar Mantar loses protest site status and more

Good morning,

With the December 4 deadline for the final electoral rolls approaching, Delhi’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has entered a crucial phase. More than 20 lakh of the 33 lakh cases involving voters issued notices have been disposed of, according to data from the Chief Electoral Officer’s office. But what prompted these notices, how are election officials handling the verification process, and what happens to voters whose cases are still pending?

Delhi saw a day of political confrontation on Monday, with the Opposition stepping up its campaign against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc leaders marched towards the Supreme Court, while the Opposition also sought a meeting with the Chief Justice of India. The BJP and Modi government, meanwhile, worked to counter the Opposition’s allegations and defend their position. But that was not all that unfolded in the capital.

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The developments came amid protests, preventive detentions, restrictions on movement and disruptions to public transport. While the Opposition demanded accountability and questioned the Election Commission’s conduct, the BJP sought to challenge its allegations and frame the protests as part of a broader political contest.

The Opposition also took its fight to the legal arena. After police stopped their march towards the Supreme Court, Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc leaders pursued a joint writ petition demanding action over alleged irregularities in the voter-list revision and seeking Kumar’s resignation.

The petition questions how the Election Commission implemented the SIR. It alleges that Kumar exercised the poll body’s collective powers without the knowledge or concurrence of the other two Election Commissioners. It also raises concerns over voter deletions without adequate notice or an effective mechanism to restore names.

So, what is the Opposition asking the Supreme Court to do?

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The leaders have sought an independent audit of deletions and modifications, disclosure of the Election Commission’s internal records, and publication of booth-wise data on deleted voters. They have also asked for the ongoing SIR exercise to be suspended while the court examines their concerns.

The petition cites an Indian Express investigation that reported objections by the two Election Commissioners to decisions taken by Kumar. The Election Commission, however, has maintained that differences of opinion are normal and that its decisions were unanimous.

New Protest Sites

And as the political face-off played out, the fallout from the protests also prompted a change in how demonstrations can be held in the capital. Days after protests and a police crackdown brought parts of New Delhi to a standstill, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar issued a standing order on Monday, based on recommendations from a committee constituted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, de-notifying Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. Three new locations have been designated instead: Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi, Burari ground in north Delhi and CBD ground in east Delhi. The stated aim is to minimise “inconvenience” to citizens.

Jantar Mantar’s Protest Legacy

For decades, Jantar Mantar has been at the heart of Delhi’s protest culture, hosting everything from Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement in 2011 to the wrestlers’ protest in 2023. But that association has now hit a turning point.

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Jantar Mantar emerged as a prominent protest hub in 1993 after restrictions were imposed on demonstrations at the Boat Club. Its role has since been the subject of legal battles, with the Supreme Court rejecting a blanket ban on protests there in 2018.

The latest order has raised fresh questions about the right to peaceful assembly and where citizens can gather to voice dissent. What does this change mean for Delhi’s protest culture, and what is the history of a site long associated with public demonstrations?

⚡ Only in Express

The decision to denotify Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site, amid the row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, has renewed questions about the space available for dissent in India. In his latest column for The Indian Express, Suhas Palshikar argues that restrictions on protests and concerns over democratic institutions point to a wider need to strengthen democracy.

Palshikar contends that electoral contests and legal challenges alone cannot ensure democratic renewal. The Opposition must work towards a broader vision rooted in equality, dignity and fraternity, while addressing concerns around livelihoods and social harmony. His central argument is that democracy needs more than elections: it requires space for citizens to protest, question institutions and hold those in power accountable.

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📰 From the Front Page

The death of 26-year-old Shivsharanappa Patil, a first-year postgraduate surgery resident at Mumbai’s Sion Hospital, has raised questions about long working hours and the challenges faced by young doctors.

According to his father, Patil feared displeasing senior doctors and losing opportunities to work in the operation theatre if he complained about his workload. He had reportedly fainted during outpatient department rounds in June.

Why did he not quit? His father said Patil was reluctant to abandon his postgraduate course because of a ₹20 lakh penalty. Even when his father offered to sell family land to arrange the money, Patil declined. Police are investigating his death.

📌 Must Read

A Connectivity Challenge

What happens when India’s women’s hockey captain cannot get a mobile network in her own village? Salima Tete returned to Bansjore in Jharkhand’s Simdega district after leading India to an Asian Games bronze, only to face the same connectivity problems.

Why does this matter?

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Poor network coverage makes it difficult for Tete to stay in touch with teammates and coaches. For other villagers, it can also mean limited access to digital services and communication beyond their homes.

Has the problem been addressed?

Tete has raised the issue with local officials, but little progress has been made. Her experience highlights the digital divide in rural India, where sporting achievements do not always translate into better basic infrastructure.

For Tete and the people of Bansjore, staying connected remains a challenge.

⏳ And Finally…

For nearly a decade, residents of Devgaon in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district have struggled with langurs raiding their homes and crops. The animals enter kitchens, damage rooftops and disrupt daily life, forcing villagers to guard food and cover roofs with thorny branches.

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Three months ago, they hired a guard to drive the langurs away, with households contributing two kilograms of rice each month towards his payment. The problem has drawn further attention after a video showing two dead langurs triggered allegations of a larger killing. Forest officials have seized the guard’s firearm and sent the carcasses for post-mortem examinations as they investigate.

Experts point to habitat loss, including the cutting of trees along field boundaries, as a possible factor. Residents say the problem has persisted for years without a lasting solution.

3 Things

In today’s 3 Things podcast, we look at the US suspending major IT companies from the Permanent Labor Certification Program and what it means for Indian tech workers. Next, we examine rising healthcare costs and expensive hospitalisation in private hospitals. Finally, we discuss Jantar Mantar losing its status as a designated protest site amid opposition protests.

That’s all for today. Have a great day!

And see you tomorrow,

Anupama